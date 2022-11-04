Mother Shares How She Throws Out Her Kid’s Halloween Candy The Next Morning, Starts A Heated Discussion
Trick-or-treating—setting off on Halloween night in costume and ringing doorbells to demand treats—has been a tradition in the US and other parts of the world for more than a century.
And while philosophy professor Agnes Callard allows her kids to take part in it, she thinks the fun has to end right there, without indulging yourself in the fruits of your efforts.
A few days ago, Callard tweeted that her 9-year-old child was thrilled to find she hadn’t thrown away their candy overnight, as she normally does. This year, the mom apparently forgot.
But after she shared her take on Halloween candy, Callard started receiving accusations of abuse. She even got compared to the infamous Bean Dad.
Halloween has come and gone and some of those who went trick-or-treating are still enjoying its rewards
But one mom told Twitter she doesn’t allow her kids to hold onto the candy
Her thoughts immediately went viral
And have started a heated discussion
Image credits: Kurisitaru
Image credits: BluTheChu
Image credits: Eitak42
Image credits: spinart7
Image credits: Granddad_Sr
Image credits: JenLRossman
Image credits: ZaphyBoi
Image credits: Vidor1
Image credits: swan2swan87
Image credits: veleda_k
Image credits: frogs4girls
Image credits: hottrashbabe
Some even shared real-life encounters with her
Image credits: rotisserie_cass
At first I thought it was a troll, but judging by the testimonies, this horrible person really exists... Poor children!
What an absolute wet, boiled, soggy, gray, hotdog, may all her children vote to put her in the worst nursing home there is
A lot of parents don't want their kids having all that candy. Some people do "Switch Witch" which is a more fun version of this tradition, where you leave your candy on the kitchen table, and "Switch Witch" comes in the night and takes it, and leaves a toy in its place. Other parents ration the candy, or let the kid choose a certain number of pieces to keep, and bag the rest up to donate to the food bank, or to "donate to the children's hospital, so all the sick kids who couldn't go trick-or-treating can have candy too". Sometimes parenting doesn't mean making your kid happy, but rather helping them understand why they shouldn't always have everything they want. Just taking it all and binning it is kind of evil, tho.
