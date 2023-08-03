In 2002, Canadian photographer Christopher Herwig started working on his very unique series dedicated to the often overlooked architectural marvels of Soviet bus stops. Herwig captured the essence of these peculiar pieces of architecture and featured their images in his book “Soviet Bus Stops” in two parts.

After that, the photographer worked on a film, documenting his journey through former Soviet Republics from Ukraine to Uzbekistan, Armenia to Far Eastern Siberia, and all points in between, in a decades-long bus stop treasure hunt across more than 50,000 kilometers. “SOVIET BUS STOPS - The Poetry of the Road” had its premiere in 2022.

Today we would like to present you with an impressive collection of photographs featuring some of the most bizarre bus stop designs you have ever seen. If you are curious to see the previous post featuring more examples of Soviet bus stops photographed by Christopher, you can click here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sovietbusstops.com | herwigphoto.smugmug.com