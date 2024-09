Minecraft Can Make You Smarter: Here’s Proof

A 2021 study published in Frontiers in Sports and Active Living Journal explored the potential brain benefits of Minecraft playing. The study found that the game improved the memory ability of the part of the brain called the Hippocampus (1).

According to Taylor Wendt, this weird-sounding cerebral structure is a small curved formation deep in the temporal lobes (WebMD, 2022)

(2). This sensitive area is responsible for memory, learning, and emotion.

Immersive 3D games like Minecraft improve human memory in young adults, but that’s not all. Good news for the Boomers — the same study found that 4 weeks of playing Minecraft improved 60-80-year-olds so much that it matched the memory of people 15-20 years younger!