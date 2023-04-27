Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Gets Tired Of His Boyfriend’s Socks Being Scattered All Over Their Home, “Unionizes” With Their Dogs Against Him
27points
Relationships2 hours ago

Guy Gets Tired Of His Boyfriend’s Socks Being Scattered All Over Their Home, “Unionizes” With Their Dogs Against Him

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Communication and compromise are key ingredients for a harmonious relationship. And Reddit user Anony-Depressy found a really creative way to remind his boyfriend that he was getting tired of the man’s messy tendencies.

Armed with a mischievous plan, he acquired cloth dog toys resembling his partner’s socks and trained their canine companions to engage in spirited games of tug of war.

Thus, the stage was set. Continue scrolling to read Anony-Depressy’s post from r/pettyrevenge where he describes how this playful act unfolded.

Image credits: Zinkevych_D (not the actual photo)

Image credits: jill, jellidonut… whatever (not the actual photo)

After some people expressed their concerns, the original poster (OP) reassured them that the dogs are okay

Image credits: u/Anony-Depressy

He also gave a bit more information in the comments

And most folks were really amused by his story

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
Joe Reaves
Joe Reaves
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the fact he couldn't train his boyfriend but the dogs were smart enough to learn.

3
3points
reply
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair. Dog training is easy and you can be a dictator of some kind. Dictatorship should not be used in relationships.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
Joe Reaves
Joe Reaves
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the fact he couldn't train his boyfriend but the dogs were smart enough to learn.

3
3points
reply
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair. Dog training is easy and you can be a dictator of some kind. Dictatorship should not be used in relationships.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda