Nostalgia can be a pleasant feeling, especially when you’re reminiscing about things like spending time at your grandparents’ or your favorite meals to have as a child.

However, some people seem to take nostalgia a step too far. Instead of recollecting the past as it was, they over-romanticize it, saying that things were better back in the day, erasing—or simply lying about—the things they didn’t want to see through their rose-tinted glasses.

That’s where the ‘Le Wrong Generation’ subreddit comes into play. As per their own description, they’re “dedicated to satirically mocking those people who, blinded by their own nostalgia, believe certain things in the past to be unequivocally better than today.” And if you’d like to see what that entails, you can find a number of examples on the list below. Happy scrolling!

#1

Millennials Believed That They Will Going To End Racism Forever?

Tweet reflecting on millennial nostalgia and rose tinted tolerance about past hopes for a better world and internet kindness.

icey_sawg0034 Report

petemccann
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Literally every generation thinks this way when they're young. The issues may differ, but the way of thinking stays the same.

    #2

    Smarter Than The Previous Generation

    Humorous nostalgia meme about how car manuals have changed over 50 years, reflecting rose tinted tolerance online.

    r0nneh7 Report

    norbertkahlig
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course, manuals aren't written by Nostradamus but rather shaped by user feedback. So if the current generation isn't told about valves it's because too many representatives of the previous generations thought it was a swell idea to guzzle the sumptuous contents of a car battery (maybe to wash away the aftertaste of leaded gasoline) and the legal department intervened to rewrite the manuals. PS Written by a member of one of the previous generations...

    #3

    “People Got Along” In The 90s?!

    Screenshot of a Twitter debate on nostalgia and tolerance discussing race and social issues in the 80s and 90s.

    kelpkoralreef Report

    crazycatlisa
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember when the world was perfect like that. I was 4 years old at the time. After I grew up, it was a whole different ball game.

    #4

    We Need To Stop These People From Using AI

    Two contrasting generations, one claiming revolution and the other mocking with nostalgia and tolerance online.

    nomoresimpleguy Report

    #5

    Real Men Don't Use Helmets

    Men riding motorcycles in 1983 compared to men using electric scooters in 2023 showing nostalgia taken too far.

    MonkeyDVic Report

    1molksiazkowy
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, they finally learned to wear helmets and don't produce exhaust fumes and noise? Sounds like a win to me.

    #6

    No One Saw Color In The 70s And 80s?! Wtf?!

    Tweet about nostalgia and social change, reflecting on tolerance and unity in America during the 1970s and 1980s.

    MilaLovesJoe Report

    petemccann
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe she saw one colour because everyone around her was...one colour?

    #7

    So Millennials Brought Racism Back In The 90s

    Tweet mocking 90s nostalgia with sarcastic comment on millennials and rose tinted tolerance in online culture.

    AmiriKing Report

    petemccann
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember the 90s, but I don't remember when nothing was racist and we all coexisted peacefully because that notion IS MORE FANTASTICAL THAN ALL OF TOLKIEN'S LEGENDARIUM.

    #8

    The 2000s Were Not All That!

    Tweet criticizing modern views and expressing rose tinted tolerance for 2000s nostalgia with controversial opinions online.

    Zvbear Report

    moxitron17
    Moxitron Jazz
    Moxitron Jazz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I totally wasn't living in a pre--conceived bubble of ignorance and ethnocentric cowardice..."

    #9

    Was Watching A Scene From Grease And Came Upon This Gem Of A Comment

    Screenshot of online replies showing a controversial comment about gender and a critical response, reflecting rose tinted tolerance debate.

    DaddyCool13 Report

    #10

    Found This On R/Im14andthisisdeep, Of All Places

    Missing poster of three young adults with shovels during a snowstorm, illustrating nostalgia taken too far humor.

    Ok-Impress-2222 Report

    petemccann
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    UPDATE: previous generations started, perpetuated, and did sweet f**k all about climate change, so these "ambitious" young "adults" are not needed nearly as much.

    #11

    Title

    80s band Bon Jovi posing with iconic wild hairstyles and torn outfits illustrating nostalgia taken too far.

    Amazing_Toe8345 Report

    bb_20
    Clown fish
    Clown fish
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol dress up like men!!! That look like they only just got out of a hurricane 🌀 with their lives

    #12

    The First Gen Z Borns Was On 1996 Or 1997 So This Take Is Not True!

    Tweet mocking Gen Z for failing to understand 90s racial tolerance, illustrating rose tinted tolerance and nostalgia mockery online.

    ConceptualJames Report

    godsgrandson
    OnlySometimes
    OnlySometimes
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Everyone just got along" from the man describing himself as anti-Communist?

    #13

    So He Thinks That In 2005, There Was A Culture Of Happiness And Everyone Had Respect Towards One Another

    Screenshot of a tweet nostalgically describing 2005 America with no wars and cultural respect, mocking rose tinted tolerance.

    ahabstanaccount Report

    1molksiazkowy
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "No wars". Wasn't America in the middle or Iraq War in 2005?

    #14

    R/Memes Always Cooks

    Comparison of 1974 album cover art versus minimalist 2024 album cover, highlighting rose tinted tolerance nostalgia humor online.

    Old_Cranberry7231 Report

    #15

    The 70s

    Cartoon dog next to text highlighting nostalgic memories of mothers wiping faces with spit and hankies, not antibacterial wipes.

    j3434 Report

    zora24_1
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Survivor's bias. Goes for all the stupid posts about not wearing seatbelts, swimming in rivers etc. Those who didn't make it aren't around today to post büllshit on social media.

    #16

    I'm Sorry What?

    CD with text above saying this was our version of vinyl, illustrating nostalgia taken too far in rose tinted tolerance posts online

    I found this in a 90s facebook page/probably group. Does the person who made this meme understand that Vinyl existed long before the 90s and before they were born? Like it makes it sound like they seriously think Vinyl is some modern thing that the "kids these days use" and making it sound like a flex that CDs quality wise were better than Vinyl 😆🤣 when that is not the case at all. Like bruh companies brought lt back because they realized you shouldn't have gotten rid of them to begin with.

    Pikachu2Ash Report

    #17

    Ironically, The Song Is Called Stressed Out

    Person wearing a red beanie riding a bike on an empty street, reflecting rose tinted tolerance and nostalgia online.

    No-Razzmatazz-4254 Report

    bb_20
    Clown fish
    Clown fish
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmm they are stressing because they can't get a f#cking affordable home and the gunning down of children in schools got worse

    #18

    Gen X Trying To Prove How “Tough” They Are

    Tweet screenshot about Gen X children watching a shuttle launch explosion with no counseling, showing rose tinted tolerance nostalgia.

    MilaLovesJoe Report

    #19

    People Really Believed That By 1999, Black Celebrities Ended Racism

    Tweet showing four iconic Black men from 90s TV and sports, highlighting nostalgia and rose tinted tolerance online.

    Huff4Congress Report

    #20

    And Yet Gen X Can’t Stop Whining About How They’re Better Than Millennials!

    Social media post mocking millennials with rose tinted tolerance, praising Gen X as more resilient and capable.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #21

    Looks Like Someone Was Born In 1999

    Man with beard making a skeptical face, representing rose tinted tolerance and nostalgia taken too far online.

    Trenchwarrior1917 Report

    #22

    Found This Pic On R/Facepalm

    Cartoon showing nostalgic tolerance in 1968 with flowers versus extreme frustration in 2024 classroom scene.

    FacebookAIslop Report

    1molksiazkowy
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It may be connected to having an easier access to guns and declining mental state of teens and children with no real access to psychological care... No, no, it's impossible, what a crazy idea.

    #23

    So No One Had Problems With Each Other In School In 2004

    Class of 2004 nostalgia photo with people in classroom, showing rose tinted tolerance and online mockery comments.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    1molksiazkowy
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Either this person never attended school or they were the ones doing bullying

    #24

    Tf?

    Comparison of men in the West then and now illustrating rose tinted tolerance and nostalgia taken too far in fashion choices.

    imjustagirl223344 Report

    petemccann
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure. No-one dresses like Cary Grant in this picture anymore. No-one. I went to work today in a yellow tank top, rainbow g-string and fishnet stockings. The only embarrassing thing about it was that another guy had the exact same outfit. Corporate law is a fun gig.

    #25

    In 1998, Gen X Fixed Racism!

    Screenshot of a tweet reflecting on 1998 with rose tinted tolerance and nostalgia in online discussions.

    BlueBoxDave Report

    #26

    Worst Time Of My Life, But Still Better Than Today!

    1970s high school classroom scene illustrating rose tinted tolerance and nostalgia taken too far online.

    mattSER Report

    #27

    Rose Tinted Tolerance

    Illustration mocking tolerance levels of xennials, reflecting rose tinted tolerance and nostalgia taken too far online.

    ProfessionalCreme119 Report

    #28

    “Nobody Cared About Race” In The 90s?! Wtf?!

    90s TV show scene with two teens discussing race, reflecting on nostalgia and tolerance online debates.

    visoredavenger Report

    #29

    So Millennials Had Completely Forgotten About Columbine, 9/11, Bush II, Or The 2008 Recession When They Were In High School

    Tweet about Millennials experiencing a nostalgic, apolitical high school with rose tinted tolerance and mocked online.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #30

    So They Think That Some Gen Z Like Myself Never Went To A Video Rental Store When We Were Younger

    Interior of a nostalgic video rental store with rows of DVDs, showing rose tinted tolerance for past media culture.

    VHSDVDBLURAY4K Report

    #31

    Dae Gen Z And Gen Alpha People Will Never Understand 90s And Early 2000s Animation

    Tweet about Gen Z missing the quality of 90s and early 2000s cinematic animation, related to rose tinted tolerance.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    petemccann
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am trying to understand what this guy is saying. Is he saying that animation peaked in that period? Because that is ridiculously stupid. Look at Pixar, independent filmmakers like Tomm Moore, and Japanese directors like Makoto Shinkai. You will never see a more beautiful film than Your Name. Look at the Spider-Verse films, for f**k's sake.

    #32

    H**flation

    Screenshot of an online discussion mocking rose tinted tolerance about modern men and nostalgia on a forum.

    _HKB_ Report

    #33

    I Found This On R/Genz

    Reddit post expressing nostalgia and rose tinted tolerance for past decades, feeling depressed about the current generation.

    YTMasterFrank Report

    #34

    No They Don’t 🤦‍♂️

    Comment on nostalgia and tolerance debate, highlighting a sarcastic remark about modern vegan ice cream trends.

    StunningTelevision51 Report

    #35

    Way Back When Games Were Played Outside

    Kids riding vintage bikes with tall handlebars, showcasing nostalgia and rose tinted tolerance in a playful street setting.

    j3434 Report

    #36

    So Gen Z Ruined The 2000s

    Tweet debating millennial and Gen Z culture clash, highlighting nostalgia and tolerance as main discussion points online.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #37

    I Guess This Millennial Slept Through The Whole LA Race Riots Of 1992 And The Oj Simpson Case In 1995

    Tweet discussing millennials and Gen-Z with a man gesturing in front of bookshelves, reflecting rose tinted tolerance nostalgia.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #38

    There’s So Many Things They Do That Would Get Them Beat Up Back Then They Don’t Even Realize

    Cartoon scene mocking nostalgia with a man punching a boy, highlighting rose tinted tolerance and outdated gender stereotypes.

    Anal_Juicer69 Report

    #39

    How Do People Still Do This

    Comments about nostalgic cartoons showing rose tinted tolerance and how people remember them fondly online.

    MoneySmooth5971 Report

    #40

    What's Happening To Men? 🤔

    Split image showing nostalgia with men in the West, then and now, highlighting rose tinted tolerance trends online.

    Firetruckpants Report

    mariele_s
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the good old days were better? Not a very well chosen contrast, then.

    #41

    Who The F**k Thinks That Kids Aren’t Drawing Suns In The Corners Anymore?

    Young person humorously compares drawings of a sun, showing rose tinted tolerance and nostalgia clashing between generations.

    parrotsaregoated Report

    #42

    What's Wrong With How The Rapper Today Is Dressed?

