Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man’s Entitled MIL Steals And Pawns His Vintage Skeleton Keys To Buy A New Phone
Entitled People, Social Issues

Man’s Entitled MIL Steals And Pawns His Vintage Skeleton Keys To Buy A New Phone

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The vast majority of people don’t just exist in a vacuum. So one way or another, you often end up having to deal with your partner’s family. Unfortunately, some people have families straight out of our worst nightmares.

A man turned to the internet to vent after his entitled, hoarder MIL went too far when she stole his vintage skeleton key collection. Despite its four-figure value, she pawned it off for a bit of cash to get a new phone. The entire saga was so large that he had to split the tale in two. People share their thoughts, advice, and experiences.

While many people don’t care for their in-laws, it’s generally not because of criminal behavior

Image credits: Shaiith / evanto (not the actual photo)

But one man discovered that his MIL had robbed his home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alena Darmel / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image source: MyKeysWereStolen

OP shared a dramatic part two of the story

Image credits: Rosemary Ketchum / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alena Darmel / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: MyKeysWereStolen

OP shared some more thoughts in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Other readers gave some advice and suggestions

ADVERTISEMENT

Man’s Entitled MIL Steals And Pawns His Vintage Skeleton Keys To Buy A New Phone

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria, and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time, Justin enjoys hiking, journalism, and cooking.

Read more »
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If only he could now sue the MIL and get money from her.....

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If only he could now sue the MIL and get money from her.....

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda