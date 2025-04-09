64-Year-Old Film Legend Reveals That He Doesn’t Regret Falling In Love With Nephew’s Ex-Girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

While some celebrities opt for being rather closed off about their lives, others see no problem in sharing details about themselves. Sometimes they go so far that even the most gossipy people online start doubting whether they wanted to learn that.

Something similar happened quite recently with an American actor and comedian that some dub a “Hollywood legend” – Damon Wayans Sr. He guested on a podcast where he revealed who he once fell in love with, which caused some netizens to call him “the creepy family member.”

While some celebrities tend to be closed off, others go spilling their secrets like it’s nothing

Image credits: CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

Recently, actor and comedian Damon Wayans Sr. guested on a podcast, where he discussed various topics

Damon Wayans Sr. recently revealed that he once was in love with his nephew’s ex-girlfriend.

This revelation was made on the Club Shay Shay podcast, which is hosted by Shannon Sharpe, 3-time Super Bowl champion and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Every week, he sits down with various famous people to discuss diverse topics.

On April 2nd, an episode dropped with Damon Wayans Sr., an iconic American actor and comedian, as a guest. In that episode he said something that quickly caught netizens’ attention.

Image credits: People / Youtube

As we mentioned before, the 64-year-old celebrity said that he once was in love with his nephew’s ex-girlfriend. Talk about keeping it in the family, right?

When he unveiled such a fact from his life, he also referenced another celebrity family where a relatively similar thing happened – the Jacksons. To be more specific, he meant the situation where Jermaine Jackson married the ex-girlfriend of his brother Randy and even had children with her.

Naturally, the host was taken aback by such a revelation, so the guest had to clarify some things. For instance, the fact that the nephew was never in love with said woman. He also added that he already had feelings for her before realizing she was involved with his family member, which likely complicated things that much more.

He also revealed a secret about himself and his family, which stumped the internet

Image credits: Leon Bennett / Getty Images

So, before pursuing her, he wanted to make sure that his nephew was okay with this. Fortunately, he was able to get his blessing. Additionally, he joked that family gatherings were about to become somewhat awkward from that point on.

Well, clearly, if there was actually any awkwardness, it didn’t devastate the family that much. After all, such a relatively mild inner scandal probably isn’t something that can throw such an influential family off their game.

The Wayans family includes many members from the entertainment industry: Dwayne Wayans (the man we are talking about today), Damon Wayans Jr. (Coach from New Girl), Marlon Wayans (Marcus Copeland from White Chicks) and many others.

Apparently, once he was in love with his nephew’s ex-girlfriend and got his blessing to date her

Image credits: Major Payne / Universal Pictures

And they not only belong to it, but they also collaborate on various projects together. For instance, several members worked on such projects as the Scary Movie film series, The Wayans Bros sitcom, the sketch comedy In Living Color, and many more. So, you get the gist – the family is influential and it would take something bigger than a family love triangle to rock their boat.

Still, the news made quite an impression online – as with nearly every situation, netizens didn’t shy away from making jokes about it. They joked along the lines of “[don’t let] your family member stop you from meeting your love, who was with him first” with some making even more sizzling remarks.

Image credits: The Last Boy Scout / Warner Bros.

At the same time, others were kind of creeped out by this revelation and expressed that the Hollywood legend maybe should have kept it from public knowledge. Well, too late, right?

What do you think – did he do the right thing by revealing such a secret? What’s your overall opinion on it? Share everything with us in the comments!

People were kind of divided in their reactions to this news – some made jokes, others were creeped out, and a few kind of justified the man’s actions

