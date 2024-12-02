‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

ADVERTISEMENT

Modern Family stars Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson found themselves in the ER on Thanksgiving, proving that parenting knows no holidays.

Julie, 54, and Jesse, 49, who played sibling duo Claire and Mitchell on the beloved sitcom, each had to rush one of their sons to the hospital on Thursday, November 28.

The stars documented the unexpected events on Instagram and managed to keep their trademark humor intact.

The 'Modern Family' co-stars share a close bond that has continued even after the curtains fell on the long-running show.

Julie shared a snap of her son standing outside the ER, captioned, “It’s not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He’s fine, btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING.”

The actress shares three sons—Oliver, 17, and 15-year-old twins John and Gustave—with her ex-husband Scott Phillips.

Meanwhile, Jesse posted a heartfelt photo of himself cradling one of his young sons in a hospital bed, writing, “I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen so seeing I wasn’t the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting. (He’s also fine.)”

“Thank you to the kind folks at Lennox Health. NYC really DOES have the best healthcare,” he added.

The sitcom star and his husband, Justin Mikita, are parents to Beckett, 4, and Sully, 2.

This isn’t the first time the Modern Family alums have shown their close bond off-screen. From cozy reunions at Sofia Vergara’s house to catching Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie together, Julie and Jesse have often shown up for each other like family in real life even after the show ended after 11 seasons in 2020.

Earlier this year, Jesse attended a high school musical with Julie to watch his onscreen daughter, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, perform.

“Took my sis to see the kiddo in her school musical, The Theory of Relativity. So proud of you @aubreyandersonemmons! If you are near @viphstheatre go check it out this weekend,” the father-of-two wrote in the caption.

Some of the show’s cast members also reunited at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in February this year. Jesse and Julie took the stage with co-stars Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Ty Burrell and Ed O’Neill and reflected on the heartfelt moments they had.

“Of course we had a great time. Eleven seasons, 250 episodes, come on… it never happens,” Julie said.

“I just sometimes get a little nostalgic for the golden days,” Jesse added. “It’s been a life after a big-hit show.”

Modern Family won five consecutive Emmy Awards for Best Comedy Series, tying with Frasier as the only comedy show to win so many in a row.

“I remember the year we won for the fifth time, there was a collective groan in the audience,” Jesse joked to People last month.

He also recalled how the team of actors couldn’t find their way out of the building when their five-year winning streak at the Emmys came to an end.

“I hope this doesn’t make us sound too gross, but when we didn’t win the sixth year, we didn’t know how to get out of the building,” he continued. “We went to the exit and they were like, ‘This is not the exit, it’s always been over there.’ We’re like, ‘well, we’ve never had to go out that door.”

“A group of like 10 actors [saying] ‘Well, that’s the way we went last year,’” he laughed.