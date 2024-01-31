ADVERTISEMENT

There is probably no worse pain for parents than losing their child. It may feel like they will never be the same and there will always be emptiness inside. And while it’s important to remember them and keep the memory alive, unfortunately, forcing others won’t do any good.

This Reddit story may be an example about that – a guy shared that his parents’ first baby was stillborn. While it’s understandable that losing a child is painful, their living children felt uncomfortable with the constant inclusion of his photos.

Man shares that his parents had a stillborn baby before he and his siblings were born, but their late sibling has been included in every family portrait or mentioned in every big event

Image credits: shubham sharma (not the actual photo)

The brothers have tried telling their parents that they feel uncomfortable with the picture, they don’t feel attachment to him like their mom does, but everything just ended in arguments

Share icon

Image credits: Lisa Fotios (not the actual photo)

However, the oldest brother is getting married and decided that he and his fiancee don’t want stillborn baby photos or essays

Image credits: u/Competitive_Sir5868

The whole situation caused family drama and the guy told his mom that he agreed with his brother as they have no connection to him and don’t see him as their brother

A few days ago, one Reddit user shared his story online, seeking some unbiased opinions on whether he was being a jerk for telling his mom that he and his brothers don’t view her eldest as their brother and she needs to stop forcing him on them. The post caught a lot of attention and collected over 8.2K upvotes and almost 1K comments.

The original poster (OP) shared that he is the youngest of his 3 brothers, but prior to his eldest brother, his parents had another baby that was stillborn. He added that his parents constantly talked about him, included his picture in family portraits and he was mentioned in every event. While it made the brothers uncomfortable, their mom kept insisting that he’s part of the family.

Now, the eldest brother is getting married and he and his fiancee have decided that they don’t want his parents’ stillborn baby’s picture there. He will be included in the program, but there will be no detailed essay. Understandably, his mom got very upset. She was venting to OP when he stated that they have no connection to him, it’s time to stop making everything about him and nobody views him as their brother.

The community members backed up the author and gave him the ‘Not the A-hole’ badge. “NTA. They absolutely need therapy, and they’re pushing away their living, breathing children,” one user wrote. “NTA. The wedding is about the bride and groom. Your mother needs to come to terms with the fact that in her lifetime, she had four children, but for yours, you’ve only ever had two brothers,” another added.

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

“I imagine it’s hard to grieve someone you’ve never met, especially as a child with limited ability to conceptualize death and the devastation of losing a baby,” shared Nikki Sewell LCSW, LMSW, LISW with Bored Panda. “Instead, the child might grieve what could have been if things turned out differently, what would it have been like to have an older sibling? How would the parents be different had the death not happened?”

Now, speaking about healthy ways to honor the memories of a lost one, Nikki notes that we all grieve in our own ways but the theory of Continuing Bonds argues that death ends a life, but not a relationship, and that it is not always unhealthy for an ongoing attachment to continue after death.

She emphasized that keeping a loved one’s memories alive could mean remembering them on special days, such as birthdays, death anniversaries or holidays, lighting a candle in their honor on those days, sharing stories about them and looking at pictures of them. “But again, we all grieve in our own ways. And it is important that everyone’s wishes are honored, and sometimes that involves compromise if one family member wants to include the deceased in activities while another does not.”

Also, Nikki explained that there is normative grief and there is prolonged grief. “Most who have lost a loved one will return to a normal level of functioning within a few months to a year, at most. For a small cohort of grievers (research would tell us about 10%), they will carry their grief with them for years, which can impair their functioning at work, school, home, and in their relationships.”

She also added that the wedding is about the couple, embarking on a new and exciting journey together. “Just like the guest list and all the other details of the day, the couple should be able to choose who they want to include and how they want to include them. They’ve offered to include the deceased in a way they are comfortable with, perhaps on their wedding day, this compromise and their wishes could be honored.”

Image credits: Natalie Bond (not the actual photo)

“It would be appropriate to, for instance, wear a piece of jewelry representing this child—jewelry that could be seen in family wedding photos,” emphasized Deborah L. Davis, PhD. “But given the adult children’s objections to what the bereaved parents have in mind (I’m guessing driven by the wishes of the heartbroken mother) would imply that the plans are intrusive, inappropriate, and steal the spotlight from the couple on their wedding day. Centering the loss and grief, not the celebration.”

She added that grief lingers, and it sounds like this wedding (and many other family events) triggers the grief that this baby James is not here, and this mother and father are bound and determined to include him, which is normal. “And it’s also normal for family members to be uncomfortable at first with the topic of stillbirth, death, and remembering and speaking of a baby who died, but over time, family members get used to the occasional reference and integrate the baby into the family.”

“But that this is ongoing, many years later and still this overbearing and intense, it sounds like there’s something stuck here—a trauma that one or both parents’ brains have not yet digested and filed into long-term memory,” Deborah shared. “A trauma that they continue to relive, a trauma that makes them spin out into thoughts, feelings, and behaviors that harm their relationships with others.

She notes that when someone is stuck in trauma, it’s important to understand that they are doing the best they can. And in order to do better, they need trauma-focused treatment.

Also, she noted that mom is likely worried that if she stops feeling upset or stops bringing up the baby at every turn, he’ll be forgotten. “So a short-term solution that could work for the wedding might be if the brothers suggest, when everyone’s brains are calm, which is always the best time to have challenging convos—‘Hey mom, we’ve been thinking about James, and how about this idea—you could wear your ‘James’ necklace so we can see it in the photos, and we’ll put a bouquet of baby’s breath at your table, so that you can feel assured that James is with you.’”

Finally, Deborah shared that her heart goes out to everyone in that family. “Even if the wedding problem is solved, it’s highly likely that the mother will still need and benefit from trauma-focused treatment. Her trauma is not something she can snap out of, no matter how much her family pleads or makes reasonable, rational requests.

“The traumatized brain cannot listen to reason or consider other people’s needs. It’s on fire and trying to protect her the only way it can. Her brain isn’t broken—it just needs a particular kind of tender, loving care to get her—and her life—back on track.”

And what do you think about this story? Share your thoughts below!

