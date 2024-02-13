ADVERTISEMENT

The current average lifespan of a human being is just over 73 years. It’s not a very long period, and we might not get to do everything we want in the time we have, but what we do with it is up to us.

While some things might not work out the way we’d like, it doesn’t make it right to try to fix them at someone else’s expense. But as one Redditor recently found out, some people just don’t get it. When this woman had a baby, her MIL decided that she would be the one to raise the child and relive being a mom, seemingly pushing the actual mother out of the picture and initiating drama. Scroll down to read the whole story!

Some people want to relive their past so badly that they don’t realize how they’re messing up their present

A woman had an excellent relationship with her in-laws, but things changed when she and her husband had a baby

The mother-in-law started fantasizing about raising her son’s daughter in the way that she wanted, seemingly pushing the baby’s mother out of the picture

Share icon

The woman’s husband shut his mother down, which seemed to clarify the boundaries but messed up their relationship

The OP and her mother-in-law used to get along well. But things changed when the author and her husband had their baby girl, marking the start of their own family where the MIL would no longer be the main focus of attention.

She first tried to make it about herself, saying that the poster’s baby was her new purpose, but her son, the OP’s husband, quickly shut her down. Now that the new mother was not giving her what she wanted, she went from being her only child’s girlfriend who was loved and constantly showed off to someone useless.

It turns out that the mother-in-law expected to be in all of the baby’s first outings and moments, taking the child everywhere and showing the girl off, all the while making every decision and not answering to anyone. In other words, she wanted the OP’s baby to be the second child she and her husband always wanted, leaving no space for the girl’s actual mother.

People in the comments were very supportive of the OP, calling the mother-in-law’s level of obsession unhealthy and suggesting getting help from a professional who could help work through this. They also shared their own stories of similar situations and how they dealt with them, giving advice to the author that she sought from the forum.

Talking about professional help, there seems to be a lot that this situation has to unpack. As some Redditors pointed out, the mother-in-law’s obsession is far from healthy, and so, looking to find out why exactly she is acting the way she is, Bored Panda reached out to a couple of people who could help us fill in these holes.

The first expert was Dr. Patrice Berry, a clinical psychologist and an educational content creator on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, who destigmatizes mental health and shares her knowledge with people who may not have access to other resources.

Dr. Berry began by saying that the behavior, like that of the mother-in-law in the story, most likely stems from an inability to accept the boundaries set by the new parents. The expert explained that setting and accepting boundaries is crucial in situations like this. “In families, boundaries must be clearly stated, and the best boundaries are about my behavior and not the other person.”

These new terms may be difficult to accept for some but are usually necessary nonetheless and shouldn’t be toned down to please others. “As a new parent, it is important to feel comfortable setting boundaries and being ok with people being upset with your decisions. Not everyone will agree with your decisions or choices, and some people may need to grieve their own expectations.”

Summarizing, for the ones struggling with a situation like this, the psychologist recommends finding someone to talk to, ideally a trained professional. For the people on the other side of this table who want to be better at setting boundaries, Dr. Berry suggested a book, Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab. “Often, the people who need our boundaries the most are the ones who struggle with them.”

Next, to get a second opinion, we talked to Dr. Han Ren, a psychologist and a TikTok content creator who focuses on sharing knowledge and addressing mental health issues from a multicultural perspective.

Having come from China to the US at the age of 5, Han had to go through a lot of life experiences that many other immigrants tend to face, which led her to pursue a career in psychology, where she could help people in similar shoes, as well as indulge her fascination with humanity and how people’s minds work.

When asked about the possible underlying reasons behind the actions of people like the mother-in-law from the story, the expert said that some parents find it difficult to differentiate from their children healthily. “They see them as extensions of themselves and may project their own desires, goals, and wishes onto them, living vicariously through their children’s opportunities.”

Dr. Ren explained that his type of behavior most likely comes from a person’s rooted trauma of not being able to have the same opportunities earlier in life, wanting to redo some things from when her child was young now that they have more awareness and resources, or simply longing to re-experience this stage of motherhood. But despite all that, this is neither fair to the children nor a good way to deal with grief, sadness, and trauma.

When it comes to dealing with this issue, Han agreed with our previous expert, saying that the key to solving it is boundaries, and the example that we see shows a lack of them, which can lead to a negative impact on the mother-in-law’s relationship with her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchild.

The expert explained that the parents should be very clear about their expectations and the consequences of ignoring them. However, this process doesn’t necessarily have to be harsh and unpleasant. “All of this can be communicated with love and care. These boundaries will reduce the opportunity for resentment to build,” summarized Dr. Ren, adding that as long as the mother has support from her partner, everything should go quite smoothly.

In the end, it is next to impossible to live your life in a way that you’d feel completely fulfilled in every aspect and have no regrets whatsoever. We all might want to redo some mistakes and relive some experiences, but sometimes, it may be crucial to learn to accept some things we can’t change, as refusing to do so might only raise the risk of messing up what you have. But for now, let’s just hope that the OP’s mother-in-law realizes it before it’s too late.

What did you think of this story? Have you ever dealt with a similar situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The commenters thought that the mother-in-law’s obsession appeared to be very unhealthy and shared how they dealt with similar situations in their own lives