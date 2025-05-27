Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guess The Meanings And Prove Your Memory IQ: 22 Mnemonics And Acronyms For You
Colorful trivia and mnemonic text on a blue background with a green block labeled smart for memory IQ quiz.
Entertainment

Guess The Meanings And Prove Your Memory IQ: 22 Mnemonics And Acronyms For You

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Are we 100% sure people use this? Well, we want to believe so. If not, congratulations, you are about to have exclusive access to very odd and funny mnemonics and acronyms. 🤯🔒💯

Let’s start with the basics: a mnemonic is a technique or strategy consciously used to improve memory; it’s usually a rhyme, a visual cue, or a sentence. Think of it as brain code you use to remember complex stuff by making it catchy, silly, or weird enough that it sticks.

On the other hand, an acronym is an abbreviation formed from the initial letters of a phrase, and it’s usually pronounced as a word, like NASA, for example.

Your brain remembers the funny and vivid stuff, making it more likely for you to store them forever. That’s why classics like “Never Eat Soggy Waffles” or “My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nachos” have stood the test of time. So get ready, because this trivia is not to memorize things: it is to laugh while doing it! 😂

Welcome to the odd, funny world of mnemonics, and let’s see how many out of the 22 questions you can get right!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 22
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 22
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    3

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For many of these, it's easier to just remember the thing than than to remember the mnemonic.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    p_walerjan avatar
    Premislaus de Colo
    Premislaus de Colo
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For many of these, it's easier to just remember the thing than than to remember the mnemonic.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    p_walerjan avatar
    Premislaus de Colo
    Premislaus de Colo
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda