One of the best things about the internet—aside from its vast academic potential and seemingly endless archive of cute animal pics—is how much hilarious content you can find there. If you’re on social media, you’ve probably noticed the abundance of memes.

‘The Daily Laughs’ is a popular online entertainment project that makes people giggle by sharing funny and relatable memes. We’ve collected some of the top ones from Facebook to brighten up your day. Keep scrolling for a good laugh!

#1

Man in suit with wide eyes reacting humorously, illustrating a laid-back person meme from daily laughs collection.

The Daily Laughs Report

    #2

    Text meme about forgetting secrets and birthdays, offering a funny take on trust in daily laughs memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #3

    Toddler expressing frustration in four-panel meme, illustrating everyday annoyances for daily laughs and meme enjoyment.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    Funny memes can be more beneficial than you might think at first glance. Laughing frequently isn’t just a nice feeling—it can do wonders for your physical and mental health, as well as your social life.

    For one, you feel connected to other people when you laugh at something together, whether you’re watching a stand-up show with your friends or bombarding your relatives with the best memes you’ve stumbled across online.

    #4

    Delivery person unloading truck with small dog standing on hind legs, featured in funny memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #5

    Man with muscular arms dressed as a girl, captioned about girls feeling when told they look like their dad, meme from Daily Laughs.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #6

    A rabbit munching on plants in the Home Depot gardening section in a funny meme from The Daily Laughs.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    “Humor and laughter naturally create bonds between us. Say you’re meeting someone new. If you can throw in a joke and make them laugh it’s like, ‘OK, we get each other,’ and you start to feel like you can be more your authentic self with them,” health psychologist Dr Grace Tworek told the Cleveland Clinic.
    #7

    Penguin meme showing frustration about sleep, featured in a collection of ridiculously good memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #8

    Shiba Inu dog reaching through a circular hole with a funny expression, a meme for daily laughs and improving your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #9

    Tweet from Dad Jokes account featuring a humorous meme about the urge to sing The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

    Dadsaysjokes Report

    UCLA Health explains that laughter boosts your immune system and improves its ability to protect your body by fighting off viruses and healing from infections better.

    “The act of laughing increases the production of immune cells and antibodies in your blood so you can mount a stronger response to germs and infections.”
    #10

    Social media meme text about driving etiquette and frustration, featured in daily laughs meme collection.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    fortnitesuxsxd avatar
    "Disembodied voice"
    "Disembodied voice"
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why cram into one line and back up traffic? Use all of the available road

    #11

    Funny meme about adulting and saving money, featured in daily laughs collection to improve your day with humor.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #12

    Man with long white hair and beard looking serious, captioned with a humorous meme from daily laughs to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    Aside from benefiting your immune system, laughing a lot also decreases your stress levels, which is especially critical as you get older.

    Chronic stress speeds up the aging process, while the inflammation it leads to puts you at higher risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, etc. Meanwhile, laughter decreases the levels of the stress hormone cortisol.
    #13

    Funny meme text about picking up a drunk mom and joking about getting McDonald's, featured in daily laughs memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #14

    Tweet by Neal Brennan about handling awkward movie scenes with parents, a funny meme for daily laughs to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #15

    Tweet text humorously misspelling chipmunk while sharing a funny pet experience in memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    Furthermore, laughter reduces physical tension and relaxes your muscles. Laughing regularly can also mean that you’re less likely to be diagnosed with heart disease or stroke, UCLA Health notes.

    This is because laughing increases your heart and respiratory rates, meaning your heart beats stronger and faster while sending more oxygenated blood throughout your body. This improved circulation makes you more resilient to disease.
    #16

    Possum looking shocked with caption about making changes, funny meme for daily laughs to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #17

    Short text meme with black font on a light background illustrating a sarcastic daily laugh to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #18

    Text meme on a black background saying no plan just caffeine and weirdness to get through the day with daily laughs memes theme.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    On top of that, laughter lowers blood pressure and can even promote a healthier body weight by burning up some calories. Another major benefit is that laughter can act as temporary pain relief by increasing your pain tolerance via the release of endorphins and changing your perception of the pain you feel.

    According to UCLA Health, laughter has a “significantly positive effect” on a person’s mental health. It reduces anxiety, depression, and stress by releasing dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins, which are chemicals that are associated with pleasure, motivation, and learning. Of course, laughter is most effective in a group setting, as it increases your sense of belonging and connection.
    #19

    Tired child struggling to wake up in bed early, capturing the daily laughs and struggles of starting a workday.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #20

    Two smiling dogs taking a selfie by the ocean under a palm tree, perfect for daily laughs and memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #21

    Group of people lifting a large couch with faces, humorous meme related to daily laughs and improving your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    Many of us could stand to laugh more often. UCLA Health notes that kids laugh around 400 times per day.

    However, adults laugh barely 15 times per day. So, if you want to laugh more, you should put in some focused effort to turn it into a habit. You could, for example, intentionally look for humor in everyday situations.
    #22

    Text meme about wanting 14 hours of sleep and a buffet breakfast, a fun meme from daily laughs collection.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #23

    Expectation vs reality meme about moving in a new home featuring funny scenes from a popular TV show, daily laughs meme.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #24

    Meme showing a frustrated cartoon character reacting to family eating something good without them, from daily laughs memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    You could also carve out some small breaks throughout your day to intentionally look for funny content that’ll make you laugh. Alternatively, you could simulate laughter, which can have a therapeutic effect.

    And if faking it doesn’t sound like something you’re into, you could always do a group activity that focuses on chuckling aloud, say, laughter yoga, which uses breathing and exercises to encourage laughter.
    #25

    Meme with text about tattoo money going towards priorities featuring laughing and crying emojis for daily laughs.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #26

    Stick of butter in a fridge compartment with a humorous meme about butter as an important superfood and its storage.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #27

    Plastic-wrapped peeled oranges in clear containers highlighting excessive packaging in daily laughs memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    The curators running ‘The Daily Laughs’ have a pretty significant presence online. It’s most popular on Facebook, where the page has a whopping 765k followers who tune in for their latest dose of funny pics.

    Meanwhile, another 2.3k people follow the project’s account on Instagram, and it has nearly 350 followers on TikTok and just over 160 fans on X (formerly Twitter).
    #28

    Text message meme showing a colorful capsule turning into a gummy rhinoceros, part of daily laughs memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #29

    Goose with annoyed expression meme illustrating reaction in daily laughs memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #30

    Cat sitting in car window with caption about buying gas for lawn mower, a funny meme to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    Which of these memes made you giggle the most? Which ones were so good that you couldn’t help but send them to your family or friends? Broadly speaking, what kinds of memes are right up your alley?

    On average, how many times do you think you laugh per day? If you’re up for it, share your thoughts below!
    #31

    Humorous meme text about donating to a swimming pool, featured in daily laughs and memes collection.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #32

    Text meme about singing with 1% talent and 100% confidence, featured in daily laughs memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #33

    Tired cartoon character with red eyes showing frustration, a relatable meme for daily laughs and improving your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #34

    Text-based meme about morning mood saying unless you're music, the person does not want to listen, related to memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #35

    Four goats posing with funny expressions for a selfie, perfect for daily laughs and memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #36

    Cat stretching out of a cozy pet bed, showing a funny moment perfect for daily laughs and memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #37

    Funny meme text saying forgetting what I’m doing while doing it, shared to improve your day with daily laughs and good memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #38

    Funny meme featuring a silly animated character reacting humorously, part of daily laughs and good memes collection.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #39

    No throwing Wheat Thins into the toilet warning sign, humorous meme to improve your day with daily laughs.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #40

    Brown dog lying on carpet with meme text about knowing where socks and treats are, featuring funny memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #41

    Social media meme about adulthood debunking the myth you can do whatever you want, featured in daily laughs memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #42

    Three men stand by a grill outdoors, sharing drinks and laughter, capturing the essence of funny memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #43

    Small dog wrapped tightly in a purple blanket looking tired, a funny meme from Daily Laughs to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #44

    Social media meme showing humorous text about wanting bangs or needing to talk about feelings, part of daily laughs memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #45

    Funny meme about ignoring food cooling instructions, part of daily laughs and memes to improve your day collection.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #46

    Black background with white text meme about not knowing life events and being in charge of the music, humor from memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #47

    White fluffy rabbit seen from the side with meme text about ideal male body for daily laughs and memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #48

    Penguin looking tired with fast food meal, paired with text about giving up salads, meme from daily laughs collection.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #49

    Funny meme text about eating spiders, shared for daily laughs to improve your day and brighten the mood.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #50

    Close-up of a fluffy dog with a serious expression paired with a meme about texting when home safely, part of daily laughs memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #51

    Meme about grocery shopping habits with a shopping cart and store aisle background, part of daily laughs memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #52

    Tweet by Gennette Cordova sharing a funny insight about adults, featured in daily laughs meme collection.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #53

    Text meme on pink gradient background stating cooking together is not romantic, a funny meme from daily laughs collection.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #54

    Funny meme text about fear of being stuck in a dress too small, part of daily laughs and good memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #55

    Social media meme text about ignoring messages despite having 11 hours of screen time, part of daily laughs memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #56

    Funny meme text about birds eating, traveling, and marking what they dislike, ideal for daily laughs and meme enjoyment.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #57

    Meme from Grilled Cheesus H Crust Twitter encouraging people to re-park their car if not done right first time, daily laughs theme.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #58

    Twitter user jokes Netflix is a flirt showing a notification labeled Top Pick for me: You in a funny meme.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #59

    Tweet about anxiety from hibachi cooks pressuring to catch shrimp, featured in daily laughs memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #60

    Meme about intimidation by people who put clothes away the same day they do laundry, part of daily laughs memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #61

    Text meme showing two types of people based on inbox count, reflecting humor in memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #62

    Meme text about a husband avoiding wrong gift for wife, part of a collection of memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #63

    Colorful fruit-shaped erasers on a table, shared as a funny meme to improve your day with daily laughs.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #64

    Funny meme with wordplay about sister wanting to marry a postman, featured in ridiculously good memes collection.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #65

    Tweet by JayFunktastic humorously declaring "Xennials" born between 77 and 83 as "Goonies" in memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #66

    Text meme humorously stating Subway convinced people eating a whole loaf of bread in one sitting is healthy for daily laughs and memes.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #67

    Tweet meme about setting things down and spouse asking not to leave them, perfect for daily laughs and good memes to improve your day.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #68

    Cat rejecting a pet bed, highlighting the humor in daily laughs through memes about pets and their picky behavior.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #69

    Text meme about car mess and littering, part of daily laughs memes to improve your day with humor and relatability.

    The Daily Laughs Report

    #70

    Shoutout meme about remembering childhood phone numbers but forgetting recent passwords to improve your day with laughs.

    The Daily Laughs Report

