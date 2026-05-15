Michelle Obama Sparks Fresh Concern With “Gaunt” Dinner Appearance As Barack’s Absence Fuels Marriage Speculation

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Anyone who loses a few pounds these days faces speculation about using weight-loss medication, and former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama, is no exception.

The 62-year-old was spotted enjoying a dinner date with her daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, on Monday, May 11.

As paparazzi videos and photos from the outing circulated online, some observers attributed her noticeably slimmer frame to “exercise,” while others confidently linked it to prescription injectables.

Highlights Michelle Obama was spotted dining with her daughters earlier this week, without her husband, Barack.

Her appearance drew attention, with many noting her slimmer frame.

The sighting also revived long-standing speculation about a possible divorce from Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama not appearing alongside his family also reignited rumors of separation.

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Michelle Obama’s noticeably gaunt appearance sparked weight-loss medication allegations

Image credits: michelleobama/Instagram

Michelle wore a casual trucker-style jacket over a fitted Henley top and light-wash bootcut jeans to dine at celebrity hotspot Funke in Beverly Hills.

She and her daughters were flanked by Secret Service agents throughout their outing.

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“She looks alarmingly thin,” one netizen wrote about Michelle on Facebook, while another added, “She looks worn out.”

“What a trainwreck. She is on the O**mpic bandwagon too,” remarked a third.

“She is looking like someone suffering from a**rexia. Stop misusing the diabetes d**gs,” a fourth requested.

Image credits: BACKGRID

A person with genuine concern for the former FLOTUS, however, expressed, “I hope she is not sick.”

Another supporter asked detractors to leave Michelle alone, arguing her weight loss was simply due to a “decline in muscle mass” given her progressing age.

Image credits: NAACP/Getty Images / BACKGRID

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Michelle Obama first sparked speculation about the use of O**mpic or similar weight-loss medications in November 2025, when she appeared in celebrated photographer Annie Leibovitz’s latest Women book.

In the photo, she stood with her hands positioned behind her head, eyes closed, with a slight smile gracing her face.

The picture exposed her taut midriff, which led one social media user to accuse her of “showing off the result of weight loss medicine without crediting it.”

Chatter about the state of her marriage to Barack Obama was similarly divided

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The former president’s attendance at a political event in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, followed by an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show on Wednesday, fueled social media intrigue over his absence from a family dinner on Monday.

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“They are going for a divorce,” an X user commented, while a second added, “What seemed like fake news until recently sounds imminent now.”

“I thought they loved each other so much. I am about to be proven wrong,” a third predicted.

“If they get divorced, I am not getting married,” asserted a fourth.

Image credits: Randy Holmes/Disney/Getty Images

A fan rebuked the speculation by pointing out how appreciative Barack Obama was in his Mother’s Day wish to Michelle last Sunday.

“He hasn’t forgotten his wife,” they said.

Another questioned why the two always have to be together everywhere, adding, “Having separate schedules does not indicate relationship trouble.”

Image credits: barackobama/Instagram

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Their divorce rumors have been swirling since 2022, when Michelle told a roundtable on Sean Combs’ Revolt TV that “there were ten years [in her marriage] where I couldn’t stand my husband.”

In January 2025, speculation that she despises Barack reached a fever pitch, courtesy of her skipping two high-profile events with him.

She first let Barack Obama attend former US President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral alone on January 9.

She then opted out of accompanying him to the inauguration of the current US president on January 20.

Michelle Obama opened up about speculations of divorce from Barack Obama on two different podcasts

Image credits: barackobama/Instagram

Without explicitly mentioning the occasions where she skipped appearing alongside her husband, Michelle Obama, in an April 2025 appearance on actress Sophia Bush’s Work in Progress podcast, said she was now in a position to control her own calendar, and that is what she was doing.

She accused people of not being able to fathom that she was “making a choice” for herself, and instead assuming “my husband and I are divorcing.”

Image credits: barackobama/Instagram

Michelle quashed divorce rumors once again in July.

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man,” she said on her and her older brother Craig Robinson’s IMO podcast.

Image credits: barackobama/Instagram

Michelle and Barack Obama met in 1989 when they both worked at a law firm in Chicago.

Though Barack was immediately captivated by her, Michelle declined his requests to date, believing it would be inappropriate to become romantically involved with a colleague.

He won her over by offering to quit his job if it meant they could be together.

They got married in 1992.

“People are always quick to assume there’s tea,” a netizen said about rumors surrounding Michelle Obama