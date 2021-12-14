7Kviews
I Was Inspired To Capture The Feeling Of Calmness And Uneasiness Of The Quiet Streets Of My Hometown (20 Pics)
My name is Nicholas Moegly and I'm an illustrator from Ohio. In 2020, when everything was closed and there wasn't anywhere to go, I started taking nightly walks and drives around my neighborhood and town. There was something about the quiet streets that was calming and somewhat unsettling at the same time. I was inspired to capture that feeling in my work.
A Hidden Stillness
A Buried Endeavor
A Momentary Silence
An Inevitable Fate
A Shiny Object
A Sudden Rustle
710 Ashbury
A Fading Century
A Perpetual Static
An Ocean Between
An Unexpected Stop
A Suspended State
I love this one. It reminds me of the places i see on rood trips
True blue "noir"..And no people, I absolutely loved the vibe. Please submit more! Congratulations!
Loved these. Didn't catch an uneasy vibe though, just some pleasant solitude.
Beautiful work, the pictures are all very evocative. Daylight is overrated!
