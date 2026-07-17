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Allergies can often be the scariest things for people to deal with because of how much effort goes into avoiding certain foods or adapting their meals. That’s why loved ones should pay attention when folks have such dietary restrictions and do everything they can to adjust to them.

Unfortunately, this isn’t what happened at a woman’s wedding because her mother-in-law completely ignored her allergies and made vinegar pasta salad for the big day. No matter how many times the older woman was warned, she only put her needs first.

More info: Reddit

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Some folks don’t realize that by ignoring another person’s dietary restrictions, they could be putting that individual’s health at risk

Image credits: tonefotografia / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster had a condition that left her unable to digest citric acid and acetic acid, but despite telling her mother-in-law about it, the older woman kept ignoring her allergies

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Image credits: miltsova / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the woman and her partner were getting married, they were tasked with picking up his mom from the airport, which was 3 hours away

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Image credits: armmypicca / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The toxic mother-in-law berated her family and criticized the poster and her son for getting married young, but was scandalized when they spoke about pregnancy and birth control

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Image credits: vichizh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The older woman also said that she was bringing vinegar pasta salad for her son’s wedding reception, and ignored the fact that her daughter-in-law was allergic

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Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster also shared that apart from the obvious wrong dish, her husband’s mom wore a T-shirt and skirt to their wedding, and followed the usher around aimlessly

Image credits: Castorei

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Since the poster’s mother-in-law was always causing problems, she was glad that she and her husband lived far away from his mom and didn’t have to interact with her that often

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The woman explained that she had been dealing with a dietary restriction her whole life that made it tough for her to digest acetic and citric acid. So if she ate certain fruits, had sauces, or any food with these ingredients, her stomach would not be able to digest the meal and would probably make her very ill.

Allergies like this can be pretty tough to deal with, and research shows that the reason why it causes so much pain and trouble is because of the stress the immune system is put under. Unfortunately, with such strict dietary restrictions, folks might experience uncomfortable physical symptoms if they mistakenly eat the wrong food.

That’s why the poster and her husband had repeatedly told his mom about her allergies, but the older woman just didn’t make an effort to remember the warnings. She also acted quite terribly toward her kids and ex-husband, which was exhausting to deal with. That’s why when the couple had to pick his mother up from the airport, they weren’t too happy, as it was a 3-hour drive.

According to mental health professionals, when it comes to toxic family members, sometimes you just aren’t able to cut them off, so you can try to do the next best thing and limit contact with them. Even if that is not possible, your best bet to protect your peace is to let them deal with their own issues and not get drawn into whatever drama they’re currently a part of.

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Image credits: senivpetro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

After the woman and her partner picked up his mother, she immediately began to berate her daughter, sister-in-law, and son. This tirade of negativity kept going on for a long time, and eventually the older woman started criticizing the couple for getting married too young.

She kept trying to convince them that it wouldn’t make sense for them to be wedded so soon, but they assured her that they had thought through the process. This argument stopped immediately after the poster brought up pregnancy, birth control, and hell, as her Mormon mother-in-law was uncomfortable with the topics.

In situations like this where entitled family members just can’t seem to take a hint, experts explain that it might be better to just grey rock them. This involves making all your interactions with the toxic individual as uninteresting as possible, so they don’t have anything to latch onto or manipulate you with.

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It’s clear that no matter what the poster and her husband said, his mom would just do her own thing. That’s why she showed up to the wedding rocking a T-shirt and a skirt along with vinegar pasta salad that her daughter-in-law was allergic to.

Even though that must have been an annoying situation to deal with, it’s lucky that they live far away from her so that they don’t have to interact as much.

What do you think is the best way to deal with this kind of entitled mother-in-law? We’d love to hear your opinions on the story, and if you’ve ever met this kind of person in real life.

People were shocked by the older woman’s terrible behavior, and were glad that the poster didn’t have to deal with her too often

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