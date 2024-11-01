Family Refuses To Follow Simple Rule, Parent Cancels Thanksgiving: “I Was Overreacting”

ADVERTISEMENT

As much as we love the holidays and joyful family gatherings, planning them can be incredibly stressful. For this Redditor, the Thanksgiving they were set to host this year started going off the rails well before the big night.

Hoping to protect their child with a medical condition, they asked relatives to follow just one simple rule: don’t come if you’re feeling sick. But when no one took the request seriously, things quickly spiraled into full-blown family drama. Read on for the full story.

For Thanksgiving this year, the host asked their relatives to skip dinner if they were feeling sick

Image credits: drazenphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

But when no one took the request seriously, it sparked a full-blown family drama

Image credits: graziegranata/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Laura_antonela

Many commenters supported the parent, saying the other relatives were being incredibly irresponsible

A few, though, argued that it wasn’t wise to plan the dinner in the first place