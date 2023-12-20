Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mother-In-Law Opens Up Every Single Christmas Gift Whilst Home Alone, Fails To Hide The Evidence
31points
Christmas, Family

Mother-In-Law Opens Up Every Single Christmas Gift Whilst Home Alone, Fails To Hide The Evidence

ADVERTISEMENT

The clock is ticking for me to buy Christmas gifts, but I still have a little bit of time before Santa beats me to it. Next year, I should be more like Redditor Jester_Mellow, who had already bought and wrapped everything she needed in advance.

However, in a post on the subreddit ‘Just no MIL,’ the woman said that her mother-in-law had ruined her preparation. Apparently, the lady tried to secretly go through everyone’s presents while they were happily sitting and waiting for the recipients.

Jester_Mellow’s emotional description of the situation serves as a reminder of just how important it is to respect people’s boundaries, especially during the holiday season when stress can be heightened even more than usual.

Seeing people you love open the presents that you got specifically for them is an incredibly rewarding experience

Image credits: freestocks / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But this woman suspects that her mother-in-law went through her family’s gifts before they had the chance to unwrap them

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AboutImages / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kari Shea / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: jester_mellow

ADVERTISEMENT

After her story went viral, the woman joined the discussion in its comment section

People just couldn’t believe that someone would risk ruining Christmas like this

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Christmas
Homepage
Trending
Christmas
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Christmas Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda