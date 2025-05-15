“Rose Tinted Tolerance”: 78 Times People Took Nostalgia Too Far And Got Mocked Online (New Pics)
Nostalgia can be a pleasant feeling, especially when you’re reminiscing about things like spending time at your grandparents’ or your favorite meals to have as a child.
However, some people seem to take nostalgia a step too far. Instead of recollecting the past as it was, they over-romanticize it, saying that things were better back in the day, erasing—or simply lying about—the things they didn’t want to see through their rose-tinted glasses.
That’s where the ‘Le Wrong Generation’ subreddit comes into play. As per their own description, they’re “dedicated to satirically mocking those people who, blinded by their own nostalgia, believe certain things in the past to be unequivocally better than today.” And if you’d like to see what that entails, you can find a number of examples on the list below. Happy scrolling!
Millennials Believed That They Will Going To End Racism Forever?
Smarter Than The Previous Generation
Of course, manuals aren't written by Nostradamus but rather shaped by user feedback. So if the current generation isn't told about valves it's because too many representatives of the previous generations thought it was a swell idea to guzzle the sumptuous contents of a car battery (maybe to wash away the aftertaste of leaded gasoline) and the legal department intervened to rewrite the manuals. PS Written by a member of one of the previous generations...
“People Got Along” In The 90s?!
I remember when the world was perfect like that. I was 4 years old at the time. After I grew up, it was a whole different ball game.
We Need To Stop These People From Using AI
Real Men Don't Use Helmets
No One Saw Color In The 70s And 80s?! Wtf?!
So Millennials Brought Racism Back In The 90s
The 2000s Were Not All That!
"I totally wasn't living in a pre--conceived bubble of ignorance and ethnocentric cowardice..."
Was Watching A Scene From Grease And Came Upon This Gem Of A Comment
Found This On R/Im14andthisisdeep, Of All Places
Title
Lol dress up like men!!! That look like they only just got out of a hurricane 🌀 with their lives
The First Gen Z Borns Was On 1996 Or 1997 So This Take Is Not True!
"Everyone just got along" from the man describing himself as anti-Communist?
So He Thinks That In 2005, There Was A Culture Of Happiness And Everyone Had Respect Towards One Another
R/Memes Always Cooks
The 70s
I'm Sorry What?
I found this in a 90s facebook page/probably group. Does the person who made this meme understand that Vinyl existed long before the 90s and before they were born? Like it makes it sound like they seriously think Vinyl is some modern thing that the "kids these days use" and making it sound like a flex that CDs quality wise were better than Vinyl 😆🤣 when that is not the case at all. Like bruh companies brought lt back because they realized you shouldn't have gotten rid of them to begin with.
Ironically, The Song Is Called Stressed Out
Hmmm they are stressing because they can't get a f#cking affordable home and the gunning down of children in schools got worse
Gen X Trying To Prove How “Tough” They Are
People Really Believed That By 1999, Black Celebrities Ended Racism
And Yet Gen X Can’t Stop Whining About How They’re Better Than Millennials!
Looks Like Someone Was Born In 1999
Found This Pic On R/Facepalm
So No One Had Problems With Each Other In School In 2004
Tf?
Sure. No-one dresses like Cary Grant in this picture anymore. No-one. I went to work today in a yellow tank top, rainbow g-string and fishnet stockings. The only embarrassing thing about it was that another guy had the exact same outfit. Corporate law is a fun gig.
In 1998, Gen X Fixed Racism!
Worst Time Of My Life, But Still Better Than Today!
Rose Tinted Tolerance
“Nobody Cared About Race” In The 90s?! Wtf?!
So Millennials Had Completely Forgotten About Columbine, 9/11, Bush II, Or The 2008 Recession When They Were In High School
So They Think That Some Gen Z Like Myself Never Went To A Video Rental Store When We Were Younger
Dae Gen Z And Gen Alpha People Will Never Understand 90s And Early 2000s Animation
I am trying to understand what this guy is saying. Is he saying that animation peaked in that period? Because that is ridiculously stupid. Look at Pixar, independent filmmakers like Tomm Moore, and Japanese directors like Makoto Shinkai. You will never see a more beautiful film than Your Name. Look at the Spider-Verse films, for f**k's sake.
H**flation
I Found This On R/Genz
No They Don’t 🤦♂️
Way Back When Games Were Played Outside
So Gen Z Ruined The 2000s
I Guess This Millennial Slept Through The Whole LA Race Riots Of 1992 And The Oj Simpson Case In 1995
There’s So Many Things They Do That Would Get Them Beat Up Back Then They Don’t Even Realize
How Do People Still Do This
What's Happening To Men? 🤔
So the good old days were better? Not a very well chosen contrast, then.
Who The F**k Thinks That Kids Aren’t Drawing Suns In The Corners Anymore?
What's Wrong With How The Rapper Today Is Dressed?
What the heck is that rapper in the bottom picture wearing?
Because Every New Game Is Gay & Feminine
Ah Yes, Woodstock 99 Was Peak Humanity With All Of The Riots That Most Of Gen X Did In That Festival
But For Every Michael Jackson, There Was Also A Milli Vanilli
Millennials And Gen X Fighting Ghosts With This One
Kids Today Are Snowflakes
It Isn’t Even That Old
Sung by a person who goes by they/them oh and is bi
“The Air Isn’t The Same As 10 Years Ago” 🥀🥀
Kids These Days Won't Understand
How... how did they manage to describe an existence of having everything great essentially handed to them and then equating it to kids these days not understanding having to work hard for things?! They cherry-picked their examples and still utterly failed to back up their reasoning with them!
Also You Was Bullied For Watching Anime In The 2000s
After 9/11, Americans Went On A Full Rampage Against Any Black And Brown Person That They Can Find
Asking For A Non “Woke” Song On Popheads Is… Stupid 😭
And The "What Happened To Music" Cycle Continues
People Already Wishing To Be Born In The 2000s
Posted To R/Nonpoliticaltwitter
A Meme That's 20 Years Too Late
Western Animation Declined In The 21 Century!
We Will Pretend That All 8 Year Olds Twerk Nowadays
All Of Today’s Music Is Slop 😡
Sure 3 Years Ago Everything Was Fine 💀
Didn’t The 80s And 90s Also Have Some Cr**py Animated Movies Back Then?
Oh Great. Victim-Blaming Modern Femicide Victims
Kids Today Are Rookies For Not Bringing Vodka To School
Millennials, Don’t Become The Next Boomers!
Not If You’re A Millennial
Kids Only Twerk In School In 2025
Believing That Mccarthyism Having Class And Sense Is Wild!
Oh, the good old 1950s, when women and ethnic minorities knew their place.
“The Wide-Eyed Optimism Of The 2000s” Is Such An Oxymoron Statement To Make
Says The Person Who Is Born In 2002 Or 2003
Bruh Lady Gaga Just Released An Album 😭
Til That American Culture Peaked From 1998-2004
This Is Like How Millennials Talked About Myspace And Aol Instant Messenger To Gen Z In The Previous Decade, And Now Zoomers Are Apparently Reciprocating That Ethos To Gen Alpha With S**t Like This
It's Not Even That Much Of A Change
The 2nd Picture Has One Of The Dumbest Takes I’ve Seen
2020 Covid Nostalgia Is Not The Flex They Think It Is
As If I Kissed A Girl Didn’t Get Hate In 2008
Um What?!
Where is the mocking??? Do we need to mock the posts ourselves? I came here to be entertained not provide it. ;)
Wow, this was so toxic that I think I'm going to the hospital because I need chelation therapy.
I mean, we did weather the Rodney King and OJ scandals and all come together for Occupy Wallstreet. That very much was a thing that happened. That is why corpos like blackrock and vanguard fund anything and everything related to gender or racial or identity politics. Fighting each other based on those new, unimportant issues keeps us from coming together and pushing against the real enemy again.
