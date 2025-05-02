‘The Daily Laughs’: 70 Ridiculously Good Memes To Improve Your Day
One of the best things about the internet—aside from its vast academic potential and seemingly endless archive of cute animal pics—is how much hilarious content you can find there. If you’re on social media, you’ve probably noticed the abundance of memes.
‘The Daily Laughs’ is a popular online entertainment project that makes people giggle by sharing funny and relatable memes. We’ve collected some of the top ones from Facebook to brighten up your day. Keep scrolling for a good laugh!
More info: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | X
This post may include affiliate links.
Funny memes can be more beneficial than you might think at first glance. Laughing frequently isn’t just a nice feeling—it can do wonders for your physical and mental health, as well as your social life.
For one, you feel connected to other people when you laugh at something together, whether you’re watching a stand-up show with your friends or bombarding your relatives with the best memes you’ve stumbled across online.
“Humor and laughter naturally create bonds between us. Say you’re meeting someone new. If you can throw in a joke and make them laugh it’s like, ‘OK, we get each other,’ and you start to feel like you can be more your authentic self with them,” health psychologist Dr Grace Tworek told the Cleveland Clinic.
UCLA Health explains that laughter boosts your immune system and improves its ability to protect your body by fighting off viruses and healing from infections better.
“The act of laughing increases the production of immune cells and antibodies in your blood so you can mount a stronger response to germs and infections.”
Why cram into one line and back up traffic? Use all of the available road
Aside from benefiting your immune system, laughing a lot also decreases your stress levels, which is especially critical as you get older.
Chronic stress speeds up the aging process, while the inflammation it leads to puts you at higher risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, etc. Meanwhile, laughter decreases the levels of the stress hormone cortisol.
Furthermore, laughter reduces physical tension and relaxes your muscles. Laughing regularly can also mean that you’re less likely to be diagnosed with heart disease or stroke, UCLA Health notes.
This is because laughing increases your heart and respiratory rates, meaning your heart beats stronger and faster while sending more oxygenated blood throughout your body. This improved circulation makes you more resilient to disease.
On top of that, laughter lowers blood pressure and can even promote a healthier body weight by burning up some calories. Another major benefit is that laughter can act as temporary pain relief by increasing your pain tolerance via the release of endorphins and changing your perception of the pain you feel.
According to UCLA Health, laughter has a “significantly positive effect” on a person’s mental health. It reduces anxiety, depression, and stress by releasing dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins, which are chemicals that are associated with pleasure, motivation, and learning. Of course, laughter is most effective in a group setting, as it increases your sense of belonging and connection.
Many of us could stand to laugh more often. UCLA Health notes that kids laugh around 400 times per day.
However, adults laugh barely 15 times per day. So, if you want to laugh more, you should put in some focused effort to turn it into a habit. You could, for example, intentionally look for humor in everyday situations.
You could also carve out some small breaks throughout your day to intentionally look for funny content that’ll make you laugh. Alternatively, you could simulate laughter, which can have a therapeutic effect.
And if faking it doesn’t sound like something you’re into, you could always do a group activity that focuses on chuckling aloud, say, laughter yoga, which uses breathing and exercises to encourage laughter.
The curators running ‘The Daily Laughs’ have a pretty significant presence online. It’s most popular on Facebook, where the page has a whopping 765k followers who tune in for their latest dose of funny pics.
Meanwhile, another 2.3k people follow the project’s account on Instagram, and it has nearly 350 followers on TikTok and just over 160 fans on X (formerly Twitter).
Which of these memes made you giggle the most? Which ones were so good that you couldn’t help but send them to your family or friends? Broadly speaking, what kinds of memes are right up your alley?
On average, how many times do you think you laugh per day? If you’re up for it, share your thoughts below!