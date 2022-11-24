Mom “Publicly Embarrasses” Rude Vegan Daughter-In-Law At Thanksgiving

A mother to two grown-up kids and grandmother to two grandkids turned to the AITA community after her Thanksgiving gathering snowballed into a huge drama that divided the family.
“DIL and I don’t get along for many reasons I won’t go into. She’s also just one of those condescending people who constantly looks down on others, especially because of her veganism,” the woman explained in a post that amassed 12.8k upvotes.
Right before Thanksgiving, the author was contacted by her DIL, who told her which of her dishes would work and which of them wouldn’t. Moreover, “She also sent me many replication recipes to make for her, with expensive specialty items in all of them, many I didn’t even know what they were.”
As the tension between the two kept piling up day by day, it was not until Thanksgiving dinner when the serious conflict blew up. Now, mom blames her DIL for acting passive-aggressively at the table out of spite, trying to prove her point about veganism and pushing the author to the very last limit of her nerves.
People don't seem to understand the concept of boundaries. We each need to set limits on how we allow others to treat us. There is being gracious and then there is allowing others to trod all over us. This lady was gracious for a good while but drew the line at a point when the treatment moved beyond tolerable.
Please do not judge all Vegans as being AH's like this!!! As one of 'them' I would firstly be so grateful that someone had cooked me a meal I could eat, I would have offered to bring some dishes to help the host out - but would ask what would be good to bring. Lastly vegan food is not overly expensive, it's like most diets there are cheaper and more expensive options. In this situation I would have been happy to just eat the roast dinner but without the meaty bits - not difficult really!!!!
you were so CALM i wouldn’t like to imagine what i would do to her
