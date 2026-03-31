Hilarious Reactions As Wild Swimsuit Dance By Beauty Pageant Contestant Goes Mega Viral

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A contestant ditched the beauty pageant playbook and danced onstage as if the crown was already hers.

The internet was hooked after the 18-year-old contestant, Darathorn Yoothong, skipped subtlety altogether during the preliminary rounds of the Miss Grand Thailand competition.

“Honestly…she deserves to win just for the audacity of being herself when everyone’s so standard,” one netizen commented.

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Highlights Darathorn Yoothong went viral onstage for her unexpected moves at Miss Grand Thailand.

“Honestly…she deserves to win just for the audacity of being herself when everyone’s so standard,” one netizen commented.

She spoke about being truly herself in a message following the competition.

Another Miss Grand Thailand contestant also went viral after her teeth fell out mid-sentence onstage.

A Miss Grand Thailand contestant danced onstage as if the crown were already hers

Image credits: GrandTV

When Darathorn Yoothong competed in Miss Grand Thailand this month, playing it safe didn’t seem to be on her cards.

The 18-year-old went viral for her unmatched energy and busted some unexpected hip-hop moves in five-inch heels.

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Yoothong took the stage as Miss Grand Kalasin, representing one of the country’s 77 provinces.

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In a sea of contestants acting poised and polished, Darathorn stood out and kept all eyes on her when she was in the frame.

“She’s definitely a festival girlie,” one said, while another quipped, “She might’ve lost in this competition, but she’s won in the world.”

“In a world of folks trying to be elegant, be Miss Thailand,” read another comment.

“She did that in heels by the way, what a legend,” one commenter wrote online

Image credits: GrandTV

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One said, “She needs to be in the Olympic break dance category with that b girl step.”

“She is so real. Inelegant is code for she doesn’t comply with the stepford wife standards,” another said. “Stop telling us how to act. She’s awesome!!!!”

“Winner energy right there,” one wrote.

Image credits: GrandTV

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“Just give her the crown,” said another.

The crown ultimately went to Pattama Jitsawat, who represented the Chonburi province.

She will go on to represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International competition hosted by India later this year.

18-year-old Darathorn said she was “fighting” by herself to be in the competition

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Image credits: senpaiquadry

Ahead of the competition, Darathorn announced to her fans that she was joining the Miss Grand International competition and asked them for their love and support.

“It means a lot to me,” she said in a November post on Instagram. “I’ve been fighting to be here all by myself, and now it’s time!”

Image credits: GrandTV

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Despite not winning, she was grateful for all the love she received online and shared a message to her fans about being truly herself.

“I just truly be myself but this is honestly unbelievable than i ever imagined,” she wrote online after the competition concluded. “

“Thankyou so much for the love from everyone all around the world,’ she added. “I promise I’ll be back stronger and even more fun.”

Another contestant from the Thai national pageant went viral after her teeth fell out

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For anyone who thought beauty pageants were predictable, the Miss Grand Thailand competition made them think again.

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The national pageant had another viral moment this month after contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s teeth fell out onstage on March 25.

Kamolwan, who competed as Miss Pathum Thani, was giving her opening remarks when her dental veneers came loose mid-sentence.

Image credits: GrandTV

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Viewers were surprised to see Kamolwan quickly turn around, adjust her veneers, and immediately continue.

“If I was her dentist… I’d be freaking out and heading to Bermuda!” one viewer commented on the viral moment.

“Omg I feel bad for her tho,” another said.

Kamolwan Chanago playfully teased the viral moment on the final day

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The incident sparked discussions about the contestant using fake teeth, with one critic claiming nothing “fake” should make its way onstage at a beauty pageant.

“Why is there even beauty pageants nowadays where its all just plastic surgeries,” one claimed. “Maybe do a plastic surgeon pageant where doctors from around the world send their best works to compete. Even fake teeth!!!”

Image credits: GrandTV

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“A beauty pageant with all natural women should have the highest honor.. no plastic surgery no veneers, all natural,” said another.

After viewers demanded she show her “real” beauty, Kamolwan seemingly addressed the chatter during the show’s finale on March 28.

Image credits: GrandTV

The 18-year-old walked onstage in a bright red dress, flashed her wide natural smile, and then slid her veneers on in front of the cheering crowd.

She then confidently addressed the audience after playfully teasing the viral moment.

“She’s a winner for that personality,” one fan commented online.

“What in the world kind of pageant is this????” one commenter wrote online

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