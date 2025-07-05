Cats rule the internet. And rightfully so.

What other animal combines chaos, hilarity, mischief, and cuteness all in one furry package? Whether they’re knocking things off shelves or demanding food at 3 AM, they make life, both online and off, a lot more entertaining.

We’ve captured that spirit with a collection of funny memes from the Facebook page Cats on Catnip. Take a moment, scroll through, and let these little troublemakers brighten your day.

#1

The Cat Was The One Complaining

Cat looking through a window with a humorous neighbor complaint in a meme from popular cat posts and memes.

CatsLoveCatnip Report

teaganmcleary avatar
Teags
Teags
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“excuse me sir, have you heard about our savior catsus christ”

    #2

    Helpful

    Tabby cat lying on a patterned rug surrounded by small orange cones to prevent stepping near the catnip.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #3

    Looks Like They Gave Your Bag A Catscan

    Five kittens investigating a bag at a Humane Society, showcasing cute cat behavior in funny posts and memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #4

    Cat Need Air This Is Epic 😂 😂

    Fluffy cat staring through glass door with signs about not letting cat out and cat needing air, funny cat meme.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #5

    😂

    Cute gray kitten with a designer purse sipping bubble tea, a funny post from popular cat memes loved by cat fans.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #6

    Do You Pay Him Any Money For All His Hard Work 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Gray cat peeking from bathtub with tampons scattered on bathroom floor, showcasing funny cat posts and memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #7

    Why Do They Do This

    Tabby cat excitedly squeezing through a small door opening, showing typical cat love for food and attention.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #8

    Aww

    Groom in military uniform holding and kissing a one-eyed cat wearing a wedding dress, showing love and care.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #9

    Missing Cat

    Missing cat photo with a black and white cat lying on carpet, featured in popular posts and memes cat lovers enjoy.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #10

    Come On In. 😹

    Five cats looking inside through a glass door with a humorous caption about being single and over 40 in cat memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #11

    I’d Be Very Worried If I Were You 😳😏👀

    Cat peeking through curtains with intense eyes, capturing funny posts and memes cat lovers will enjoy and relate to.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #12

    😂 😂

    Funny cat meme showing a cat hiding behind a table leg, relatable for posts and memes cat lovers will enjoy

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #13

    Accurate

    Angry cat with a serious expression standing on tiled floor aligning with posts and memes about cats and catnip.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #14

    Good. This Is Good. 🥺

    Two cats sitting under a colorful umbrella on a rainy deck in a funny cat meme about leaving food out.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #15

    Linus Looks Like A Cute Star Trek Character But He Very Cute

    White cat face pressed against mesh of pet carrier during vet visit, funny post from popular cat memes and posts collection.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #16

    This Is Me In Bed 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Chubby cat lying back with snacks including Cheetos, Capri Sun, and tacos, humorously asking why it can't lose weight.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #17

    Just Chonky

    Cat sitting on a scale with wide eyes, showing a funny moment in cat posts and memes about cats and catnip.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #18

    Oh. Ow. That Must Of Hurt. Where’s My Breakfast? Silly Human

    Orange tabby cat with a squinting expression, featured in popular posts and memes cat lovers will enjoy.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #19

    😂😂

    Cat meme showing three children in a cage with a cat in the foreground, perfect for cat posts and memes fans.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #20

    That's How You Get A Cat

    Orange cat peeking over a door outside a fenced yard, showing a funny cat post likely loved as much as catnip.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #21

    😂😂

    Cat meme with a humorous conversation between a girl and a cat, perfect for cat lovers enjoying funny cat posts and memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #22

    Accurate

    Group of cats and an opossum awkwardly sitting together for lunch, relatable meme from cat posts and memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #23

    You’re Touching. I’m Not Touching…

    Fluffy cat lounging on chair armrest with playful expression in a humorous post about cats and catnip memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #24

    As A Man I Feel The Same Way

    Text post about refusing to make oneself small unless the cat is sleeping like a baby prince boy with kisses meme.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #25

    Aww Kitty 😺 😍

    White cat standing near a large snowcat sculpture with humorous text, popular in cat posts and memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #26

