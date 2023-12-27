177views
The 30 Most Incredible Wedding Photos Of 2023 Selected By Premios FdB (New Pics)
In the realm of wedding photography, where emotions dance freely and love takes center stage, the Premios FdB has been a beacon of excellence for over a decade, honoring the crème de la crème of nuptial captures from around the globe. As we unveil the mesmerizing winning photographs of the 2023 edition, it’s evident that this year has set a new benchmark for the artistry and creativity encapsulated in wedding photography.
A distinguished panel of judges, comprising Emre Nelsi from Turkey, Maxi Oviedo from Argentina, and Lilly Red from Qatar, meticulously sifted through a staggering 1,500 submissions spanning more than 15 countries, including Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, and even Australia. The competition was strong, and the quality of entries reflected the diverse tapestry of cultures and love stories worldwide.
Here’s to the artists who make love tangible through their lenses and to the stories that continue to inspire us all. Cheers to a world united by love and captured beautifully through the lens of the Premios FdB!
In the fiercely contested category of Individual Photos, the spotlight shines brightly on the immensely talented Italian photographer Simona Cancelli. Her exceptional eye for detail and an innate ability to capture the essence of love have earned her the coveted title, with a remarkable total of 16 awarded photographs across the four rounds of the competition.
Simona Cancelli’s work is a testament to the power of visual storytelling. Each photograph is a narrative in itself, weaving together the emotions, joy, and unique moments that define a wedding day. From intimate close-ups to sweeping vistas, her portfolio showcases a mastery of the craft that resonates with both the judges and the audience.
The Premios FdB not only celebrates individual talent but also serves as a global platform fostering cross-cultural appreciation for the art of wedding photography. The winning entries transport us to diverse landscapes and cultures, highlighting the universal language of love that transcends borders.
As we congratulate Simona Cancelli and all the winners of the 2023 Premios FdB, we look forward to another year of pushing the boundaries of creativity and capturing the timeless essence of love in all its forms. These winning photographs not only freeze moments in time but also serve as a testament to the enduring power of love, making us believe in the magic that unfolds within the frames of a wedding album.
