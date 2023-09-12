Above all, I work to keep a calm and confident set. If things start to get too elevated (excited owner, little kids, a lot of noise, frustration, etc.), it’s important to re-set and give everyone a break. When the dog is done, they’re DONE, so we want to make the most of the time they’ll give us.

But sometimes, things don’t go to plan. The biggest challenge is often the owner! People are excited and want to be part of what’s happening, but it can quickly become overwhelming for the dog – and I won’t get any decent photos. Owners like to stand off to the side and point to me: “look at her!” which….makes the dog look at the owner, not my camera. Or they have young children who are delighted by my toy bin and wear out all the squeaky reactions. Or the owner will become elevated and excited (or frustrated) and the dog follows suit – losing all focus in the process.