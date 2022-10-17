19 Y.O. Wants To Know If She Was Wrong For Getting Mad At Her Mom For Dating Her Boyfriend’s Dad

A divorce isn’t fun, neither for the parents nor the children, but when the parents find someone new, they are usually happier than the children, who don’t feel that the other parent can be replaced by a stranger.

But maybe it’s even worse when the person is not a stranger: when they actually are your boyfriend’s dad. It is a situation that Reddit user riassma is dealing with right now and she is not taking it well. She got in a huge fight with her mom and the whole family except for one cousin is siding with the mom.

Woman is not happy about her mom dating her boyfriend’s dad and expresses her thoughts in front of the whole family

The Original Poster (OP) has been with her boyfriend for 4 years and they started dating when they both were in school. But their friendship has lasted even longer than that as they live near one another and went to kindergarten together.

Their parents know about their relationship and their history, so the OP was truly shocked when she came home and found her mom and her boyfriend’s dad kissing. The boyfriend’s dad had been a single parent for a long time and OP’s mom divorced 3 years ago, but the daughter was still disgusted.

The narrator of the story has been dating her boyfriend for 4 years but has known him for practically her whole life

She called her boyfriend and they both confronted their parents and found out that they are 5 months into their relationship and are planning to get married. The problem that the OP sees here is that she would be her boyfriend’s stepsister and she feels weird about it.

Many people in the comments advised the OP to get over it and just ignore it, because it doesn’t mean they can’t continue dating. Also, they are adults, so they won’t need to live together as siblings, and she shouldn’t dictate to her mother who she can marry.

Their parents know their history and about their relationship, so the 19 Y.O. wasn’t expecting to see what she saw when she came home one day

However, the thing that made OP blow up at her mom and make the family think that she’s being a jerk was when the mom told her that her love is young, so it won’t last, despite the fact that the OP and her boyfriend have known each other since childhood and became a couple 4 years ago.

The mom said straight to her daughter’s face that her love is more important and more real because she is older and young people can’t have long-lasting relationships, which was understandably a hurtful thing to say.

She stumbled upon her mom kissing her boyfriend’s dad and found out that not only it has lasted for 5 months already, but they plan to get married

Redditors had an opinion on that too. They believed the mom is wrong for thinking that her new relationship can outlast her daughter’s and many agreed that dating your stepsibling is weird because of all the explaining one will have to do.

They also pointed out that if the OP’s relationship does actually end, how weird it will be to have your ex-boyfriend as a stepsibling that you have to spend the family holidays with.

The news surfaced during a family dinner and the daughter was quite upset so she didn’t watch her mouth

April Maccario, who gives women struggling with relationships her advice, says that dating a stepsibling is not a big deal and it’s not illegal as long as you are not related by blood. She admits that it is weird, but legally nothing is stopping you from it: “There is no actual law against this type of relationship, most of the resistance you’ll get is from society.”

Although legally, it’s not a big deal and you’re not actual blood siblings, April admits that it can get complicated if you split. “You will see them at family gatherings or even worse, every day if you both live at home with mom and dad.”

The mom replied that she won’t be ruining her love life for her kids’ because they are still young, which caused a strong reaction

The family thought that the daughter was too cruel and though some people didn’t understand what the big deal was, others believed the mom was out of line