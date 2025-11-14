ADVERTISEMENT

Even a dyed in the wool perfectionist will tell you that we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others, though, and if we don’t learn from them, we’re destined to make them again and again. This can obviously lead to a world of frustration.

Someone asked the internet, “What’s a mistake you’ll never make twice?” and an online community wasn’t shy to share the lessons they learned the hard way. Tuck into this collection of epic errors in judgement.

More info: Reddit

#1

Two people exchanging cash, illustrating stories from people who messed up once and learned their lesson. Lending money to a relative. They use your kindness to the point they expect you to just give it to them for free, since you're more financially stable.

IceSeeker , freepik Report

    #2

    Man and woman having a serious conversation at outdoor café, sharing stories about mistakes and lessons learned. Being nice to those who don't deserve it.

    Ok-Buy5000 , cookie_studio Report

    #3

    Person scooping ice cream into a waffle cone, illustrating stories of lessons learned from mistakes and never again moments. Mistaking what I thought was ice cream for a delicious scoop of frozen turkey fat.

    JamesTheJerk , branin Report

    Mistakes have a funny way of reminding us we’re human; usually at the exact moment we most wish we weren’t. Whether it’s sending a risky text, trusting the wrong person, or trying “DIY bangs,” slip-ups are universal. Yet we treat them like personal disasters instead of life’s inevitable detours, forgetting they’re hardwired into how we grow.

    Psychologists say we fear mistakes largely because they threaten the stories we tell about ourselves. We want to be competent, smart, in control, and mistakes feel like evidence we aren’t. That fear makes us hesitate, overthink, and spiral into imaginary disasters where everyone sees our flaws. Ironically, the fear itself usually causes bigger mess ups than whatever we were scared of.
    #4

    Person counting euro banknotes indoors, illustrating stories of people who messed up once and learned their lesson. Loaning a close friend money.

    No-Appointment5 , alidrian Report

    #5

    A worried woman comforting a man sitting on a bed, reflecting on a personal mess up and lesson learned. Ignoring my gut when it says something isn't right in a relationship/friendship. My ex taught me that even the person I love most can lie to my face and I'll just accept it if I want it to be true.

    Crystal_Warrior , drobotdean Report

    #6

    Sad woman sitting on couch avoiding man, illustrating people who messed up once and learned their lesson. Letting my guard down too fast. happened in my first relationship and ended up regretting how open i was only to be treated bad. next time i’m gonna wait longer.

    SquarePresentation86 , pressmaster Report

    Biologically, the brain treats mistakes like tiny emergencies. The anterior cingulate cortex lights up, shouting, “Something’s wrong!” while the amygdala readies us for embarrassment or danger. This alarm system worked great when “mistake” meant “eat the wrong berry and it’s all over.” But today it kicks in even when we simply miscalculate a group chat joke.

    Thankfully, the brain isn’t just a mistake siren; it’s also a mistake sponge. Each error triggers neural rewiring, updating predictions and sharpening skills. It’s why toddlers take hundreds of wobbly steps before walking and why adults eventually learn to mute themselves before ranting on Zoom. Mistakes literally sculpt our abilities.
    #7

    Two people holding hands on a wooden table, symbolizing learning lessons and never messing up again. Trusting someone who already showed me their true colors.

    SingularGirly , freepik Report

    #8

    A young woman looking upset while a man comforts her on a couch, illustrating people who messed up once and learned. Assuming someone is my friend just because they act like one.

    My friend's girlfriend was really cool, I liked her. We hung out occasionally and she would call and invite me to do things. Granted, many of our plans got canceled, but she initiated most of our contact in that regard.

    Three years pass, we talk often, especially on Instagram and fb. One day I loaded insta ans went to send something to her, but couldn't access her profile anymore. I'd been blocked. I was also blocked on every other social media site we were friends on.

    I saw that she and my friend had broken up, but I figured she and I were close enough she'd want to stay in contact.

    My friend later told me she'd never really liked me at all, hated me in fact.

    That woman faked a 3 year friendship and hated me the whole time.

    will_write_for_tacos , gorynvd Report

    #9

    Stressed woman sitting at a desk with laptop and notebook, reflecting on lessons learned from past mistakes. I thought this would be an easy one to answer, but thinking about it made me realize that I often make the same mistakes again. I do learn from them eventually, but yeah. Still hurts.

    Anyway, one thing I will never do again after having experienced it one time: working too hard, thinking you can't be missed and telling yourself it's not too much, I can still meet the deadline. No! Slow down and discuss with your colleagues if they feel the same pressure. Work is important, but not 'destroy your mind and body due to stress'-important.

    One key take away is: if you're working extra hours to meet a deadline and your family senses a bit more stress in your behaviour. Don't deny it. Talk about it and do something about it.

    EdMeisterBro , dmytrohai Report

    Culturally, though, many of us were raised to treat mistakes like final judgments instead of temporary states. At school, errors meant red pens and sinking stomachs. At work, they meant performance reviews and panic. By adulthood, we’ve learned to hide them instead of using them, which is exactly what you don’t want to do.

    Not all mistakes are cute little growth opportunities, though. Some are “never again” moments that hit with the force of a thousand reality checks. These are the ones that empty your wallet, break your heart, or damage your ego so severely that your soul holds a small internal meeting and unanimously votes to never repeat that chaos.
    #10

    Man working on wiring with a screwdriver near an open electrical panel, illustrating people who messed up once and learned. Accidentally grabbing a live wire when renovating my flat.

    Status_Client4294 , EyeEm Report

    jujuhecht avatar
    Hugo
    Hugo
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did that while investigating a fault in the amplifier. One hand on a live terminal, the other on the chassis, so Goodness knows how much current went through my heart. Only for an instant, though: there was a loud bang as the cut-out tripped. With an old-fashioned fuse box I would have died. I was shaking for an hour afterwards: now I know why they call it electric shock.

    #11

    Man wearing helmet and sunglasses riding a road bike outdoors, representing stories of people who messed up once and learned. Cycling downhill without protective gear on.

    uselessprofession , EyeEm Report

    #12

    Two people holding wedding rings over a divorce decree, symbolizing stories of mistakes and lessons learned. In any situation that involves an agreement between people - LAWYER UP

    Went through a divorce, I thought it was amicable until I got the court documents through and have been financially and situationally messed over for the rest of my life.

    Avionykx , freepik Report

    These unforgettable mistakes stand out because of their emotional intensity. Strong emotions etch memories deeper, making the brain replay the event like a horror movie. You feel the sting, shame, relief, or regret so vividly that, even years later, the mere thought of repeating it sends your whole nervous system into a full-body “nope.”

    Yet these painful mistakes often become our most effective teachers. They shape boundaries, build character, and help us recognize danger faster than any advice ever could. You learn who deserves trust, what your limits are, and how to protect yourself. They’re brutal professors, but their lessons tend to stick, especially when delivered with maximum emotional drama.

    #13

    Young couple in kitchen having a disagreement, representing stories from people who messed up once and learned their lesson Dating an avoidant.

    itsobviouslymeduh , wavebreakmedia_micro Report

    #14

    Two men shaking hands outdoors, sharing a moment of learning and growth from personal mistakes and lessons. Trust people who don't deserve.

    King-Hendo , freepik Report

    #15

    A couple sitting on a couch, the man smiling and holding a remote while the woman looks upset, depicting personal lessons. Helping ungrateful people.

    Correct-Yam-4076 , YuliiaKa Report

    In the end, mistakes aren’t signs of failure, they’re proof we’re still trying. They embarrass, surprise, and occasionally demolish us, but they also deepen our wisdom and resilience. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s learning faster than we crash. And if a mistake is bad enough to swear off forever? Congratulations, you’ve probably learned exactly what you needed to.

