Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Beg Your Pardon”: Miss Panama’s Painfully Awkward Onstage Fail Leaves Viewers Mortified
Miss Panama onstage during awkward moment at beauty pageant, wearing gold dress and large earrings with other contestants nearby.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

“I Beg Your Pardon”: Miss Panama’s Painfully Awkward Onstage Fail Leaves Viewers Mortified

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Mistakes in international beauty pageants are unfortunately not rare. Ten years ago, Steve Harvey infamously announced the wrong winner at Miss Universe, crowning Miss Colombia before returning to the stage moments later to tell her she had to give up the title to the real winner, Miss Philippines.

The Miss Grand International pageant, held on Saturday (October 18), was no exception.

Highlights
  • Isamar Herrera from Panama made an awkward mistake during the Miss Grand International final.
  • The international beauty pageant was held in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 18.
  • The Panamanian beauty queen later addressed the blunder on Instagram, taking responsibility for the error.
RELATED:

    Miss Panama wearing an elaborate red gown with fringe details, posing onstage during a beauty pageant event.

    Panamanian contestant Isamar Herrera made an embarrassing mistake at Miss Grand International
    Miss Panama wearing an elaborate red gown with fringe details, posing onstage during a beauty pageant event.

    Image credits: Miss Grand International

    In Bangkok, Thailand, 76 women stood nervously on stage, hoping to be announced as one of the 22 finalists.

    One of the women who stepped forward was Isamar Herrera from Panama. She covered her face in surprise and walked down the stage, overjoyed at the idea that her country would have a spot in the final.

    She even made it to the front of the platform and struck a pose, while the crowd and fellow contestants stood in silence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Miss Panama in a sparkling gold gown and crown, posing gracefully during an onstage moment in a beauty pageant.

    Miss Panama in a sparkling gold gown and crown, posing gracefully during an onstage moment in a beauty pageant.

    Image credits: missgrandinternational / isamar_herrera_ / Instagram

    Ultimately, it was host Matthew Deane who broke the silence, announcing that her country’s name had never been called.

    “Aaah, I beg your pardon, I announced Miss Grand Paraguay,” Deane clarified to Herrera, before sympathizing with the contestant and explaining why she may have made the mistake.

    “There is a lot of noise in this hall, packed full of fans from all over the world.”

    Host Matthew Deane quickly corrected the error, clarifying that Herrera’s country had not been announced

    Miss Panama onstage in a swimsuit during a beauty pageant, showcasing a confident pose under purple lighting.

    Miss Panama onstage in a swimsuit during a beauty pageant, showcasing a confident pose under purple lighting.

    Image credits: isamar_herrera_ / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 31-year-old had to step aside as Paraguay’s representative, Cecilia Romero, came to the front of the stage.

    Attendees showed support for both women and tried to ease the awkwardness of the blunder by applauding.

    Viewers were equally empathetic, with one Panamanian writing, “She represented us really well — she’s human, and nerves got the best of her. Excellent job, Isamar, you did great, no matter what others say.”

    Miss Panama onstage with other contestants during a beauty pageant, highlighting her painfully awkward onstage fail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Miss Panama onstage with other contestants during a beauty pageant, highlighting her painfully awkward onstage fail.

    Image credits: missgrandinternational / Instagram

    “She did an excellent job, and she was so committed and eager that she said ‘Panama.’ Thank you for representing us with such elegance and class,” shared another.

    “It’s just that Paraguay starts with ‘Pa’…” noted a third user, while a fourth pointed out, “The Canadian contestant also hesitated; it didn’t sound clear.”

    The 22 finalists who made the cut represented Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Ghana, Guatemala, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Martinique, Mexico, Paraguay, Spain, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Venezuela, and Zambia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Attendees and viewers expressed empathy for Herrera, praising her poise

    Miss Panama onstage wearing a gold dress, appearing shocked during a painfully awkward pageant fail moment.

    Miss Panama onstage wearing a gold dress, appearing shocked during a painfully awkward pageant fail moment.

    Image credits: Klausfigu / X

    Miss Panama onstage in a gold dress, striking a pose during a pageant moment that viewers found awkward and mortifying.

    Miss Panama onstage in a gold dress, striking a pose during a pageant moment that viewers found awkward and mortifying.

