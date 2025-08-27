Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Who Called Autistic Child The N-Word In Viral Video Finally Faces Criminal Charges
Blonde woman holding a blurred child at a playground, related to mom who called autistic child n-word facing charges.
Crime, Society

Mom Who Called Autistic Child The N-Word In Viral Video Finally Faces Criminal Charges

Shiloh Hendrix, the Rochester woman caught on video using a racial slur against an autistic Black child, is finally facing legal consequences more than four months after the incident shocked the nation and fueled a divisive online debate.

The charges, announced Tuesday, come in the form of three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. Each carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Highlights
  • Shiloh Hendrix faces three misdemeanor counts for calling an autistic Somali boy the N-word.
  • The incident went viral in April, but charges were only filed this week after public pressure.
  • Hendrix has raised more than $800,000 via crowdfunding while showing no remorse for her actions.

And yet, even as Hendrix prepares to face justice, she’s already profited enormously from the attention, raising more than $800,000 through an online fundraiser by portraying herself as the real victim.

    Woman who used a racial slur against a Black child is being charged with three counts of disorderly conduct

    Woman at a playground holding a child with blurred face in a viral video involving autistic child criminal charges.

    Image credits: NBC News

    The original incident occurred back in April at Roy Sutherland Playground in Rochester, Minnesota.

    Hendrix was filmed confronting a young Somali-American boy with autism after he allegedly grabbed an applesauce pouch from her child’s diaper bag. 

    Instead of simply taking the item back, Hendrix went on a verbal tirade, calling the boy the N-word multiple times.

    Mom holding autistic child taking a selfie, related to viral video and criminal charges news.

    Image credits: GiveSendGo

    When local Black man Sharmake Omar tried to intervene, Hendrix directed the slur at him as well, doubling down with expletives and flipping her middle finger at the camera.

    “If that’s what he’s going to act like,” she snapped, defending her use of the slur even as the video continued rolling.

    The clip, posted to social media, exploded in reach within hours. By the end of the week, it had been viewed millions of times across platforms, causing many to call for her arrest.

    Playground equipment empty on a cloudy day related to mom who called autistic child the N-word facing charges.

    Image credits: WRAL

    “This was not simply offensive behavior,” said the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Rochester chapter in a statement. 

    “It was an intentional racist, threatening, hateful and verbal attack against a child, and it must be treated as such.”

    Hendrix launched a successful fundraising campaign, getting more than $800,000 in donations

    Woman holding child at playground, linked to viral video where mom called autistic child the n-word, now facing criminal charges.

    Image credits: NBC News

    Rather than apologize, Hendrix launched a fundraiser on the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo, asking for $1 million to “protect her family.”

    “My name is Shiloh and I have been put into a very dire situation. I recently had a kid steal from my 18-month-old son’s diaper bag at a park,” she wrote.

    Crowdfunding progress bar showing USD 807,485 raised towards goal for mom who called autistic child the n-word facing charges.

    Image credits: GiveSendGo

    “I called the kid out for what he was.

    Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car. He then posted these videos online which has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil.”

    Group of people gathered outdoors in a park, discussing or protesting related to mom who called autistic child racial slur case.

    Image credits: FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

    She claimed she had been harassed, doxxed, and needed to leave Rochester due to backlash

    Donations began pouring in immediately. By June, she had raised over $525,000. As of this week, the total has surpassed $800,000.

    Crowd protesting outside courthouse with signs against hate, related to mom who called autistic child the n-word facing charges.

    Image credits: FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

    The fundraiser page’s co-founder, Jacob Wells, confirmed the site would not block the campaign or withhold funds.

    However, he said the company had to conduct a rigorous internal review, which led them to disable comments after supporters began leaving racist and white nationalist messages.

    Rochester authorities condemned the incident and acknowledged its lasting impact on the community

    Man in a plaid jacket sitting indoors, related to mom who called autistic child the N-word facing criminal charges.

    Image credits: WRAL

    On Tuesday, the Rochester City Attorney’s Office announced that Hendrix would be charged by summons.

    The criminal complaint states she used “offensive, obscene, or abusive language that would reasonably tend to arouse alarm, anger or resentment in others.”

    Playground climbing structure and slide at a park, related to mom who called autistic child n-word facing criminal charges.

    Image credits: WRAL

    Hendrix is expected to appear in court via Zoom on October 29. Authorities believe she may have relocated from Rochester. As of now, she is believed to be representing herself.

    A city spokesperson added that it is unlikely she will qualify for a public defender due to the amount of money she raised. “Eligibility for a public defender is determined by the court based on financial status.”

    The announcement of charges elicited strong responses across Minnesota.

    “This was a situation that deeply affected many people, especially our communities of color,” said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. 

    “We acknowledge the lasting impact this incident has had, not only on those directly involved and across our community, but also in the broader conversations happening at the state and national level.”

    Additional details are expected to be shared during a press conference scheduled for tomorrow (August 28).

    “Insane.” Netizens were taken aback by the amount of money Hendrix was able to raise

    Comment by Darnell Morris discussing fundraising outrage related to mom who called autistic child the N-word in viral video.

    Facebook comment criticizing a mom who used a racial slur against autistic child in viral video, sparking outrage online.

    Comment by Dodie Jones suggesting to lock the child’s mother in a room to resolve conflict after viral video involving autistic child.

    Comment from Brownsparkle Rahra criticizing a mom who called autistic child the N-word in viral video.

    Comment from Corey Evans criticizing racism in a viral video involving a mom who called autistic child the n-word.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Michael Walker discussing donations related to mom who called autistic child the N-word facing charges.

    Comment by Shatina Salter discussing First Amendment rights and consequences of free speech in a social media post about an autistic child case.

    Comment from top fan Le Vas Levas expressing disbelief that some people supported the mom who called autistic child the N-word.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Belinda Thomas discussing a viral video about a mom who called autistic child the N-word.

    Comment by Mary Gray expressing karma is alive and well, related to mom who called autistic child the n-word facing charges.

    Comment by Ambrose D Pender III criticizing delayed criminal charges for mom who called autistic child the N-word in viral video.

    Comment by Joanne Harte questioning the actions of a mom who called autistic child the N-word in viral video.

    Screenshot of social media comment by Joyce Flowers saying "Good that's what she get" related to mom who called autistic child the n-word facing charges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment by Lorella Lynn stating Don't get excited. They'll only fine her, discussing mom who called autistic child the N-word facing criminal charges.

    Facebook comment by Nica Thomas saying And snatch up that gofundme money related to mom who called autistic child the n-word facing charges.

    Comment from Barbara Nelson expressing relief that mom who called autistic child the n-word finally faces criminal charges.

    Comment by Patrick Reddick stating that's not enough regarding mom who called autistic child the n-word facing charges.

    Comment by user Queen Ama in black text on white background with light blue highlight, mentioning making money off situation in viral video involving autistic child and criminal charges.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Nikki Ways-Jones discussing the mom who called autistic child the N-word facing charges.

    Comment by Royal Property criticizing donations in response to mom who called autistic child n-word facing criminal charges.

