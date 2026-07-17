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Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn’t Care What His Current Wife Thinks
A distressed woman covering her face with her hands, reflecting the complexities when a husband helps his sick ex wife.
Couples, Relationships

Husband Drops Everything To Help His Sick Ex Wife, Doesn’t Care What His Current Wife Thinks

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If you ever played the game “is it cheating if,” you know that people’s understanding of fidelity can vary wildly. Still, you wish that by the time you’re married to someone, the two of you have worked out the rules—which is what this woman thought until her husband’s ex had gotten into the hospital.

He reassured her time and time again that he only wanted to care for her, but as time went on, the woman began to feel there was more emotional intimacy than her partner admitted. And after meeting the ex herself, she realized she was right.

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    This woman and her husband couldn’t stop fighting over how much he — or they — should help his sick ex

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    He was calling her jealous and insecure for not wanting him to get personally involved

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Amibengweird

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    Most people thought the woman’s concerns were valid

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    But some disagreed

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    Eventually, she posted an update on her situation, and it was clear that they couldn’t find any common ground

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Amibengweird

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    People who were following her story started to sense that her husband had already checked out of the marriage

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    It turned out the woman’s initial instincts were right

    Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Amibengweird

    People were surprised but not shocked to see their worst predictions come true

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    In the end, the husband’s ex didn’t make it

    Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Amibengweird

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    Everyone praised the woman for holding her ground

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
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