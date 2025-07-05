Cats rule the internet. And rightfully so.

What other animal combines chaos, hilarity, mischief, and cuteness all in one furry package? Whether they’re knocking things off shelves or demanding food at 3 AM, they make life, both online and off, a lot more entertaining.

We’ve captured that spirit with a collection of funny memes from the Facebook page Cats on Catnip. Take a moment, scroll through, and let these little troublemakers brighten your day.