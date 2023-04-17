Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Insists That The Doll Is Real”: Woman Asks The Internet If She Is A Jerk For Insisting That Her Sister’s Doll Is Not A Real Baby
31points
Relationships6 hours ago

Justin Sandberg and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Life can be full of difficult times, but we are fortunate to have brains that can develop defenses to help us get by. Coping mechanisms are important ways to just keep going when times get tough, but can become a crutch that can make it harder to heal in the long run.

An internet user wanted to know if she would be a jerk for insisting that her sister not bring a doll to easter. The crux of the issue is the sister believing that the doll was a real baby as a way to cope with the death of an unborn child. While not the most pleasant subject, the OP believed that ultimately, this doll was impeding her sister’s ability to move on but wanted some advice from the internet.

More info: Reddit

Coping strategies are normal ways we keep functioning when under stress but should not be made permanent

Image credits: SergioPhotone (not the actual photo)

A woman asked the internet if she would be a jerk for insisting that her sister not bring a doll with her to easter

Image credits: Fa Barboza(not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alone-Loss-4667

Commenters were sympathetic to OP’s position but thought the sister needed more help

