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‘Melrose Place’ Star Patrick Muldoon’s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family
Patrick Muldoon wearing a dark jacket, looking thoughtful during an event with stage lighting in the background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Melrose Place’ Star Patrick Muldoon’s Horrific Final Moments Revealed By Family

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Patrick Muldoon was supposed to have just another ordinary Sunday on April 19.

Everything seemed perfectly normal until his producer girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart, found him unresponsive in the bathroom of their Beverly Hills home.

His sister, 48-year-old Shana Muldoon Zappa, gave a heartbreaking account of what happened before the actor tragically lost his life.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Patrick Muldoon unexpectedly passed away on April 19 following a heart attack at the age of 57.
    • Patrick Muldoon unexpectedly passed away on April 19 following a heart attack at the age of 57.
    • His sister shared a heartbreaking account of what happened before was found unresponsive on his bathroom floor.
    • His sister shared a heartbreaking account of what happened before was found unresponsive on his bathroom floor.
    • The sister said his passing left their family in disbelief because he had no known conditions and seemed healthy.
    • The sister said his passing left their family in disbelief because he had no known conditions and seemed healthy.
    • “I just feel like… it's a nightmare and I didn't wake up this morning,” the bereaved sister said.
    • “I just feel like… it's a nightmare and I didn't wake up this morning,” the bereaved sister said.

    Patrick Muldoon’s sister shared a heartbreaking account of what happened before the actor lost his life

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    Patrick Muldoon speaking at a panel event, wearing a dark jacket and black shirt, discussing Melrose Place insights.

    Image credits: Getty/Chelsea Guglielmino

    Patrick Muldoon unexpectedly passed away on April 19 after a heart attack at the age of 57.

    His sister Shana Muldoon Zappa said the ill-fated Sunday began like any other, starting with his morning coffee with his girlfriend Miriam Rothbart at their home.

    He then went to the bathroom for a shower while Miriam was on the phone.

    Patrick Muldoon in a blue suit posing on a red carpet at a film festival event with photographers in the background

    Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper

    Eventually, Miriam felt like he was in the bathroom for a while and decided to check in on him.

    “She went in and he was on the floor not breathing,” Shana told the Daily Mail.

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    “She called 911 and she was trying to bring him back, then the paramedics got there,” the sister continued. “My parents were at our house because we’re all in LA and we all ran over there. But by the time we got there, he was gone.”

    The Melrose Place actor’s girlfriend found him unresponsive in the bathroom on April 19

    Patrick Muldoon with a woman at a formal event, highlighting family revelations of his horrific final moments.

    Image credits: thepatrickmuldoon

    In the rush to see him, their elderly father fractured his shoulder and needed hospital care.

    “My poor dad ran in the house to see him and fell and fractured his shoulder. I mean, it’s just so crazy,” she said.

    Patrick Muldoon wearing sunglasses near ocean with island backdrop, capturing a sunny outdoor moment.

    Image credits: thepatrickmuldoon

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    Paramedics told the family that there were “no other signs of anything” following his passing.

    “So the good news is it seems like it was sudden and there was no suffering,” she told the outlet. “He didn’t hit his head or anything.”

    Loved ones said Patrick’s passing came completely out of the blue because he had no known health conditions and was physically active.

    “He’s so healthy. He’s an ex-athlete,” Shana said. “He goes to jiu-jitsu. He’s a martial artist. He runs, he works out.”

    Patrick and Miriam were “happy” enjoying a night out the day before he passed away

    Patrick Muldoon smiling with a woman outdoors at night, related to Melrose Place star's final moments revealed by family.

    Image credits: thepatrickmuldoon

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    The very day before his passing, Patrick and Miriam were “happy” and enjoying their night out, attending an event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

    Miriam, who began dating the Melrose Place actor in 2023, was described by Shana as “his life partner.”

    Patrick Muldoon in a striped shirt and suspenders pointing, highlighting Melrose Place star's final moments revealed by family.

    Image credits: thepatrickmuldoon

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    Finding him unresponsive on the bathroom floor had “devastated” the 53-year-old former entertainment lawyer and film producer.

    Patrick Muldoon from Melrose Place holding a glass of wine with a woman dressed as a nurse in a casual setting.

    Image credits: thepatrickmuldoon

    “Privately, he was the sunshine in every room. He was the life of the party. He thought of everyone other than himself,” the sister said.

    “He loved life and he loved people and he loved to make you feel like the most special person in the room,” she continued. “He had a gift. He was such an incredible light. It’s unbelievable how he was taken so young.”

    Shana said her brother seemed to be in the “highlight” period of his life, and they had a beautiful Easter celebration together earlier this month.

