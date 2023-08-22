“I Think This Is Dumb”: Mom’s Decision Might Cost Son A Big Inheritance, The Internet Weighs In

It can be incredibly painful to learn that one of your biological parents doesn’t want anything to do with you. But other relatives may step up and want to forge a genuine relationship with you. However, questions about money and inheritance may make things uncomfortable for some. One mom, u/GeorgeMcMinty, turned to the AITA community on Reddit to ask for advice on a delicate situation.

She shared how her son’s estranged father had passed away, and the child’s grandparents wanted him to become their primary heir. On one condition: he would have to take their surname. This was a chance for generational wealth, but the mom seemed to be strongly against it. Scroll down for the full story, as well as to see what tips the net gave the OP.

Family members want what's best for their smallest relatives. However, sometimes, they have very different opinions

One mom shared how she's considering not changing her son's surname, however, that may come at the cost of him inheriting generational wealth

The author felt conflicted about the situation and turned to the net for some advice

The mom argued that money isn’t the only thing that matters and her own family seems to be doing fairly well financially. However, her primary concern seems to be the fact that her son would take the surname of a man “who didn’t want him, see him, or love him.”

Some of the people in the redditor’s social circle pointed out that she would be wrong to give up “this kind of money” for her son, which is why she turned to the AITA community in the first place. According to the mom, the question is best left for later, when her son is 16 and “old enough to understand the implications but young enough not to be tied professionally to his last name.”

The mom’s feelings are perfectly valid here. But so is the desire for financial stability. Many parents would leap at the chance to secure generational wealth for their child given the chance. And that’s the sentiment reigning in the AITA thread.

There were mixed reactions to the post. Many readers thought that u/GeorgeMcMinty would be a jerk if she passed on this opportunity. Not only that, this may lead to greater friction not just with the grandparents, but with her son as well, when he fully understands what she did on his behalf.

Some Reddit users phrased it spot on that the child’s grandparents appear to want a genuine relationship with him. So much so that they’re making him their primary heir. Others noted that it’s important to remember that the surname isn’t just the boy’s father’s, but his grandparents’, too. So the surname has a positive connotation, not just a negative one.

Meanwhile, other readers pointed out that the mom was right to teach her son that changing oneself for the sake of money doesn’t send the right message, and that nobody should have to get a new surname just for the sake of an inheritance.

Strong relationships tend to be far more important than money when it comes to happiness and health

At the end of the day, money is important in that it provides stability and opportunities, and also saves you time and energy. However, it isn’t the only factor that leads to happiness and isn’t the only measure of success. Your health, sense of purpose, and social connections all play huge roles. The latter is especially important and impacts your daily life.

An 85-year Harvard study unequivocally found that positive relationships keep people happier, healthier, and help them live longer. So it makes sense to develop and strengthen the relationships that you have in your life with the people you care about most.

And there are no real shortcuts here. At the core of any solid relationship lies a simple fact: people need to spend quality time together, regularly. Sometimes, physical distance or busy schedules get in the way. So carving out a few hours whenever you can is well worth it.

At the end of the day, a lot depends on your priorities. A lot of people say that family and friends are the most important thing in their lives… and then they continue prioritizing work, their hobbies, and other things. Deep social connections require practical commitments—namely, meeting up, physically, and being present.

You can’t fake interest in someone else because it’s very obvious when someone’s only making a superficial effort for show. When you do spend time with the people you care about, try to focus on them and them alone. That means not checking your phone every few minutes. That means actively listening to the other person so you can bond over shared activities.

And it’s only natural that we want to support and protect our nearest and dearest. Any grandparent worth their salt is going to want to provide their grandchildren with as much financial stability as they can. It’s just important to raise your kids to understand that it’s not money alone that makes life worth living.

