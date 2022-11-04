Mother Shares How She Throws Out Her Kid’s Halloween Candy The Next Morning, Starts A Heated Discussion

Trick-or-treating—setting off on Halloween night in costume and ringing doorbells to demand treats—has been a tradition in the US and other parts of the world for more than a century.

And while philosophy professor Agnes Callard allows her kids to take part in it, she thinks the fun has to end right there, without indulging yourself in the fruits of your efforts.

A few days ago, Callard tweeted that her 9-year-old child was thrilled to find she hadn’t thrown away their candy overnight, as she normally does. This year, the mom apparently forgot.

But after she shared her take on Halloween candy, Callard started receiving accusations of abuse. She even got compared to the infamous Bean Dad.

Halloween has come and gone and some of those who went trick-or-treating are still enjoying its rewards

Image credits: Charles Parker (not the actual photo)

But one mom told Twitter she doesn’t allow her kids to hold onto the candy

Image credits: AgnesCallard

Her thoughts immediately went viral

Image credits: AgnesCallard

And have started a heated discussion

Image credits: heathdwilliams

Image credits: HansMlman

Image credits: Scotchtoberfesk

Image credits: RadishHarmers

Image credits: Sebbi Strauch (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kurisitaru

Image credits: fionaleslie

Image credits: belvedia

Image credits: AgnesCallard

Image credits: BluTheChu

Image credits: Eitak42

Image credits: spinart7

Image credits: Monstera (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Granddad_Sr

Image credits: JenLRossman

Image credits: ZaphyBoi

Image credits: Vidor1

Image credits: swan2swan87

Image credits: veleda_k

Image credits: frogs4girls

Image credits: hottrashbabe

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)

Some even shared real-life encounters with her

Image credits: mernyferny

Image credits: struthious

Image credits: struthious

Image credits: struthious

Image credits: rotisserie_cass