    Not Hehe

    Cat meme comparing a happy cat with an open box and an unhappy cat with a closed pet carrier.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #27

    😂

    Social media post about cats showing strong affection by putting cat on life insurance, reflecting cat love memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #28

    What Cat Pawrents Have To Deal With For Centuries

    Statue of a warrior holding a clinging cat wearing sunglasses, humorously captioned about cats and pizza moments.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #29

    Sorry I Can't

    Schedule showing cat activities from 2 PM to 7 PM with a ginger cat sitting beside the timetable, highlighting cat love.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #30

    Sounds Like My Child

    Text post describing love and friendship between a person and their cat, highlighting hugs, songs, and shared moments.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #31

    Now That's Hilarious. 🤣

    White cat sitting at a piano looking serious, meme about trust and betrayal, relatable cat humor from popular posts and memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #32

    Pull It Little More Into Your Yard, For Safety. She Sure Enjoying It And Time

    Cat lying on a wooden chair on the curb, enjoying pets from neighborhood walkers, showing love for cats and catnip.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #33

    LOL Teaching Cats Hooman Ways

    Cat reading a handmade newspaper on the wall, showcasing funny posts and memes cat lovers will enjoy.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #34

    😂

    Orange cat cuddling a bag of carrots on the floor with a humorous caption about orange brothers in a funny meme.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #35

    Well, Your Cat Is Smarter Than You Are

    Cat using a Ring doorbell at night to get inside, showing funny and relatable posts and memes about cats and catnip.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #36

    Indeed They Are

    Fluffy cat stretched out on couch with paws together, humorously described as a vampire in a popular cat meme.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #37

    Tato, Tato, Tato - Tornado!!!🌪️ LOL 👌

    Funny cat meme showing sleepy cats all day and an energetic cat tornado at night, perfect for cat posts and memes lovers.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #38

    Put The Husband Outside

    Text message exchange about introducing a new kitten to a husband who said no more cats, with humorous advice given.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #39

    Wow

    Two cats sitting on a box in vintage photo with text about cats and a cartoon scientist on phone, cat memes theme.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #40

    Well Done For Taking Such Good Care Of Her 👏 ❤

    Before and after photos of a cat showing recovery, highlighting adorable cat personality and charm for cat posts and memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #41

    Oh Yes

    Cat meme showing an orange cat at a table with food, humorously expressing social gathering awkwardness and love for cats.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #42

    I Ordered Mine

    Elderly woman wearing a cat bed hat with cats resting on it, showcasing a creative cat tree and scratch wraps product.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #43

    Oh Yes

    Tabby cat standing on stone wall smelling dried flowers, capturing posts and memes about cats and catnip.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #44

    I'd Never Miss The Online Classes.. Just For The Assistants

    Module leader and online teaching assistant cats displayed on a computer screen featuring cat memes and posts.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #45

    Well His Name Is Steve

    Black cat caught in a possum trap outdoors, showing a funny expression, cat posts and memes for cat lovers.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #46

    Me Hoping Meeting Is Cancel. 🤣

    Grumpy orange cat peeking from behind wall, perfect for posts and memes cat lovers will enjoy with catnip humor.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #47

    I'm Ok With This

    Orange tabby cat sitting with text about the right guy, in a post related to cat memes and catnip love.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #48

    Summer Is Here, Time To Get The Tent Out 😁

    Cat enjoying the outdoors inside a blue tent, featured in popular posts and memes loved as much as cats love catnip.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #49

    So Cute, Kitty Looks At Her Friend Patient. ❤️😻😻❤️

    Two cats in a vet clinic, one lying on the exam table and a local cat standing and checking the patient, cat memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #50

    Blep 👅

    Cat lying under a sofa with tongue out, showing a blep in a cozy indoor setting, perfect for cat memes and posts.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #51

    Accurate

    Fluffy cat lounging on a couch looking relaxed with text about unannounced friends and messy living spaces.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #52

    He's Just Protect Your Package. Good Cat, Good

    Gray and white cat lying on a Chewy box outside a house, humorous meme about cats and Chewy boxes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #53