    Image credits: Klausfigu / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media reading That's embarrassing, reacting to Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail.

    Comment on social media reading That's embarrassing, reacting to Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail causing viewers to feel mortified.

    Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail causing viewers to feel mortified.
    In the end, the Philippines’ Emma Tiglao, a 30-year-old news anchor, was crowned Miss Grand International. Her win marked the second year in a row that the Southeast Asian country took the title home.

    Sarunrat Puagpipat of Thailand was the runner-up, while Spain’s Aitana Jiménez placed third. Ghana’s Faith Porter came in fourth, and Venezuela’s Nariman Battikha finished fifth.

    Emma Tiglao from the Philippines won Miss Grand International

    Miss Panama onstage during a beauty pageant, wearing a gold dress amid other contestants in a dramatic runway setting.

    Miss Panama onstage during a beauty pageant, wearing a gold dress amid other contestants in a dramatic runway setting.

    Image credits: Klausfigu / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Herrera took responsibility for the incident in an Instagram Live following the event, saying she didn’t take the mistake too seriously and explaining that the camera had confused her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It was my mistake, because I heard Panama. The same thing happened to Canada, she heard Canada,” she said, as per local outlet Día a Día.

    “A live broadcast is one thing, but being behind the scenes, living that moment, is another. We heard the name Panama and I reacted naturally. When I saw the camera coming closer, I thought it was me. And well, that happened — it’s no big deal.”

    Miss Panama onstage in a gold dress wearing a sash, experiencing a painfully awkward moment during a beauty pageant event.

    Miss Panama onstage in a gold dress wearing a sash, experiencing a painfully awkward moment during a beauty pageant event.

    Image credits: Klausfigu / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Herrera was described in the contestant list by the Miss Grand International pageant as “a dreamer and a student of Advertising and Marketing who firmly believes that with faith, discipline, and love, every goal can be achieved.”

    Herrera later explained on Instagram Live that she reacted naturally to hearing “Panama”

    Miss Panama smiling onstage in a sparkling gold dress during her painfully awkward onstage fail at a beauty pageant event.

    Miss Panama smiling onstage in a sparkling gold dress during her painfully awkward onstage fail at a beauty pageant event.

    Image credits: ceciromeroo / Instagram

    When dealing with awkward situations, many find comfort in the idea that it could have been worse. In 2014, Miss Huila, Laura Saavedra, was backstage when she was asked questions while hula-hooping. At one point, she was asked who Nelson Mandela was.

    “Nelson Mandela was who started the national beauty pageant,” she said about the South African leader.

    Saavedra later released a video explaining her answer, saying that she had misheard the question.

    Miss Panama in a red dress wearing a sash posing indoors, related to painfully awkward onstage fail moments.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Miss Panama in a red dress wearing a sash posing indoors, related to painfully awkward onstage fail moments.

    Image credits: ceciromeroo / missgrandparaguay / Instagram

    But the most talked-about beauty pageant blunder is likely Steve Harvey wrongfully declaring Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez the winner during the live Miss Universe 2015 competition, when she was actually the first runner-up.

    “OK folks … I have to apologize,” the host told a confused crowd in Las Vegas. “Let me just take control of this. This is exactly what’s on the card.”

    The crown of the visibly heartbroken Gutiérrez was taken away and placed on the head of Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, instead.

    Miss Panama wearing elegant jewelry and makeup, posing gracefully in a glamorous black outfit onstage.

    Miss Panama wearing elegant jewelry and makeup, posing gracefully in a glamorous black outfit onstage.

    Image credits: ceciromeroo / missgrandparaguay / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a 2021 interview, Steve said the mistake wasn’t entirely his fault. On the teleprompter, after he announced the second runner-up, the machine said, “And the new 2015 Miss Universe is…”

    “The dude in my ear said, ‘Read the next name on the card, Steve. Hold, hold, hold.’ I looked at the next card. I said, ‘Miss Colombia!’”

    Steve admitted that he regretted intervening on stage to fix the error. In hindsight, he wished he had let the organizers “announce it the next day in the newspaper.”

