My name is Nicholas Moegly and I'm an illustrator from Ohio. In 2020, when everything was closed and there wasn't anywhere to go, I started taking nightly walks and drives around my neighborhood and town. There was something about the quiet streets that was calming and somewhat unsettling at the same time. I was inspired to capture that feeling in my work.

