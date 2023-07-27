Earlier this month, Reddit user u/ThatOneHuman37 made a post on the platform, asking, "Men, what do you hate about men?" And it quickly went viral. Here are some of the most upvoted replies that they have received among the 6.3K comments under the post.

The notion of "being a man" is no longer limited to conforming to rigid social stereotypes but instead encourages them to express their unique identities authentically.

The concept of manhood has been evolving a lot lately and it continues to be a subject of ongoing discussions.

#1 The thought that any emotional openness means the guy is a homosexual.

#2 If you have to declare that you are a nice guy or that you are an 'alpha', you are neither of those things.

#3 That we’re constantly yelling about men’s mental health, then turning around and calling a dude feminine for having any emotion other than anger.

#4 The manosphere “dating coach” grift on YouTube and Twitch makes me despair. I’m not exactly Lothario here but I bet I could give better relationship advice

#5 I absolutely hate competitive banter from strangers. I don't mind the occasional jibe from my mates, but if you don't know me, f*kc off with that sh1t.

#6 Bragging.



Just f*****g stop. You look like a tool, and yes, it's the reason nobody likes you.

#7 - Objectifying women.



- Being proud of cheating but expect fellow men to be silent about it because of "bro code".

#8 That all men seem to want to talk about sports. I care absolutely nothing about other people playing sports.

#9 That literally everything between us seems to always become a d**k swinging contest.



Nobody cares who can pee the furthest from the urinal my guy.🙄

#10 I get criticism for liking knitting and baking I'm over it



No I don't want to watch sports and drink alcohol

#11 Road rage. It’s a bigger problem among men. Everyone needs to just chill out and be patient on the roadways.

#12 I was raised by a single mom and have a baby sister (who is an adult now). I can't stand it when men are misogynistic, condescending, controlling, etc., with women.

#13 that some of us have almost no control on their sexual urges and horniness.

#14 I don't want to fight you because we accidentally bumped each other, or your girl. When I said, "excuse me, sorry," I meant it. Relax.

#15 The over focus on getting laid and talking about chasing pussy. I like sex but I don’t sit around and talk it non stop

#16 Maybe I’m too old… but recently I went to a dancing club after years of break (children and stuff) and watched literally tens of situations, where a drunk guy tries to dance with a stranger woman, to hold her, hug her, even kiss her - she clearly says „no”, pushes him, but he still keeps trying - from the left, from the right, from behind. Terrifying and disgusting. Especially when I think what my daughter would have to get through in maybe 10 years…

#17 I hate men who have a constant commitment to the “tough guy” act. I’m someone who doesn’t take myself too seriously and often makes self deprecating jokes to break the ice. I was doing this at a casino once with a group of strangers and one guy seemed to see my joke as an opening to repeatedly mock me and assert his “dominance”. Pretty much ruined the overall mood at the table. Like dude can you just be a person for 20 minutes and laugh along with the rest of us instead of playing some kind of Johnny Bravo character?

#18 The shift from when we're all hanging with women around to just the two of us and suddenly it becomes okay for them to start making derrogatory or overly sexual comments about whoever we were just with. I'm glad you feel comfortable with me dude but I don't think you should ever feel comfortable enough to start saying those things. Respect for people still goes even when they're not there to listen.

#19 It bugs me that so many men can't just have female friends. One of my best friends is female. She is married, I have no interest in her romantically. She talks with me about her pregnancy, vents to me about issues she hss with her husband, etc.



My male friends always act like I'm trying to hook up with her or she is trying to hook up with me.



Nope. She is genuinely just a friend.

#20 That you need to be an a*****e to get women.



Be good at something. Be funny. Ask questions.



That's it. It's not rocket science.



If a girl doesn't like you. Move on.

#21 It's sad that so many (mostly) young men are constantly obsessing about whether or not other men think that they're gay.



"I can't wear this, it's gay"; "I can't listen to X type of music, it's gay".



I used to work for my university's YouTube channel and was interviewing a guy and he asked us to move from where we were filming because the LGBTQIA+ student club's poster was behind him and people could think he was part of it.



