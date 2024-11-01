Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Family Refuses To Follow Simple Rule, Parent Cancels Thanksgiving: “I Was Overreacting”
Family, Relationships

Family Refuses To Follow Simple Rule, Parent Cancels Thanksgiving: “I Was Overreacting”

As much as we love the holidays and joyful family gatherings, planning them can be incredibly stressful. For this Redditor, the Thanksgiving they were set to host this year started going off the rails well before the big night.

Hoping to protect their child with a medical condition, they asked relatives to follow just one simple rule: don’t come if you’re feeling sick. But when no one took the request seriously, things quickly spiraled into full-blown family drama. Read on for the full story.

For Thanksgiving this year, the host asked their relatives to skip dinner if they were feeling sick

Image credits: drazenphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

But when no one took the request seriously, it sparked a full-blown family drama

Image credits: graziegranata/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Laura_antonela

Many commenters supported the parent, saying the other relatives were being incredibly irresponsible

A few, though, argued that it wasn’t wise to plan the dinner in the first place

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

What do you think ?
Libstak
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago

The YTA trolls out in force again. Would it kill them to read properly where she pointed out she hosts thanksgiving every year and the expectation that she would again was ingrained before she made the sensible conditions to protect her child's health? This is family, she was simply assuming they would care enough about the welfare of their niece, nephew, cousin, grandchild etc to just appreciate the heads up to do the right thing. But all they cared about was THEIR thanksgiving. No doubt they are peeved they now have to fork out for their own thanksgiving meal themselves too.

Alex Mosby
Alex Mosby
Alex Mosby
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I will forever look at most of my family differently after the pandemic. Non of them were skeptic or anti vaccines, they just had no regard for social distancing and anytime someone got sick, it was some one else's fault.

T.M.P Janssen
T.M.P Janssen
T.M.P Janssen
Community Member
43 minutes ago

seriously, if I had a child and the doctor said "keep them away from anyone with flu sympoms" during autumn (like rn) and my family would react like THAT, they can go f**k themselves right away. Your every-year returning dinner is not worth my childs safety, go eat your Thanksgiving at a McDonalds then.

