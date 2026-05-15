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Michelle Obama Sparks Fresh Concern With “Gaunt” Dinner Appearance As Barack’s Absence Fuels Marriage Speculation
Michelle Obama looking gaunt stepping out of a vehicle, sparking fresh concern and marriage speculation.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Michelle Obama Sparks Fresh Concern With “Gaunt” Dinner Appearance As Barack’s Absence Fuels Marriage Speculation

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Anyone who loses a few pounds these days faces speculation about using weight-loss medication, and former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama, is no exception.

The 62-year-old was spotted enjoying a dinner date with her daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, on Monday, May 11.

As paparazzi videos and photos from the outing circulated online, some observers attributed her noticeably slimmer frame to “exercise,” while others confidently linked it to prescription injectables.

Highlights
  • Michelle Obama was spotted dining with her daughters earlier this week, without her husband, Barack.
  • Her appearance drew attention, with many noting her slimmer frame.
  • The sighting also revived long-standing speculation about a possible divorce from Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama not appearing alongside his family also reignited rumors of separation.

RELATED:

    Michelle Obama’s noticeably gaunt appearance sparked weight-loss medication allegations

    Michelle Obama and Barack Obama smiling together at event with soft lighting

    Image credits: michelleobama/Instagram

    Michelle wore a casual trucker-style jacket over a fitted Henley top and light-wash bootcut jeans to dine at celebrity hotspot Funke in Beverly Hills.

    She and her daughters were flanked by Secret Service agents throughout their outing.

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    “She looks alarmingly thin,” one netizen wrote about Michelle on Facebook, while another added, “She looks worn out.”

    “What a trainwreck. She is on the O**mpic bandwagon too,” remarked a third.

    “She is looking like someone suffering from a**rexia. Stop misusing the diabetes d**gs,” a fourth requested.

    Michelle Obama walking with serious expression and casual outfit

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    A person with genuine concern for the former FLOTUS, however, expressed, “I hope she is not sick.”

    Another supporter asked detractors to leave Michelle alone, arguing her weight loss was simply due to a “decline in muscle mass” given her progressing age.

    Side-by-side comparison of Michelle Obama healthy and gaunt appearance

    Image credits: NAACP/Getty Images / BACKGRID

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    Michelle Obama first sparked speculation about the use of O**mpic or similar weight-loss medications in November 2025, when she appeared in celebrated photographer Annie Leibovitz’s latest Women book.

    In the photo, she stood with her hands positioned behind her head, eyes closed, with a slight smile gracing her face.

    The picture exposed her taut midriff, which led one social media user to accuse her of “showing off the result of weight loss medicine without crediting it.”

    Chatter about the state of her marriage to Barack Obama was similarly divided

    Screenshot of comment about marriage in social media post

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    Social media comment joking about Barack Obama running around

    The former president’s attendance at a political event in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, followed by an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show on Wednesday, fueled social media intrigue over his absence from a family dinner on Monday.

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    “They are going for a divorce,” an X user commented, while a second added, “What seemed like fake news until recently sounds imminent now.”

    “I thought they loved each other so much. I am about to be proven wrong,” a third predicted.

    “If they get divorced, I am not getting married,” asserted a fourth.

    Michelle Obama laughing during television interview wearing teal dress

    Image credits: Randy Holmes/Disney/Getty Images

    A fan rebuked the speculation by pointing out how appreciative Barack Obama was in his Mother’s Day wish to Michelle last Sunday.

    “He hasn’t forgotten his wife,” they said.

    Another questioned why the two always have to be together everywhere, adding, “Having separate schedules does not indicate relationship trouble.”

    Michelle Obama with family outdoors smiling and posing by trees

    Image credits: barackobama/Instagram

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    Their divorce rumors have been swirling since 2022, when Michelle told a roundtable on Sean Combs’ Revolt TV that “there were ten years [in her marriage] where I couldn’t stand my husband.”

    In January 2025, speculation that she despises Barack reached a fever pitch, courtesy of her skipping two high-profile events with him.

    Social media comment praising Michelle Obama's natural look without makeup

    Comment about Michelle Obama's healthy weight loss and gym routine

    She first let Barack Obama attend former US President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral alone on January 9.

    She then opted out of accompanying him to the inauguration of the current US president on January 20.

    Michelle Obama opened up about speculations of divorce from Barack Obama on two different podcasts

    Michelle Obama with Barack Obama and daughters smiling and posing outdoors

    Image credits: barackobama/Instagram

    Without explicitly mentioning the occasions where she skipped appearing alongside her husband, Michelle Obama, in an April 2025 appearance on actress Sophia Bush’s Work in Progress podcast, said she was now in a position to control her own calendar, and that is what she was doing.

    She accused people of not being able to fathom that she was “making a choice” for herself, and instead assuming “my husband and I are divorcing.”

    Michelle Obama and Barack Obama smiling at US Open event

    Image credits: barackobama/Instagram

    Michelle quashed divorce rumors once again in July.

    “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man,” she said on her and her older brother Craig Robinson’s IMO podcast. 

    Comment about divorcing or going through difficulties

    Michelle Obama and Barack Obama posing closely at event

    Image credits: barackobama/Instagram

    Michelle and Barack Obama met in 1989 when they both worked at a law firm in Chicago.

    Though Barack was immediately captivated by her, Michelle declined his requests to date, believing it would be inappropriate to become romantically involved with a colleague.

    He won her over by offering to quit his job if it meant they could be together.

    They got married in 1992. 

    “People are always quick to assume there’s tea,” a netizen said about rumors surrounding Michelle Obama 

    Comment saying the shot strikes again

    Comment about trying to be young

    Comment about training for predator verse alien fight

    Comment expressing hope Michelle Obama is okay

    Comment referring to menopause look

    Comment about people being busy and assumptions

    Comment about going to gas station alone and assumptions

    Comment about woman leaving house without husband and divorce speculation

    Comment on long marriage and not needing constant presence

    Comment defending Michelle Obama's health and appearance

    Comment about Michelle Obama not knowing she is being photographed

    Question about Michelle Obama being with Barack all the time

    Comment on Michelle Obama looking the same as always

    Comment on aging and average day in life

    Comment on comparing Obamas to Donnie and Melania's marriage

    Comment about Michelle Obama's expression saying can you just not

    Comment stating Michelle Obama does not look thin

    Michelle Obama gaunt appearance at dinner sparks concern

    Michelle Obama gaunt look raises fresh concern at dinner

    Michelle Obama dinner appearance fuels gaunt look speculation

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    beige7840 avatar
    Aron Ford
    Aron Ford
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐉𝐨­𝐛­𝐀­𝐭­𝐇­𝐨­𝐦­𝐞­𝟏.𝐂­𝐨­𝐦

    1
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    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP needs to get sued more by celebs... then maybe they will do more animals, history, art and culture instead of trashing celebs. Obamas are a global treasure.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
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    beige7840 avatar
    Aron Ford
    Aron Ford
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐉𝐨­𝐛­𝐀­𝐭­𝐇­𝐨­𝐦­𝐞­𝟏.𝐂­𝐨­𝐦

    1
    1point
    reply
    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP needs to get sued more by celebs... then maybe they will do more animals, history, art and culture instead of trashing celebs. Obamas are a global treasure.

    1
    1point
    reply
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