In 2002, Canadian photographer Christopher Herwig started working on his very unique series dedicated to the often overlooked architectural marvels of Soviet bus stops. Herwig captured the essence of these peculiar pieces of architecture and featured their images in his book “Soviet Bus Stops” in two parts.

After that, the photographer worked on a film, documenting his journey through former Soviet Republics from Ukraine to Uzbekistan, Armenia to Far Eastern Siberia, and all points in between, in a decades-long bus stop treasure hunt across more than 50,000 kilometers. “SOVIET BUS STOPS - The Poetry of the Road” had its premiere in 2022.

Today we would like to present you with an impressive collection of photographs featuring some of the most bizarre bus stop designs you have ever seen. If you are curious to see the previous post featuring more examples of Soviet bus stops photographed by Christopher, you can click here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sovietbusstops.com | herwigphoto.smugmug.com

#1

Jil-Aryk, Kyrgyzstan

soviet_busstops Report

Mike Fitzpatrick
There's something about this one. It looks like it wouldn't deal well with snow (it certainly has) but this is so very unique.

#2

Ivannya, Ukraine

soviet_busstops Report

Vic
Beautiful!!😍😍

#3

Nova Lyubomyrka, Ukraine

soviet_busstops Report

Petra Schaap
woa thats a busstop?! its art!

#4

Lithuania

soviet_busstops Report

Mike Fitzpatrick
This looks like a gas US gas station from the 1940's

#5

Rostovanovskoye, Russia

soviet_busstops Report

Vic
Get off your high horse and get on the bus.

#6

Pitsunda, Georgia

soviet_busstops Report

#7

Pitsunda In The Disputed Region Of Abkhazia/Georgia

soviet_busstops Report

Steve D
Another Georgian fantasy. These are wonderful!

#8

Borjomi, Georgia

soviet_busstops Report

#9

East Of Aralsk, Kazakhstan

soviet_busstops Report

#10

Goderdzi Pass, Georgia

soviet_busstops Report

#11

Kozhukhivka, Ukraine

soviet_busstops Report

#12

Rustavi, Georgia

soviet_busstops Report

#13

Plisnyany, Ukraine

soviet_busstops Report

#14

Gulistan Region, Uzbekistan

soviet_busstops Report

#15

Orhei, Moldova

soviet_busstops Report

Skara Brae
Somehow reminds me of PEZ candy.

#16

Chornobai, Ukraine

soviet_busstops Report

#17

Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station, Ukraine

soviet_busstops Report

#18

Zirne, Ukraine

soviet_busstops Report

#19

Goderdzi Pass, Georgia

soviet_busstops Report

#20

Taldy Korgan, Kazakstan

soviet_busstops Report

#21

Kuyar, Russia

soviet_busstops Report

#22

Near Omsk, Russia

soviet_busstops Report

Steve D
Ironic! Or wistful remembrance of older technology.

#23

Argveta, Georgia

soviet_busstops Report

#24

Shlyakhtyntsi, Ukraine

soviet_busstops Report

#25

Argveta, Georgia

soviet_busstops Report

#26

Kupiskis, Lithuania

soviet_busstops Report

#27

Remezivtsi, Ukraine

soviet_busstops Report

#28

Altay Mountains, Kazakhstan

soviet_busstops Report

#29

Atyrau, Kazakhstan

soviet_busstops Report

#30

Vanadzor, Armenia

soviet_busstops Report

#31

Kaunas, Lithuania

soviet_busstops Report

Steve D
Eero Saarinen, is that you?

#32

Lithuania

soviet_busstops Report

Petra Schaap
thats almost an art instalation.

#33

Near Saratak, Armenia

soviet_busstops Report

#34

Termez, Uzbekistan

soviet_busstops Report

#35

Saransk, Russia

soviet_busstops Report

#36

Belarus

soviet_busstops Report

#37

Khrestyteleve, Ukraine

soviet_busstops Report

#38

Falesti, Moldova

soviet_busstops Report

#39

Belarus

soviet_busstops Report

#40

Ordzhonikidze, Kazakhstan

soviet_busstops Report

#41

Taraz, Kazakhstan

soviet_busstops Report

#42

Rokiskis, Lithuania

soviet_busstops Report

#43

Chigiri, Belarus

soviet_busstops Report

#44

Borjomi, Georgia

soviet_busstops Report

#45

Sobinka, Russia

soviet_busstops Report

#46

Yuryev-Polsky, Russia

soviet_busstops Report

#47

Kallaste, Estonia

soviet_busstops Report

#48

Bauska, Latvia

soviet_busstops Report

#49

Marijampole, Lithuania

soviet_busstops Report

#50

Olmazor, Uzbekistan

soviet_busstops Report

#51

Gagra, Disputed Region Of Abkhazia/Georgia

soviet_busstops Report

Steve D
Another one of the fabulous Georgian mosaics. I love them.

#52

Parnu, Estonia

soviet_busstops Report

#53

Boriti, Georgia

soviet_busstops Report

#54

Shklou, Belarus

soviet_busstops Report

#55

Kvasyliv, Ukraine

soviet_busstops Report

#56

Mizoch, Ukraine

soviet_busstops Report

#57

Krasnoselskoye, Russia

soviet_busstops Report

Mike Fitzpatrick
You can bet little kids loved this one.

#58

Vanadzor, Armenia

soviet_busstops Report

#59

Yerevan, Armenia

soviet_busstops Report

#60

Tsakva, Georgia

soviet_busstops Report

#61

Amair, Armenia

soviet_busstops Report

#62

Stary Oskol, Russia

soviet_busstops Report

#63

Echmiadzin, Armenia

soviet_busstops Report

#64

Falesti, Moldova

soviet_busstops Report

#65

Birlik, Uzbekistan

soviet_busstops Report

#66

Vanadzor, Armenia

soviet_busstops Report

#67

Verejeni, Moldova

soviet_busstops Report

#68

Lake Sevan, Armenia

soviet_busstops Report

#69

Sadova, Moldova

soviet_busstops Report

#70

Gulistan Region, Uzbekistan

soviet_busstops Report

#71

Shinuhayr, Armenia

soviet_busstops Report

#72

Pitsunda/Bichvinta In The Disputed Region Of Abkhazia/Georgia