    Comparison of old and modern rap fashion highlighting nostalgia and how it can be mocked online for rose tinted tolerance.

    TheGoldDigga Report

    #43

    Because Every New Game Is Gay & Feminine

    Side-by-side images comparing masculine video game character in 2017 to flamboyant character in 2021, mocking nostalgia.

    YTMasterFrank Report

    #44

    Ah Yes, Woodstock 99 Was Peak Humanity With All Of The Riots That Most Of Gen X Did In That Festival

    Tweet showing a shirtless guitarist at Woodstock 99, humorously illustrating rose tinted tolerance and nostalgia taken too far.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #45

    But For Every Michael Jackson, There Was Also A Milli Vanilli

    Tweet by James Lindsay mocking Gen Z's lack of appreciation for 70s, 80s, and 90s music, highlighting rose tinted tolerance.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    viccig
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There really was some absolute rubbish. It's just that most people don't keep playing the stuff that sucked, so most people only remember the good stuff, especially those who have been introduced to music from those decades later.

    #46

    Millennials And Gen X Fighting Ghosts With This One

    Office scene showing millennials and Gen Z in a meeting, highlighting nostalgia taken too far with emoji rule debate.

    Pidgeotgoneformilk29 Report

    #47

    Kids Today Are Snowflakes

    Cartoon character with replies discussing nostalgia and how kids' tolerance for shows has changed over time.

    MoneySmooth5971 Report

    #48

    It Isn’t Even That Old

    Screenshot of Panic! At The Disco's High Hopes video emphasizing nostalgia and rose tinted tolerance humor online.

    Gmar101 Report

    bb_20
    Clown fish
    Clown fish
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sung by a person who goes by they/them oh and is bi

    #49

    “The Air Isn’t The Same As 10 Years Ago” 🥀🥀

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking rose tinted tolerance about nostalgia and the air not being the same.

    StunningTelevision51 Report

    #50

    Kids These Days Won't Understand

    A nostalgic greentext story mocking rose tinted tolerance about boomers and unrealistic memories from 1969.

    _HKB_ Report

    chaos-lunardragon
    Caffeinated Ape
    Caffeinated Ape
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How... how did they manage to describe an existence of having everything great essentially handed to them and then equating it to kids these days not understanding having to work hard for things?! They cherry-picked their examples and still utterly failed to back up their reasoning with them!

    #51

    Also You Was Bullied For Watching Anime In The 2000s

    Tweet discussing 2000s childhood nostalgia with anime, Naruto run, Kamehameha, and Pokémon cards mentioned.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #52

    After 9/11, Americans Went On A Full Rampage Against Any Black And Brown Person That They Can Find

    Tweet from Paul Krugman discussing 9/11 response and calm tolerance, relating to rose tinted tolerance nostalgia.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #53

    Asking For A Non “Woke” Song On Popheads Is… Stupid 😭

    Reddit post discussing nostalgia for Bridgit Mendler’s song hurricane, reflecting rose tinted tolerance online.

    Consistent-Laugh606 Report

    #54

    And The "What Happened To Music" Cycle Continues

    Screenshot of a social media post mocking pop star transformation with nostalgia tinted tolerance theme.

    Euphoric_Staff2752 Report

    #55

    People Already Wishing To Be Born In The 2000s

    User sharing nostalgic feelings about 2000s childhood experiences, reflecting on rose tinted tolerance online.

    Grock23 Report

    #56

    Posted To R/Nonpoliticaltwitter

    Animated characters jumping in a school hallway illustrating nostalgia taken too far with rose tinted tolerance online.

    Ornstein714 Report

    #57

    A Meme That's 20 Years Too Late

    Comparison of nostalgic dolls from different generations highlighting rose tinted tolerance and nostalgia online.

    TheGoldDigga Report

    #58

    Western Animation Declined In The 21 Century!

    Tweet discussing the decline of Western animation with a clip from Todd McFarlane's Spawn, highlighting nostalgia in animation.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #59

    We Will Pretend That All 8 Year Olds Twerk Nowadays

    Stick figure drawing comparing how 8-year-olds act now versus back then in nostalgic tolerance humor.

    YTMasterFrank Report

    #60

    All Of Today’s Music Is Slop 😡

    Reddit post about rose tinted tolerance debating old music with vintage photo of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

    KaiserAdvisor Report

    #61

    Sure 3 Years Ago Everything Was Fine 💀

    Illustration showing decreasing group tolerance from 2021 to 2024, symbolizing rose tinted tolerance and nostalgia.

    Kygami Report

    #62

    Didn’t The 80s And 90s Also Have Some Cr**py Animated Movies Back Then?

    Social media post mocking nostalgia and tolerance about kids' movies, illustrating rose tinted tolerance debate online.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #63

    Oh Great. Victim-Blaming Modern Femicide Victims

    Woman in black dress seated indoors with comment about nostalgia and tolerance in online replies visible on screen.

    Comfortable-Table-57 Report

    #64

    Kids Today Are Rookies For Not Bringing Vodka To School

    Man with beard and cap standing outdoors, holding a cup, illustrating nostalgia taken too far and mocked online.

    StunningTelevision51 Report

    viccig
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no hydration AND not getting liver damage by age 25! What a horrendous generation!!!!

    #65

    Millennials, Don’t Become The Next Boomers!

    Reddit post reflecting on nostalgia and rose tinted tolerance for past times before digital screens and online communication.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #66

    Not If You’re A Millennial

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning if early 2000s nostalgia reflects a genuinely happier time.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #67

    Kids Only Twerk In School In 2025

    Classroom scenes from 1949 and 2019 show students sitting, while 2025 depicts people exercising, highlighting rose tinted tolerance and nostalgia.

    YTMasterFrank Report

    #68

    Believing That Mccarthyism Having Class And Sense Is Wild!

    Black and white image of a serious man in a suit from the 1950s illustrating rose tinted tolerance and nostalgia.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    mariele_s
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, the good old 1950s, when women and ethnic minorities knew their place.

    #69

    “The Wide-Eyed Optimism Of The 2000s” Is Such An Oxymoron Statement To Make

    Text discussing nostalgia, music from the '80s to 2000s, and rose tinted tolerance in online mockery.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #70

    Says The Person Who Is Born In 2002 Or 2003

    Reddit post discussing nostalgia for the 80s and 90s reflecting rose tinted tolerance and online mockery.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #71

    Bruh Lady Gaga Just Released An Album 😭

    Music playlist titled Gen Z Nostalgia playing Telephone by Lady Gaga featuring Beyonce on a streaming app.

    FakeMonaLisa28 Report

    #72

    Til That American Culture Peaked From 1998-2004

    Tweet from Ethan Van Sciver stating he feels 1998-2004 was peak American culture, related to nostalgia tolerance.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #73

    This Is Like How Millennials Talked About Myspace And Aol Instant Messenger To Gen Z In The Previous Decade, And Now Zoomers Are Apparently Reciprocating That Ethos To Gen Alpha With S**t Like This

    Social media post mocking new generation for not knowing old apps like ooVoo, Kik, and Flipagram in nostalgia humor.

    vsimon115 Report

    #74

    It's Not Even That Much Of A Change

    Young man comparing nostalgic pixelated game armor with modern version, highlighting rose tinted tolerance in gaming culture.

    Ambitious_Mud8471 Report

    #75

    The 2nd Picture Has One Of The Dumbest Takes I’ve Seen

    Online comments debating nostalgia and tolerance about movies, highlighting how people took nostalgia too far and got mocked.

    No-Razzmatazz-4254 Report

    #76

    2020 Covid Nostalgia Is Not The Flex They Think It Is

    Screenshot of a social media reply nostalgically referencing COVID times, illustrating rose tinted tolerance online.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    #77

    As If I Kissed A Girl Didn’t Get Hate In 2008

    Reddit discussion about nostalgia and poprock with comments mocking rose tinted tolerance online.

    FakeMonaLisa28 Report

    #78

    Um What?!

    Anime-style character in a fast-food uniform pointing at a screen with the word ruined, mocking nostalgia gone too far.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

