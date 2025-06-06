Entitled Mom Cuts In Line At Airport, Proceeds To Harass Stranger And Demands He Pay For An Upgrade

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a flight used to be extremely simple and comfortable, but has now turned into some kind of cramped battleground. Almost daily, we hear of dramatic passengers, seat stealers, and all kinds of fights taking place. It can actually be a scary experience.

A regular traveler shared his traumatic story of having to deal with a very entitled mom. Her craziness started right from the check-in counter and carried on till the flight ended. He tried his best to escape her, but it was a harrowing experience all around.

Some flight passengers feel like they are entitled to the best service without any reason, and then make it other people’s problem

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that he traveled once or twice a month from Germany to Spain to visit his father and that he always went by business class

Image credits: Edwin Petrus / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Once, when he had reached the airport early and was standing at the check-in counter, a mom cut in line and justified it by saying she could do so as she was with her kid

Image credits: kastoimages / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the mom was causing a ruckus, the airport staff came to find out what the issue was, and she tried to pretend she was the victim

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

The airport staff checked the woman’s ticket and told her to use another queue as she was in economy, but she didn’t give up and kept using her kid as leverage

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster had a business class ticket, so he was allowed to use the check-in counter, and he went ahead calmly, hoping that there would be no further issue

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, even after he was done, the entitled mom came running up to him, demanding he pay for an upgrade for her and her child to business class

Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The pushy woman followed the poster to the security check and shouted that a “young criminal” like him couldn’t possibly afford to fly business class

Image credits: travnikovstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the man tried to stand up for himself, the woman became physically aggressive, and the airport police had to intervene

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

As much as the man tried to escape the woman through the airport, she seemed to always be on his tail, right from the lounge to the boarding gate

Image credits: Chris Brignola / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Even on the plane, the entitled woman tried to pretend the poster’s seat was her own, but she quickly shut up after the flight attendant threatened to kick her out

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The man safely reached Spain without any further interaction with the terrifying woman, and he felt relieved that no other drama occurred

Image credits: raser89

Luckily, the man escaped this situation without things escalating even further; otherwise, he would have had to get the authorities involved

The poster mentioned that he was a frequent traveler and visited Spain often so that he could visit his father. He also flew in business class so that it would be easier to carry more stuff around and travel comfortably. During all of his trips, he had never faced any kind of issue, until he came across an entitled mom at the airport.

There might have been a time when this kind of behavior wasn’t so common, but nowadays it seems like too many people are acting out at airports. According to behavioral experts, it might be because some folks see themselves as the main character and think that others should be catering to their needs. This gives them the confidence to be extremely demanding.

The woman in this story was exactly like that; she didn’t think she was doing anything wrong by cutting in line or fighting with a stranger. Instead, she kept using her mom status as an excuse to get her way. She even tried to convince the man to part with his business class ticket and pestered him when he refused.

This kind of entitlement doesn’t just come from nowhere. Very often, people who behave in this manner do so because they were brought up to think that they deserve everything they want. If they were never denied by their parents or guardians, they might expect the world to do the same for them.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Throughout all of the interactions with the woman, the man remained extremely calm. Even when she began kicking his luggage or trying to grab his boarding pass, he did not lash out, and instead waited for the authorities to arrive. If he hadn’t done that, things might have gotten out of control.

Experts say that if anyone feels threatened by a fellow passenger they should prioritize their safety and immediately report the incident. They can always reach out to the airline staff or any guards that might be around. Putting enough distance between them and the other person is the best way to go about it.

The man wanted to do exactly that. Every time he saw the woman around, he tried his best to escape. Unfortunately, even when he entered the lounge, she was hot on his tail. He tried a few other tactics like boarding late or taking a longer route, but somehow, she was still always around.

It’s great that the entitled woman eventually kept her mouth shut and let the man have a peaceful flight. If the attendant hadn’t spoken up, who knows what else the lady would have gotten up to?

How would you have handled such a crazy situation? Let us know in the comments, and do share any weird airport stories you might have.

People couldn’t believe the woman’s behavior and were impressed by how the man was able to keep his cool