Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral
Beauty pageant contestant striking a pose in a shiny swimsuit during a wild dance performance that went viral online.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
1

16

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A contestant ditched the beauty pageant playbook and danced onstage as if the crown was already hers.

The internet was hooked after the 18-year-old contestant, Darathorn Yoothong, skipped subtlety altogether during the preliminary rounds of the Miss Grand Thailand competition.

“Honestly…she deserves to win just for the audacity of being herself when everyone’s so standard,” one netizen commented.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Darathorn Yoothong went viral onstage for her unexpected moves at Miss Grand Thailand.
    • “Honestly…she deserves to win just for the audacity of being herself when everyone’s so standard,” one netizen commented.
    • She spoke about being truly herself in a message following the competition.
    • Another Miss Grand Thailand contestant also went viral after her teeth fell out mid-sentence onstage.

    A Miss Grand Thailand contestant danced onstage as if the crown were already hers

    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: GrandTV

    When Darathorn Yoothong competed in Miss Grand Thailand this month, playing it safe didn’t seem to be on her cards.

    The 18-year-old went viral for her unmatched energy and busted some unexpected hip-hop moves in five-inch heels.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Yoothong took the stage as Miss Grand Kalasin, representing one of the country’s 77 provinces.

    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: dadakerema

    In a sea of contestants acting poised and polished, Darathorn stood out and kept all eyes on her when she was in the frame.

    “She’s definitely a festival  girlie,” one said, while another quipped, “She might’ve lost in this competition, but she’s won in the world.”

    “In a world of folks trying to be elegant, be Miss Thailand,” read another comment.

    “She did that in heels by the way, what a legend,” one commenter wrote online

    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: GrandTV

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One said, “She needs to be in the Olympic break dance category with that b girl step.”

    “She is so real. Inelegant is code for she doesn’t comply with the stepford wife standards,” another said. “Stop telling us how to act.  She’s awesome!!!!”

    “Winner energy right there,” one wrote.

    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: GrandTV

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: DonRicky956

    “Just give her the crown,” said another.

    The crown ultimately went to Pattama Jitsawat, who represented the Chonburi province.

    She will go on to represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International competition hosted by India later this year.

    18-year-old Darathorn said she was “fighting” by herself to be in the competition 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @missgrandthailand Miss Grand Thailand 2026 รอบ 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 ❤️‍🔥 #MissGrandSoftPowerOfThailand#MissGrandThailand#MissGrandThailand2026#WeAreGRANDthe1andOnly#นับจากนี้ทุกพื้นที่มีแต่แกรนด์♬ original sound – Miss Grand Thailand Official


    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: senpaiquadry

    Ahead of the competition, Darathorn announced to her fans that she was joining the Miss Grand International competition and asked them for their love and support.

    “It means a lot to me,” she said in a November post on Instagram. “I’ve been fighting to be here all by myself, and now it’s time!”

    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: GrandTV

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite not winning, she was grateful for all the love she received online and shared a message to her fans about being truly herself.

    “I just truly be myself but this is honestly unbelievable than i ever imagined,” she wrote online after the competition concluded. “

    “Thankyou so much for the love from everyone all around the world,’ she added. “I promise I’ll be back stronger and even more fun.”

    Another contestant from the Thai national pageant went viral after her teeth fell out 

    @missgrandthailand รอบลองไฟว่า… หนูขอจอยค่ะ… เอาเลยลูกกก ก็เหนื่อยยย #MissGrandSoftPowerOfThailand#MissGrandThailand#MissGrandThailand2026#WeAreGRANDthe1andOnly♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Yesso Project

    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: ToxicKisToxic

    For anyone who thought beauty pageants were predictable, the Miss Grand Thailand competition made them think again.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The national pageant had another viral moment this month after contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s teeth fell out onstage on March 25.

    Kamolwan, who competed as Miss Pathum Thani, was giving her opening remarks when her dental veneers came loose mid-sentence.

    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: GrandTV

    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: skiny_legend

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Viewers were surprised to see Kamolwan quickly turn around, adjust her veneers, and immediately continue.

    “If I was her dentist… I’d be freaking out and heading to Bermuda!” one viewer commented on the viral moment.

    “Omg I feel bad for her tho,” another said.

    Kamolwan Chanago playfully teased the viral moment on the final day

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @paulsolatorio Miss Grand Thailand Best in Dance Choreography! #missgrandinternational#fypage#fypシ゚♬ original sound – Paul Solatorio

    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: jasminefulldev

    The incident sparked discussions about the contestant using fake teeth, with one critic claiming nothing “fake” should make its way onstage at a beauty pageant.

    “Why is there even beauty pageants nowadays where its all just plastic surgeries,” one claimed. “Maybe do a plastic surgeon pageant where doctors from around the world send their best works to compete. Even fake teeth!!!”

    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: GrandTV

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: GlamaWayne

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “A beauty pageant with all natural women should have the highest honor.. no plastic surgery no veneers, all natural,” said another.

    After viewers demanded she show her “real” beauty, Kamolwan seemingly addressed the chatter during the show’s finale on March 28.

    Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

    Image credits: GrandTV

    The 18-year-old walked onstage in a bright red dress, flashed her wide natural smile, and then slid her veneers on in front of the cheering crowd.

    She then confidently addressed the audience after playfully teasing the viral moment.

    “She’s a winner for that personality,” one fan commented online.

    “What in the world kind of pageant is this????” one commenter wrote online 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    16

    1

    16

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    londonparis avatar
    London Paris
    London Paris
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who did what at the what now? D**n but there's some WEIRD headlines these days 😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    londonparis avatar
    London Paris
    London Paris
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who did what at the what now? D**n but there's some WEIRD headlines these days 😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT