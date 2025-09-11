0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s An “Unreasonable” Fear To Most People, But Not To You?
We all have fears that others might brush off as silly, strange, or even irrational — but to us, they feel very real. Maybe it’s escalators, balloons, deep water, clowns, or something as simple as making a phone call.What’s that one fear of yours that others don’t quite understand, but you know isn’t unreasonable at all? Share your stories (and maybe a laugh or two) below!