You realize how much more energy these dudes could put towards things that actually matter in life rather than this obsession? It's seriously depressing how insecure they are.







Rant over.

#22 I definitely fit the bill for average dude interactions (head nods, sizing up rooms, reserved (emotionally dead), etc)



Though I cannot f*****g ***stand*** how if you have 10 things in common, and one thing that you don't agree on or enjoy together, the entire discussion always turns into *that* subject.



Ie. I'm a pretty avid weightlifter, gamer, hobby artist. I meet plenty of dudes with a shared interest in lifting. So instead of talking about that, they'll ask why I waste my time playing videogames.



Why do you *not* waste your time and lift less? Idk dude, f**k outta here.

#23 I worked in an all-female shop for a few years then transferred to the shipping department that was all-male.



I have found the biggest gossips were men, hands down. We accuse the women of being nosy, not being able to keep a secret, but my experiences tell a different story.

#24 Toxic men are constantly claiming that they have iron wills and total emotional control and are the strongest, but put them into a situation with high emotional context and expect them to be emotionally literate and articulate and they fall to pieces. Meanwhile, they constantly chap my a*s for being able to talk about emotions and being able to hold it together in difficult emotional contexts (and somehow related, for knowing more than five names for colors), by calling me effeminate or gay.



(NOTE: I am bi and have no trouble being identified as gay but don't tolerate being insulted for it.)



Another thing that absolutely drives me up the wall is intentional incompetence, usually to get out of doing housework, where a dude will intentionally f**k up laundry or cooking so that his partner never asks for his help again. I rat out every dude I ever hear about doing that. I've quit jobs rather than spend time around dipshits like that.

#25 I hate the "ball and chain" humour. I'm at the age now where a bunch of my friends are getting married now and it just started all of a sudden. I'm getting married soon and I've had so many of my friends tell me "it's all downhill from here". They're obviously joking, but it's just not funny. I don't like thinking of marriage as a battle of two opposing forces. I love my partner and enjoy our life together, I genuinely don't see then humour in constantly making fun of the person who's always supposed to have your back, and vice versa.

#26 I'm not a man but I've heard both my brothers talk about how most guys won't speak up when they see another guy behaving inappropriately, even if it bothers them. Can't go against the pack.



And, in their defense, I've actually see them walk the walk and call friends out when they say/do something *particularly* objectionable.

#27 I hate that we assume other guys are just like us or know as much as we do.



Example, I have a 2020 Ford Ranger, I love that truck. But I'm not exactly a mechanic. I can change oil and a tire, that's about it. Here recently, for some reason, I've been approached by other random dudes asking me all sorts of engine questions and towing rates and capacities and all this other s**t. My dudes, I don't know. And don't look at me funny because I don't. The f****r has a bed so I can haul trash, enough seats for me to fit my family, and it's not terribly expensive. I cannot tell you the spark plug firing rate of my fourth cylinder's rotator cuff splint crank case pad. I'm sorry.

#28 They don’t seem to really like women. Just having sex with them.

#29 My friends have had no success with girls, and now they're at a point where they'll only make misogynistic comments all the time, while still having "getting laid" as their ultimate goal in life.

#30 THAT THEY DON'T WASH THEIR GOD DAMN HANDS. THEY'LL GO STRAIGHT FROM STALL OR URINAL AND OUT THE DOOR. Y'all, men are so so so gross, please don't touch 90% of their hands or anything they've touched. Foodborne illness would legit reduce by more than half, I'm convinced but have no hard data on this.

#31 The fact that a handful of selfish a******s who can't keep it in their pants makes all men look terrible. Talking s**t about women you find unattractive doesn't make you cool. It makes you a garbage human being.



Any guy who posts videos on how to pick up women on the street. I don't watch them, but people talk about them and it's the most pathetic and creepy thing. If it's not staged, then the women look so uncomfortable and annoyed. A hard kick in the balls to these pieces of s**t should be legal and encouraged.

#32 Why do you pieces of s**t have to be so damn creepy to women to the point they look at men they don’t know as a potential threat? Ffs is it really that hard to not be a pervert?

#33 Donald Trump / Andrew Tate types that think they have all the answers for everything.

#34 How creepy other men are. I’m still young, mid teens with my first job. At that job a pool is involved and my co workers, the female ones, get hit on constantly, all the time, by creepy guys. There’s one guy that comes in with kids and hits on my co worker. Another that came in yesterday had to be reported by my other co worker because the dude hit on her! She’s 16 dude!



Jordan, if you’re reading this, stop going and hitting on that 16 year old blonde you perv.

#35 Incel behavior and the "alpha" mentality. Just a toxic mess of masculinity.

#36 Bro/frat boy mentality

#37 I hate the lack of empathy and compassion displayed by so many men. I’m thankful to have had a father who was very empathetic, stuck by his morals, and did not believe displaying emotion/affection is weak or something to hide.



My entire life I’ve had too many interactions with other men where I’m just taken by surprise at how they are completely incapable of seeing things from other perspectives or considering the emotions of other people.



“I’m JuSt BeInG lOgIcAl”



B******t, you’re making decisions and don’t care about how it makes other people feel.

#38 Men that have to always prove their manliness everywhere they go.

#39 The men who think it's acceptable p**s all over the public toilet seat and leave it for the next guy

#40 How so many of them can’t stop being f*****g creepy and aggressive towards women. A guy tried hitting on my wife at the store the other day, which isn’t bad inherently, but he followed her to her car. When she said she was married he backed off, but guys don’t realize how scary getting followed is for most women. Even if you’re a nice dude, just don’t follow them.

#41 I can't stand the recent rise of this horrific alpha, sigma, machismo, misogynistic, toxic, incel, red-pilled manosphere b******t.



It's destroying insecure young men across the globe, and it sets them up to be angry and bitter a******s as they grow up.



Guys who blame women, and literally anybody other than themselves for their romantic shortcomings are upsetting.

#42 Lots of things. Mainly the predatory part of men at public places and events, preying on any woman. Slipping date rape drugs in their drinks. Rape as a whole. The whole Alpha Male b******t.

#43 A coworker of mine constantly tries to flirt with another coworker even if she keeps shutting him down. One day I asked him why he keeps trying to flirt with her when she is not interested, his answer was "I take it as a challenge". Hate men like this. I hope the other coworker will make a formal complaint soon.

#44 "locker room talk".



I mean, I get it to an extent. But there are dudes who go overboard with saying pretty heinous things about women in general or even specific women.



The dude will turn around and be all lovey dovey.... Ladies..... If y'all only knew the things that half of y'all's men say behind your back.....





I had a coworker who would say nasty s**t about women, but then he found out I was friends with someone he was interested in. He asked me to put a good word in for him.



I talked to her about him and found out she was kind of interested in him to. I told her not to touch him with a 10 foot pole and told her about all the stuff he says about women. She blocked him pretty much immediately thankfully.

#45 The aggression. You can communicate with people without attacking them, and a person disagreeing with you doesn't have to be seen as an attack.



You don't need to endlessly posture and watch your back for fear of looking weak or whatever. Honestly, all that posturing and defending makes a guy look way weaker than whatever he's afraid of.



The other thing is that we're generally discouraged from talking about pretty much anything that stops us from being "useful". So we all bottle it up inside, and it tends to come out in unhealthy ways.

#46 My guy, just cuz she's being friendly it does not mean she wants to f**k you

#47 The random/unsolicited advice. Especially from people who are doing financially worse then me.

#48 Anyone who calls themselves an “alpha”

#49 Not expressing their feelings or innermost thoughts. My first gf had to be extremely patient with me and in her own words "I had to work a little more than a year to get you to be even remotely comfortable with the idea of sharing your feelings."

#50 On the whole? Not much.



I guess generally speaking I find dudes harder to get along with. In a manner of speaking. We either click and can get along like the bestest of pals, or (for the majority) we don't click and never really get along... it's more like we tolerate each other because we have to.



With gals it seems more like we can almost universally get along, but it's *far* less likely that we'll ever get close.

#51 Machismo seems stupid

#52 Casual misogyny.