    Not The Met, The Vet

    Black cat wearing tuxedo bow tie in car seat, looking surprised about going to the vet, cat memes and posts.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #54

    My Cat 💯

    Man leaning against fence labeled my bedroom door and my cat asking to come in then leave cat meme.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #55

    Cathetic

    Close-up of a cat with a stern expression and text about humans crying, a popular cat meme from cat posts and memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #56

    Very Impawrtant

    Cat sleeping in a curled position on a cozy chair, captured in a light-filled room, perfect for cat memes and posts.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #57

    Girl, I Think The Cat Needs A Therapist Today! 🤣

    Close-up of a cat with text about emotions, fitting cat memes and posts related to cats and catnip humor.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #58

    Cats Teach Boundaries!

    Tweet about teaching children rejection by getting them a cat, a humorous post from popular cat memes and posts.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #59

    Facts

    Funny cat meme text on a black background about a cat causing trouble with curtains early morning.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #60

    Summon The Cat Lawyer!

    Cat meme showing a suspicious cat next to a flan with a bite missing, perfect for cat posts and memes fans.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #61

    Cat Dad Life

    Man lying on bed covered with multiple cats, depicting relaxing moments in popular cat posts and memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #62

    Buffins, The Undisputed Rizz King Of 1958

    Black and white cat named Buffins with a quirky expression, featured in popular posts and memes about cats and catnip.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #63

    They're Happy

    Cat holding a hair tie in its mouth on a tile floor, showcasing playful behavior loved by cat fans in popular meme posts.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #64

    Cuteness Overload!

    Two cats on a wooden deck with one licking the other, capturing adorable moments in popular cat posts and memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #65

    Esp Orange Ones!

    Funny meme about cats questioning the space between their ears, relatable content for cat posts and memes lovers.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #66

    Memes-Cats-On-Catnip

    Text meme about cats with a humorous message expressing limited social interaction and preference for cats.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #67

    " There Could Be Only One "

    Two cats play-fighting on top of a tall shelf inside a room creating a funny meme about cats and posts.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #68

    The Pizza Was Good 🤤

    Black fluffy cat with wide eyes peeking over pizza box, humor relatable to posts and memes about cats and catnip.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #69

    Copycats

    Two identical orange and white cats indoors, illustrating a humorous meme about cats in popular posts and memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #70

    The Sassy On This Cat 🐱 🤣￼

    White cat figurines holding AirPods and earrings, cute posts and memes that cat lovers will enjoy.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #71

    Just A Little Nibble

    Tweet meme about a cat humorously claiming entitlement to eat plastic, related to cat posts and memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #72

    We All Know Who The Boss Is…

    Black cat with yellow eyes sitting on an espresso machine with caption about not feeding it yet, cat meme for posts and memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #73

    Me Everyday

    A sad orange cat sitting on a bed, captioned about regretting not sleeping earlier, relatable cat meme post.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #74

    Me Mentally Preparing For The 3 Am Kibble Board Meeting 🫠

    Chubby cat in pajamas lying on bed, humorously depicted in a meme about cat behavior and food cravings.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #75

    Memes-Cats-On-Catnip

    Cat sitting on an unconventional spot for a nap, featured in popular cat posts and memes loved by cat lovers.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #76

    😂

    Humorous cat meme listing things to have by age 30, featuring a tabby cat, related to posts and memes about cats.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #77

    He Looks Like He’s Gonna Make You Pay Later 😭😭😭

    Cat looking upset during first sleepover at boyfriend’s house, featured in funny posts and memes about cats and catnip.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #78

    Luna And Travis LOL

    Text post about girl cats named after ancient goddesses and boy cats named after Taco Bell menu items, related to cat memes.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #79

    100% Accurate

    Man reading a book titled how to be happy with images of a cat and money, funny posts and memes about cats.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

    #80

    What If Its... Too Cool?

    Blanket lift bar keeps feet cool while you sleep with funny cat meme showing thumbs up for comfort and coolness.

    CatsLoveCatnip Report

