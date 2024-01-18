Mom Demands Daughter Give Her All Her Salary, Is Furious When She Refuses

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s little doubt that raising a child is expensive. Adequate shelter, nutritious food, education, clothing, and entertainment are just a few of the things kids need to grow up happy and healthy.

These costs can quickly add up, and it’s estimated that middle-income parents spend about $310,605 on a child. No wonder some parents hope their kids will help them financially in the future.

However, redditor classypotato09’s mother took this to the next level, asking for her entire salary. The daughter found such a request ridiculous and said no, which extremely upset her mom. Feeling like she’s demanding too much, the author turned to the “Entitled Parents” subreddit, asking for netizens’ opinions.

Parents give a lot to their children in hopes of receiving similar help in the future

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / pexels (not the actual photo)

But this mom demanded her daughter’s full salary, planning to leave her without a penny

Image credits: halfpoint / envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: classypotato09

Children supporting parents financially

Many adults still financially support their parents, with about a third of them saying they had given money to them in the past year. Half said they had given at least $1,000. The allowance was often paid monthly or weekly for needs like groceries and housing.

Because of rising costs of living and a longer life expectancy, more children are driven to help their aging parents. Retirees often face higher medical expenses, which can quickly empty out their savings. In fact, 10% of children said their parents had outlived their nest eggs.

Often, adults looking out for their families have children of their own and are referred to as the “Sandwich generation.” They are sandwiched between the obligation to care for their parents and kids, both requiring financial, physical, and emotional help.

With the pressure of juggling their own careers, personal issues, and retirement, they are under a lot of financial and emotional stress. In some cases, they even have to work longer than their retirement age because of added financial responsibilities.

Surprisingly, over 75% of Americans believe that adult children should support their older parents, and this may explain why many are doing it even when risking their own finances.

Helping aging parents to be more financially independent

Those who aren’t fortunate enough to help their parents may consider other options. For example, finding the reason for their budget deficit can help identify possible solutions. There are still some people who find it difficult to manage their money, so helping them change their spending habits lowers their expenses.

If it’s a costly medication, children can recommend taking a generic drug or using a money-saving app. If they’re spending a lot of money on entertainment, they may need some activities like volunteer work or a part-time job (assuming they can).

Parents might consider selling their house, buying a smaller one, renting a more affordable one, or moving in with their children (when possible). Downsizing or relocating may be cheaper overall, reducing costs.

Using social benefits or tax breaks is also a great way to reduce expenses. Some medical fees for elders are tax-deductible. So, if children are covering half of their living costs, they can ask for a price reduction. Lastly, consulting a professional to help parents with their retirement plans is another good idea.

Commenters supported her decision