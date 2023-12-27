ADVERTISEMENT

In the realm of wedding photography, where emotions dance freely and love takes center stage, the Premios FdB has been a beacon of excellence for over a decade, honoring the crème de la crème of nuptial captures from around the globe. As we unveil the mesmerizing winning photographs of the 2023 edition, it’s evident that this year has set a new benchmark for the artistry and creativity encapsulated in wedding photography.

A distinguished panel of judges, comprising Emre Nelsi from Turkey, Maxi Oviedo from Argentina, and Lilly Red from Qatar, meticulously sifted through a staggering 1,500 submissions spanning more than 15 countries, including Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, and even Australia. The competition was strong, and the quality of entries reflected the diverse tapestry of cultures and love stories worldwide.

Here’s to the artists who make love tangible through their lenses and to the stories that continue to inspire us all. Cheers to a world united by love and captured beautifully through the lens of the Premios FdB!

