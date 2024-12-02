Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving
Celebrities, News

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Modern Family stars Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson found themselves in the ER on Thanksgiving, proving that parenting knows no holidays.

Julie, 54, and Jesse, 49, who played sibling duo Claire and Mitchell on the beloved sitcom, each had to rush one of their sons to the hospital on Thursday, November 28.

The stars documented the unexpected events on Instagram and managed to keep their trademark humor intact.

Highlights
  • Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson took their sons to the ER on Thanksgiving.
  • Both actors shared their humorous experiences on Instagram, reassuring fans their kids are fine.
  • “I wasn’t the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting. (He’s also fine.),” Jesse said.
  • The 'Modern Family' co-stars share a close bond that has continued even after the curtains fell on the long-running show.
You May Also Like:

Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson both ended up in the ER with their sons on Thanksgiving

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

Image credits: Jesse Tyler

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

Image credits: Jesse Tyler

Julie shared a snap of her son standing outside the ER, captioned, “It’s not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He’s fine, btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING.”

The actress shares three sons—Oliver, 17, and 15-year-old twins John and Gustave—with her ex-husband Scott Phillips.

Meanwhile, Jesse posted a heartfelt photo of himself cradling one of his young sons in a hospital bed, writing, “I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen so seeing I wasn’t the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting. (He’s also fine.)”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 54-year-old actress shared a snap of her son outside the ER while her onscreen sibling posted a photo of his son in his arms in the hospital

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

Image credits: Julie Bowen

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

Image credits: Jesse Tyler

“Thank you to the kind folks at Lennox Health. NYC really DOES have the best healthcare,” he added.

The sitcom star and his husband, Justin Mikita, are parents to Beckett, 4, and Sully, 2.

This isn’t the first time the Modern Family alums have shown their close bond off-screen. From cozy reunions at Sofia Vergara’s house to catching Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie together, Julie and Jesse have often shown up for each other like family in real life even after the show ended after 11 seasons in 2020.

Julie is a mother to three sons with her ex-husband Scott Phillips, and Jesse shares two sons with husband Justin Mikita

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Julie Bowen

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

Image credits: Sofia Vergara

Earlier this year, Jesse attended a high school musical with Julie to watch his onscreen daughter, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, perform.

“Took my sis to see the kiddo in her school musical, The Theory of Relativity. So proud of you @aubreyandersonemmons! If you are near @viphstheatre go check it out this weekend,” the father-of-two wrote in the caption.

Some of the show’s cast members also reunited at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in February this year. Jesse and Julie took the stage with co-stars Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Ty Burrell and Ed O’Neill and reflected on the heartfelt moments they had.

Modern Family ended in 2020 after 11 seasons, picking up five Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series along the way

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

Image credits: Julie Bowen

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Julie Bowen

“Of course we had a great time. Eleven seasons, 250 episodes, come on… it never happens,” Julie said.

“I just sometimes get a little nostalgic for the golden days,” Jesse added. “It’s been a life after a big-hit show.”

Modern Family won five consecutive Emmy Awards for Best Comedy Series, tying with Frasier as the only comedy show to win so many in a row.

The co-stars share a close bond that has continued even after the curtains fell on the long-running show

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

Image credits: Jesse Tyler

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

Image credits: Sofia Vergara

“I remember the year we won for the fifth time, there was a collective groan in the audience,” Jesse joked to People last month.

He also recalled how the team of actors couldn’t find their way out of the building when their five-year winning streak at the Emmys came to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember the year we won for the fifth time, there was a collective groan in the audience,” Jesse joked in an interview last month

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

Image credits: Sofia Vergara

‘Modern Family’ Siblings Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rush Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

Image credits: Julie Bowen

“I hope this doesn’t make us sound too gross, but when we didn’t win the sixth year, we didn’t know how to get out of the building,” he continued. “We went to the exit and they were like, ‘This is not the exit, it’s always been over there.’ We’re like, ‘well, we’ve never had to go out that door.”

“A group of like 10 actors [saying] ‘Well, that’s the way we went last year,’” he laughed.

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda