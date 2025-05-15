ADVERTISEMENT

Nostalgia can be a pleasant feeling, especially when you’re reminiscing about things like spending time at your grandparents’ or your favorite meals to have as a child.

However, some people seem to take nostalgia a step too far. Instead of recollecting the past as it was, they over-romanticize it, saying that things were better back in the day, erasing—or simply lying about—the things they didn’t want to see through their rose-tinted glasses.

That’s where the ‘Le Wrong Generation’ subreddit comes into play. As per their own description, they’re “dedicated to satirically mocking those people who, blinded by their own nostalgia, believe certain things in the past to be unequivocally better than today.” And if you’d like to see what that entails, you can find a number of examples on the list below. Happy scrolling!