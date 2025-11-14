Someone asked the internet, “What’s a mistake you’ll never make twice?” and an online community wasn’t shy to share the lessons they learned the hard way. Tuck into this collection of epic errors in judgement.

Even a dyed in the wool perfectionist will tell you that we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others, though, and if we don’t learn from them, we’re destined to make them again and again. This can obviously lead to a world of frustration.

#1 Lending money to a relative. They use your kindness to the point they expect you to just give it to them for free, since you're more financially stable.

#2 Being nice to those who don't deserve it.

#3 Mistaking what I thought was ice cream for a delicious scoop of frozen turkey fat.

Mistakes have a funny way of reminding us we’re human; usually at the exact moment we most wish we weren’t. Whether it’s sending a risky text, trusting the wrong person, or trying “DIY bangs,” slip-ups are universal. Yet we treat them like personal disasters instead of life’s inevitable detours, forgetting they’re hardwired into how we grow. Psychologists say we fear mistakes largely because they threaten the stories we tell about ourselves. We want to be competent, smart, in control, and mistakes feel like evidence we aren’t. That fear makes us hesitate, overthink, and spiral into imaginary disasters where everyone sees our flaws. Ironically, the fear itself usually causes bigger mess ups than whatever we were scared of.

#4 Loaning a close friend money.

#5 Ignoring my gut when it says something isn't right in a relationship/friendship. My ex taught me that even the person I love most can lie to my face and I'll just accept it if I want it to be true.

#6 Letting my guard down too fast. happened in my first relationship and ended up regretting how open i was only to be treated bad. next time i’m gonna wait longer.

Biologically, the brain treats mistakes like tiny emergencies. The anterior cingulate cortex lights up, shouting, “Something’s wrong!” while the amygdala readies us for embarrassment or danger. This alarm system worked great when “mistake” meant “eat the wrong berry and it’s all over.” But today it kicks in even when we simply miscalculate a group chat joke. Thankfully, the brain isn’t just a mistake siren; it’s also a mistake sponge. Each error triggers neural rewiring, updating predictions and sharpening skills. It’s why toddlers take hundreds of wobbly steps before walking and why adults eventually learn to mute themselves before ranting on Zoom. Mistakes literally sculpt our abilities.

#7 Trusting someone who already showed me their true colors.

#8 Assuming someone is my friend just because they act like one.



My friend's girlfriend was really cool, I liked her. We hung out occasionally and she would call and invite me to do things. Granted, many of our plans got canceled, but she initiated most of our contact in that regard.



Three years pass, we talk often, especially on Instagram and fb. One day I loaded insta ans went to send something to her, but couldn't access her profile anymore. I'd been blocked. I was also blocked on every other social media site we were friends on.



I saw that she and my friend had broken up, but I figured she and I were close enough she'd want to stay in contact.



My friend later told me she'd never really liked me at all, hated me in fact.



That woman faked a 3 year friendship and hated me the whole time.

#9 I thought this would be an easy one to answer, but thinking about it made me realize that I often make the same mistakes again. I do learn from them eventually, but yeah. Still hurts.



Anyway, one thing I will never do again after having experienced it one time: working too hard, thinking you can't be missed and telling yourself it's not too much, I can still meet the deadline. No! Slow down and discuss with your colleagues if they feel the same pressure. Work is important, but not 'destroy your mind and body due to stress'-important.



One key take away is: if you're working extra hours to meet a deadline and your family senses a bit more stress in your behaviour. Don't deny it. Talk about it and do something about it.

Culturally, though, many of us were raised to treat mistakes like final judgments instead of temporary states. At school, errors meant red pens and sinking stomachs. At work, they meant performance reviews and panic. By adulthood, we’ve learned to hide them instead of using them, which is exactly what you don’t want to do. ADVERTISEMENT Not all mistakes are cute little growth opportunities, though. Some are “never again” moments that hit with the force of a thousand reality checks. These are the ones that empty your wallet, break your heart, or damage your ego so severely that your soul holds a small internal meeting and unanimously votes to never repeat that chaos.

#10 Accidentally grabbing a live wire when renovating my flat.

#11 Cycling downhill without protective gear on.

#12 In any situation that involves an agreement between people - LAWYER UP



Went through a divorce, I thought it was amicable until I got the court documents through and have been financially and situationally messed over for the rest of my life.

These unforgettable mistakes stand out because of their emotional intensity. Strong emotions etch memories deeper, making the brain replay the event like a horror movie. You feel the sting, shame, relief, or regret so vividly that, even years later, the mere thought of repeating it sends your whole nervous system into a full-body “nope.” ADVERTISEMENT Yet these painful mistakes often become our most effective teachers. They shape boundaries, build character, and help us recognize danger faster than any advice ever could. You learn who deserves trust, what your limits are, and how to protect yourself. They’re brutal professors, but their lessons tend to stick, especially when delivered with maximum emotional drama. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Dating an avoidant.

#14 Trust people who don't deserve.

#15 Helping ungrateful people.

In the end, mistakes aren’t signs of failure, they’re proof we’re still trying. They embarrass, surprise, and occasionally demolish us, but they also deepen our wisdom and resilience. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s learning faster than we crash. And if a mistake is bad enough to swear off forever? Congratulations, you’ve probably learned exactly what you needed to. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Have you ever made a mistake you swear up and down you’ll never make again? What do you think of the examples in this list? Upvote the ones you found most relatable and don’t forget to leave a comment if the urge grabs you!

#16 Letting someone convince me to disregard my health problems so I can cook, clean and shop for them, while they themselves are fully capable and talk nonsense behind my back about me being lazy, just because I didn't have a job (and still had to pay an equal share of expenses).

#17 Not looking down before picking a chip I thought I dropped up off of my lap. I did that once and it turned out to be a beetle 🤢.

#18 Thinking that by loving a person enough everything will be fine.

#19 Not thoroughly washing my hands after eating hot-hot-hot wings and then goign to take a pee.

#20 Date the ex again.

#21 Accepting a proposal i didn't want, without any warning and in front of 100 people.

#22 Childbirth.

#23 Giving more then the required time for quitting. I gave a months notice to try and help everyone in the office out, got my hours cut drastically.

#24 Having expectation from others. I've set my bar really low so I wouldn't be disappointed that much.

#25 I have been scammed here and never send money to anyone here again.

#26 Staying in an unfulfilling, painful relationship just so i don't have to be alone.

#27 Taking steroids, yeah I got a bit bigger but then as soon as I had an unhealthy meal my feet and legs swelled up like there was no tomorrow, I could push my finger into the top of my foot and there was still an indent a minute later, my legs were melting over the top of my socks, it was gross.

#28 Staying in a company that undervalues or underpays because you like your colleagues.

#29 Sleeping with a co worker in secret. Never again.

#30 Trying to make friend forcefully and trying to ne nice to everyone..

Thw world really doesn't deserve this.

#31 Having an extended sober streak and then thinking I can moderate and have “just a few” 🤣😶.

