Angelina Jolie’s Major Life Change Revealed After Kids Make Move Against Dad Brad Pitt With Newspaper Ads

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Angelina Jolie has been waiting years to start a new chapter in her life. And now that her youngest twins have reached adulthood, her long-awaited turning point in life has arrived.

The 51-year-old actress celebrated the 18th birthday of her twins, Vivienne and Knox, on July 12.

With all her children having crossed the threshold of adulthood, she’s now happy to “have more freedom and flexibility in her life,” sources have revealed.

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Highlights Angelina Jolie has been waiting years to start a new chapter in her life, sources revealed.

Now that her youngest twins have reached adulthood, her long-awaited turning point in life has arrived.

“She’s happy to have more freedom and flexibility in her life,” a source said.

Her children Zahara and Maddox published newspaper advertisements in recent weeks, announcing their intention to drop “Pitt” from their surnames.

Angelina Jolie has been waiting years to start a new chapter in her life

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For Angelina Jolie, her “priority” has always been her and her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and the twins.

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In light of the twins’ 18th birthday and her contentious divorce in the rearview mirror, sources said she is ready to close the current chapter and begin another one as far away from California as possible.

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The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress is now “ready” to “experience the world” with her children and move on from their life in California, sources told People.

“She’s been talking about leaving Los Angeles for years,” the insider said. “She’s happy to have more freedom and flexibility in her life.”

Jolie spent 12 years in a relationship with Pitt and were married for two years before being separated in 2016.

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“She’s happy to have more freedom and flexibility in her life,” a source said

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The former couple finalized their divorce in December, 2024. And over the years, “the kids have always been her priority,” the source told the outlet.

The Oscar winner “has wanted them to experience the world and she’s excited that they can all do more of that together now,” the source said. “She’s ready for it.”

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Jolie, the daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, “grew up” in Los Angeles but expressed a desire to move somewhere else.

“I have to be here from a divorce,” she said about staying in LA.

“But as soon as [the twins are] 18, I’ll be able to leave,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in August, 2024.

Jolie previously said she was in LA for her divorce and added, “As soon as [the twins are] 18, I’ll be able to leave”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivienne and Knox Jolie Pitt (@vivienne.knox)

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“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety,” she continued.

“I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”

As for her future plans, she said, “[After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world.”

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In the years following her split from Pitt, several of Jolie’s children have made subtle but noticeable moves to seemingly distance themselves from their father.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt introduced herself simply as “Zahara Marley Jolie” during a sorority event in 2023.

She filed court documents to formally remove “Pitt” from her surname in June, changing to be Zahara Marley Jolie.

Her name change follows similar steps taken by Shiloh, who officially removed Pitt from her last name after her 18th birthday.

Several of the Brangelina offspring have legally taken steps to seemingly distance themselves from their father

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Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the eldest of the Brangelina offspring, also officially filed to change his surname to Maddox Chivan Jolie this year.

Zahara and Maddox published newspaper advertisements in recent weeks, announcing their intention to drop “Pitt” from their surnames.

Those seeking to legally change their name in California must publish an Order to Show Cause (a document requesting the name change) in a newspaper for four weeks in a row before their court date.

The notice informs the public of the requested name change and gives people the chance to object.

Maddox and Zahara published newspaper ads in recent weeks as part of their name-changing process

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Zahara’s newspaper ad ran in the Los Angeles Daily on June 16, June 23, June 30, and July 7, while Maddox’s ad was published on June 10, June 17, June 24, and July 1 in the same paper.

When Zahara graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology degree from Atlanta’s Spelman College in May, sources claimed Pitt didn’t even call to congratulate her.

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The source said the day was about Zahara’s accomplishment and not about “whether [Pitt] was willing to attend.”

“Nothing prevented him from showing up for her. Or ever visiting her,” a source told TMZ in May.

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“I wonder how Angelina feels about all this or is she the catalyst?” one commented online

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