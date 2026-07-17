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Frustrated Mom Can’t Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays
A frustrated mom, with dark hair, holds her head in her hands, appearing stressed. She wears a pink striped shirt and a gold watch.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Frustrated Mom Can’t Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

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The fact that babysitting has put multiple people through college should be a clear indicator that childcare is very much a job. In other words, one shouldn’t do it for free unless, you know, it’s your own kids.

For example, one woman who already had four kids shared her problems with the internet, after realizing that every single vacation, she was just made the group babysitter. We reached out to the mom in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Babysitting while on holiday is already a pretty big ask

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But one mom was annoyed that so many parents would try to offload their kids on her

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

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    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Image credits: DragonImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Image credits: Theseers

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    Being a parent has a lot of sacrifices

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Image credits: Brett Sayles/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Basically everyone agrees that kids of almost all ages need to be looked after. Indeed, if you heard that a parent just left their child unattended at home, you would probably contact the authorities. Remember, a kid doesn’t have office hours, it won’t clock out at five. Looking after a child is literally years of work. Just ensuing they are healthy is a major task, it’s even more work to make sure they are nice.

    However, at the same time, if you ask a person what they do and they say that they are a stay-at-home parent, many people immediately think, oh, they are unemployed. This might be technically true, but this hardly means they aren’t busy. This is particularly true if the person is a mother, which is why many call motherhood the “invisible profession.”

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    This isn’t just limited to social views, for example, in the US, a stay at home parent is considered a dependent for tax reasons. There are some upsides to this, as in a familial arrangement like this, someone does have to bring in income. But it also reflects the idea that parenting isn’t a job and thereby shouldn’t come with the same privileges and benefits.

    Yes, it doesn’t generate “income” in the traditional sense, but society as we know it would entirely collapse without it. It takes a mental and physical toll, as well as a hit to one’s career. After all, you can’t just pup “mom” on a resume for the vast majority of jobs, so you’ll always be competing with folks who have more experience.

    Parenting doesn’t come with paid vacation days in most places

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    This is perhaps just one of the many reasons this mom is so annoyed. After all, she is already doing quite a lot to look after her own four kids. Indeed, just looking after one is quite the task. Remember, she is on holiday, technically, although another downside of motherhood is that you don’t actually get that much time off.

    Because if it was easy or quick, all these other parents wouldn’t be “offloading” it on to her the moment they had the opportunity. This is not to say that these other moms don’t need a break, but it’s clear that the woman who shared the story is fed up at it being the norm. After all, she is busy enough as it is on her own holiday, no need to add more kids.

    Some families see no issue in “offloading” babysitting to others

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Image credits: Brett Sayles/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    As so many other moms in the comments suggest, this seems to happen all the time. Just like parenting is often offloaded to the mother, other parents will offload their own kids onto other moms. This is still somewhat surprising, since so many parents are very particular about who gets to look after their kids. This is not to say that it’s bad for kids to play with other kids at the beach or in a park, but the unequal division of labor certainly is an issue.

    Even worse, these situations give absent parents an opportunity to just ignore their kids and sunbathe. After all, not all moms are as committed to the job. This is doubly bad because you can’t just leave a kid alone, even when it’s not technically your responsibility. So instead of relaxing on holiday, these women have to undergo even more stress.

    Ideally, one would hire a nanny for toddlers and babies, but let’s face it, the cost would probably exceed whatever they paid for the holiday in the first place. Ultimately, the best bet is to position oneself away from other families and hope people just keep to themselves. Moms deserve to rest, particularly when they are already paying to be somewhere.

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    Many readers agreed and some shared similar stories

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

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    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

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    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

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    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

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    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

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    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

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    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

    Frustrated Mom Can't Stand Random Kids Attaching Themselves To Her Family On Holidays

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    One major theme linking both articles is the extensive, often unseen workload that motherhood entails. This mom’s experience of unexpectedly having to babysit extra kids during her vacation sheds light on the unnoticed challenges mothers face regularly.

    Exploring the unseen responsibilities mothers undertake further illustrates why such additional duties can be overwhelming.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

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    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

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