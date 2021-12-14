My name is Nicholas Moegly and I'm an illustrator from Ohio. In 2020, when everything was closed and there wasn't anywhere to go, I started taking nightly walks and drives around my neighborhood and town. There was something about the quiet streets that was calming and somewhat unsettling at the same time. I was inspired to capture that feeling in my work.

A Hidden Stillness

Nicholas Moegly
Annie
1 year ago

This truly is gorgeous. Love the subject and all the various shades of color.

A Buried Endeavor

A Momentary Silence

Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Really love the subject and tones of color

An Inevitable Fate

A Shiny Object

Angelar
Community Member
1 year ago

I love this one especially!

A Sudden Rustle

Jonny Man
Community Member
1 year ago

"... Huh. The human just parked their car in the middle of the lot, then left with the headlights on. Gonna come back to a ticket and a dead battery." - the Stag, probably.

710 Ashbury

Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

The colors and details are awesome. Would love to have this on my wall. Reminds me of San Francisco and Seattle

A Fading Century

A Perpetual Static

An Ocean Between

Nightmare.wsmpf
Community Member
1 year ago

oh the pool is empty but the fox and the deer

An Unexpected Stop

A Suspended State

Sabina Rosholt
Community Member
1 year ago

I love this one. It reminds me of the places i see on rood trips

Nicholas Moegly
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Great use of color and subject matter. Love the fox

An Escape Plan

An Old Friend

A Passing View

Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Love the artist's use of colors and attention to details

A Bygone Age

Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

"I have no enemies"...just a curious raccoon : )

Nicholas Moegly
King

Acrylic Painting Study