    “He just was at a really good point in his life,” she said. “I just feel like… it’s a nightmare and I didn’t wake up this morning.”

    Actress Denise Richards, who dated Patrick in the past, was “devastated” following his passing, sources said

    Patrick Muldoon playing guitar while family and friends enjoy a candlelit gathering revealing final moments insights.

    Image credits: Instagram / shanazappa

    Patrick, who was born in San Pedro, California, was still in college when he landed a two-episode arc on the sitcom Who’s the Boss?

    He graduated from the University of Southern California in 1991 and then clinched a three-episode recurring role on Saved by the Bell.

    The Days of Our Lives star was 21 when he met then-19-year-old actress Denise Richards in his acting class.

    They dated on and off throughout the 1990s and had a “long” and “complex” relationship over the years, sources said.

    Patrick Muldoon from Melrose Place smiling with a woman, both posing closely at an event.

    Image credits: Getty/Ron Galella, Ltd.

    Denise is “devastated” over the news of Patrick’s passing, a source close to the actress told the outlet.

    She’s “really, really sad. I’d even call her inconsolable. She can’t stop crying,” they added. “Patrick is the ex that she had the best relationship with. There was a ton of respect on both sides.”

    The former couple was “better friends than lovers,” the source said

    Image credits: Instagram / deniserichards

    The source said their split was so amicable that they wound up being “better friends than lovers.” They were always in constant contact and were each other’s “biggest” supporters.

    “They had a long history, somewhat complex, but a good one. She’s known him her entire adult life, she was literally a teenager when they met,” the source said. “So this is devastating.”

    Image credits: Instagram / deniserichards

    When Patrick made his final public appearance at the 2026 Saturn Awards last month, he was seen posing with Denise on the red carpet.

    They both even starred together in the upcoming action-thriller film Dirty Hands, scheduled for release this Friday.

    Patrick starred in the upcoming action-thriller film Dirty Hands, scheduled for release this Friday

    Image credits: Instagram / deniserichards

    The indie film directed by Kevin Interdonato will see Kevin Interdonato, Michael Beach, Guy Nardulli, and Erik Aude share the screen with Patrick and Denise.

    “He was great on set, but I also knew him before that,” Erik told the outlet about the deceased costar.

    He said they used to play poker and described him as a “guys’ guy,” who was “kind, funny, very easy to get along with. Everyone instantly enjoyed his presence.”

    Erik said Patrick had filmed his own stunts on Dirty Hands and seemed “healthy, happy, and just wanting to do a good job” at the time.

    Fans expressed grief over the actor’s unexpected passing

    Screenshot of a tweet mourning Melrose Place star Patrick Muldoon's sudden passing and his impactful acting career.

    Image credits: olaniyi005

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the tragic final moments of Melrose Place star Patrick Muldoon shared by family.

    Image credits: Squirrel4peanut

    Twitter user Abida Tariq expressing condolences for Patrick Muldoon's family and reflecting on life's sudden changes.

    Image credits: abix9967

    Tweet expressing condolences on the passing of Melrose Place star Patrick Muldoon, 57 years old, from a family statement.

    Image credits: JustJeanne444

    Tweet about Patrick Muldoon's final moments shared by family, mentioning heart attack and unexpected d***h.

    Image credits: YindisLeonhart

    Twitter post expressing sympathy about 'Melrose Place' star Patrick Muldoon's horrific final moments, shared by a user named mom.

    Image credits: MareSerenityNow

    Tweet by Mawazo Ngwena expressing condolences on the horrific final moments of Melrose Place star Patrick Muldoon.

    Image credits: Nmawazo

    Twitter user dawn lublin reacting with a heartbreaking comment on Patrick Muldoon's final moments revealed by family.

    Image credits: wildwitch4

    Tweet expressing shock and mourning over Melrose Place star Patrick Muldoon's final moments, shared by a fan.

    Image credits: shotsielynn

    User expressing sadness over Melrose Place star Patrick Muldoon's horrific final moments, wishing him peace.

    Image credits: JaneSays7821

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing heart attack impact related to Melrose Place star Patrick Muldoon's final moments.

    Image credits: MaziOkigbo

    Tweet expressing shock and grief over Melrose Place star Patrick Muldoon's horrific final moments revealed by family.

    Image credits: Eileen0496

    Twitter user sharing thoughts on life and time, related to Melrose Place star Patrick Muldoon's final moments revealed by family.

    Image credits: Survivinthe20s

    Tweet by Matt Feinberg, Esq. reacting to news about Melrose Place star Patrick Muldoon's horrific final moments.

    Image credits: MattFeinbergEsq

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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