    Have you ever made a mistake you swear up and down you’ll never make again? What do you think of the examples in this list? Upvote the ones you found most relatable and don’t forget to leave a comment if the urge grabs you!
    #16

    Woman in a beige suit sitting outside with a box of personal items, showing regret from a lesson learned after messing up once. Letting someone convince me to disregard my health problems so I can cook, clean and shop for them, while they themselves are fully capable and talk nonsense behind my back about me being lazy, just because I didn't have a job (and still had to pay an equal share of expenses).

    lildrizzleyah , Grinvalds Report

    #17

    Close-up of a black beetle on textured wooden surface illustrating stories from people who messed up once. Not looking down before picking a chip I thought I dropped up off of my lap. I did that once and it turned out to be a beetle 🤢.

    JayofTea , EyeEm Report

    #18

    A smiling man in a brown sweater hugging a woman, illustrating stories of people who messed up once and learned lessons. Thinking that by loving a person enough everything will be fine.

    buchfresserchen , freepik Report

    #19

    Person washing hands with soap under running water, symbolizing lessons learned and never making the same mistake again. Not thoroughly washing my hands after eating hot-hot-hot wings and then goign to take a pee.

    Kozeyekan_ , HastaKreatifID Report

    #20

    A woman takes a selfie smiling while a man looks stressed, illustrating stories of people who messed up once and learned. Date the ex again.

    Seaweed8888 , New Africa Report

    #21

    Man proposing with a ring to a surprised woman, capturing a moment of lessons learned and never again regrets. Accepting a proposal i didn't want, without any warning and in front of 100 people.

    yogadidnthelp , freepik Report

    #22

    Pregnant woman in labor with support from partner and medical staff in a hospital delivery room setting. Childbirth.

    LoosePhilosopher1107 , wavebreakmedia_micro Report

    #23

    Man holding a box of personal items leaving office, illustrating stories of people who messed up once and learned their lesson. Giving more then the required time for quitting. I gave a months notice to try and help everyone in the office out, got my hours cut drastically.

    lilredridinu , syda_productions Report

    #24

    Man in a gray blazer covering his face in frustration while working on a laptop, illustrating people who messed up once. Having expectation from others. I've set my bar really low so I wouldn't be disappointed that much.

    Dizzy-Item-9175 , freepik Report

    #25

    Man stressed while reviewing bills and money at home, illustrating lessons learned from financial mess-ups. I have been scammed here and never send money to anyone here again.

    Guilty_Win165 , noohsaob974 Report

    #26

    A woman looks upset and emotional while a man in a denim jacket talks to her, illustrating stories of people who messed up once. Staying in an unfulfilling, painful relationship just so i don't have to be alone.

    mononoke422 , freepik Report

    #27

    Muscular man lifting dumbbells at the gym, showing strength and focus in a workout setting. Taking steroids, yeah I got a bit bigger but then as soon as I had an unhealthy meal my feet and legs swelled up like there was no tomorrow, I could push my finger into the top of my foot and there was still an indent a minute later, my legs were melting over the top of my socks, it was gross.

    Swimming_Acadia6957 , EyeEm Report

    #28

    Man frustrated at desk tearing paper, illustrating stories of people who messed up once and learned their lesson. Staying in a company that undervalues or underpays because you like your colleagues.

    Procrastubatorfet , freepik Report

    #29

    Couple in bed with crossed arms, showing regret and reflection, illustrating stories of messing up and learning lessons. Sleeping with a co worker in secret. Never again.

    Irrelevance7 , syda_productions Report

    #30

    Two women holding coffee mugs, smiling and chatting, sharing stories about lessons learned from mistakes. Trying to make friend forcefully and trying to ne nice to everyone..
    Thw world really doesn't deserve this.

    IndependentBattle216 , freepik Report

    #31

    Empty whiskey bottle on a bed near a person lying down, illustrating stories of people who messed up and learned their lesson. Having an extended sober streak and then thinking I can moderate and have “just a few” 🤣😶.

    -CosmicDust , dmytrenko.fsk Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Non-alcoholics will never understand why that is so hard.

    #32

    Bride placing ring on groom's finger during wedding ceremony, symbolizing lessons learned and promises never again. Marriage.

    One_Tap1063 , dima_skorina Report

