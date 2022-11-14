Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda

“Lower Your Standards”: Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women
People, Social Issues

“Lower Your Standards”: Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Men: can’t live with them, can’t live without them. Well, except in the astonishingly increasing instances when we can definitely live without them.

A recent Pew Research analysis found that a rising share of American adults — roughly four-in-ten — are unpartnered. And often, men offload the blame for the expanding single population onto women by declaring they have unrealistic ideals no man will ever live up to. But in fact, it’s them who are more likely to be viscerally single and feel lonelier than ever.

The truth is that women are not single because of their high standards. They have them for a reason, and if they move through life alone, it’s a result of their own choices.

A TikToker who goes by @honestappraisal has recently explained this in detail. The man sheds light on how heterosexual males project their insecurities about being single onto women — without even knowing it. As he explains in the video caption, “Better creators have made this point more articulately than me, but maybe it’ll get through coming from a man.” And guessing from viewer reactions, it definitely did. Scroll down to read the content of the clip in full and be sure to weigh in on the discussion in the comment section below.

This TikToker recently explained how men who blame single women for having high standards are actually projecting their insecurities onto them without even knowing it

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

Image credits: honestappraisal

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

Image credits: Vera Arsic (not the actual photo)

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual photo)

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

Image credits: ELEVATE (not the actual photo)

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

Image credits: honestappraisal

You can watch the full video right here

@honestappraisal Better creators have made this point more articulately than me, but maybe it’ll get through coming from a man… #notalldix #masculinity #adviceformen #mensadvice #manhood #goodrelationships #healing #love #compassion #antimisogyny #smashthepatriarchy ♬ original sound – HonestAppraisal

In response, one commenter mentioned that some men seem to be stuck in their teenage years

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

And the TikToker later addressed the issue in a follow-up clip

@honestappraisal Replying to @✨🙃✨ just thinking out loud… #notalldix #adviceformen #masculinity #manhood #mensadvice #goodrelationships #antimisogyny #smashthepatriarchy ♬ original sound – HonestAppraisal

Viewers applauded the man’s approach and chimed in with their own experiences

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

"Lower Your Standards": Tiktoker Explains How Men Need To Stop Projecting Their Fears Of Ending Up Alone Onto Women

Ieva Gailiūtė
Ieva Gailiūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a writer at Bored Panda who graduated in Scandinavian studies from Vilnius University. After learning the Swedish language and getting completely lost in the world of Scandinavian mythology, she figured out that translating and writing is what she's passionate about. When not writing, Ieva enjoys making jewelry, going on hikes, reading and drinking coffee.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
What do you think ?
POST
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
37 minutes ago

"Being a single woman with a pet in my thirties/ forties is absolutely terrible. All I do every day is... exactly what I want to do." :)))

5
5points
reply
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
42 minutes ago

That line about being lonely in a relationship really resonates. If it isn't right it is freaking lonely being with someone who doesn't appreciate you in their life, why would we EVER sign up for that?

4
4points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