    “Even the camera person was confused,” one user commented

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail during a pageant event.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail during a pageant event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Paraguay, related to Miss Panama’s painfully awkward onstage fail.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Paraguay, related to Miss Panama’s painfully awkward onstage fail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Miss Panama’s painfully awkward onstage fail during a pageant event.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Miss Panama’s painfully awkward onstage fail during a pageant event.

    Comment on social media by user erika-y6w6u discussing Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail that left viewers mortified.

    Comment on social media by user erika-y6w6u discussing Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail that left viewers mortified.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail that left viewers mortified.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail that left viewers mortified.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing stage acoustics and audio issues related to Miss Panama's awkward onstage fail.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing stage acoustics and audio issues related to Miss Panama's awkward onstage fail.

    Social media comment highlighting confusion among Canada, Panama, and Paraguay during a missed onstage moment.

    Social media comment highlighting confusion among Canada, Panama, and Paraguay during a missed onstage moment.

    Comment highlighting confusion during Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail that left viewers mortified.

    Comment highlighting confusion during Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail that left viewers mortified.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing sympathy for Miss Panama’s painful and awkward onstage fail during a stressful moment in the competition.

    Tweet expressing sympathy for Miss Panama’s painful and awkward onstage fail during a stressful moment in the competition.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment discussing Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail and viewers' mortified reactions.

    Social media comment discussing Miss Panama's painfully awkward onstage fail and viewers' mortified reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing an announcer’s mispronunciation during Miss Panama’s onstage fail.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing an announcer’s mispronunciation during Miss Panama’s onstage fail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media by user DikshaDeo-kx9zz discussing mistakes as an inseparable part of human life.

    Comment on social media by user DikshaDeo-kx9zz discussing mistakes as an inseparable part of human life.

    Social media comment questioning confusion around country names including Panama, sparking discussion on onstage fail.

    Social media comment questioning confusion around country names including Panama, sparking discussion on onstage fail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Twitter user YoungMoney9211 addressing a mispronunciation during Miss Panama's onstage moment.

    Comment from Twitter user YoungMoney9211 addressing a mispronunciation during Miss Panama's onstage moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Beauty
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    avieemerald avatar
    Candace Saunders
    Candace Saunders
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    𝙼ʏ ʟᴀ𝚜ᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀ𝚜 𝟾𝟻𝟶𝟶 ʙᴜᴄᴋ𝚜 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 𝟷𝟶 ʜᴏᴜʀ𝚜 ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. 𝙼𝚢 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛 𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝚏𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚍 𝚑𝚊𝚜 𝚋𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝟷𝟸𝚔 ʙᴜᴄᴋ𝚜 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚜 𝚗𝚘𝚠 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚑𝚎 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚜 𝚊𝚋𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝟸𝟸 𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚜 𝚊 𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚔. 𝙸 𝚌𝚊𝚗𝚝 𝚋𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚎𝚟𝚎 𝚑𝚘𝚠 𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚢 𝚒𝚝 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝙸 𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚝 𝚘𝚞𝚝. 𝚃ʜɪ𝚜 ɪ𝚜 ᴡʜᴀ𝚝 𝙸 ᴅᴏ....... E𝚊𝚛𝚗A𝚙𝚙𝟷.𝚌𝚘𝚖

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    avieemerald avatar
    Candace Saunders
    Candace Saunders
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    𝙼ʏ ʟᴀ𝚜ᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀ𝚜 𝟾𝟻𝟶𝟶 ʙᴜᴄᴋ𝚜 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 𝟷𝟶 ʜᴏᴜʀ𝚜 ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. 𝙼𝚢 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛 𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝚏𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚍 𝚑𝚊𝚜 𝚋𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝟷𝟸𝚔 ʙᴜᴄᴋ𝚜 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚜 𝚗𝚘𝚠 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚑𝚎 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚜 𝚊𝚋𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝟸𝟸 𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚜 𝚊 𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚔. 𝙸 𝚌𝚊𝚗𝚝 𝚋𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚎𝚟𝚎 𝚑𝚘𝚠 𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚢 𝚒𝚝 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝙸 𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚝 𝚘𝚞𝚝. 𝚃ʜɪ𝚜 ɪ𝚜 ᴡʜᴀ𝚝 𝙸 ᴅᴏ....... E𝚊𝚛𝚗A𝚙𝚙𝟷.𝚌𝚘𝚖

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT