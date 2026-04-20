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‘Melrose Place’ Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57
Patrick Muldoon, Melrose Place star, speaking at a panel event with a thoughtful expression and casual attire.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Melrose Place’ Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Actor and producer Patrick Muldoon unexpectedly passed away at the age of 57.

Best known for his roles in the daytime drama Days of Our Lives and primetime soap Melrose Place, the actor had expressed excitement about a new project just a couple of days before his passing.

“57 is way too soon, man,” one commenter wrote online.

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    Actor and producer Patrick Muldoon unexpectedly passed away at the age of 57

    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    Highlights
    • Actor and producer Patrick Muldoon unexpectedly passed away at the age of 57.
    • He was best known for his roles in the daytime drama 'Days of Our Lives' and primetime soap 'Melrose Place.'
    • Muldoon's sister claimed the actor's girlfriend found him unconscious in the bathroom on the day of his passing.

    Image credits: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

    Patrick Muldoon passed away on April 19 after a heart attack, his manager confirmed to media outlets.

    His sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, said he was having an ordinary Sunday morning with his girlfriend in their Beverly Hills home.

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    After drinking coffee, he went to take a shower but had been gone for too long, his sister told TMZ.

    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    Image credits: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    Image credits: rsilv72

    The girlfriend eventually checked on him and found him unconscious on the bathroom floor, Shana told the outlet.

    Paramedics arrived at the house and tried to revive the Starship Troopers actor, but the sister claimed there was nothing more they could do.

    The actor was having a normal Sunday with his girlfriend at home when he was found unconscious in the bathroom

    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

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    Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon was still in college when he began acting with a two-episode arc on the sitcom Who’s the Boss?

    He graduated from the University of Southern California in 1991 and clinched a three-episode recurring role on Saved by the Bell.

    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    Image credits: NBC

    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    Image credits: Ali_Sweeney

    One of his more famous roles was on Days of Our Lives, where he played Austin Reed from 1992 to 1995.

    He stepped into Reed’s shoes once again, reprising the role in 2011 after a 16-year hiatus from the iconic soap opera

    Muldoon was still in college when he began acting with a two-episode arc on the sitcom Who’s the Boss?

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    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    Image credits: NBC

    Muldoon also played the role of the villainous Richard Hart in Melrose Place from Season 3 to Season 5.

    He also appeared in movies like Starship Troopers. Costars Denise Richards, Casper Van Dien, Michael Ironside, and Dina Meyer starred in the cult classic with him.

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    His latest movie, thriller Dirty Hands, was expected to be released this year.

    Two days before his passing, Muldoon spoke about an upcoming project and shared a photo of a Deadline article announcing the news of the film.

    “So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz And Alec Baldwin. Filming now in Australia 🇦🇺,” he wrote alongside the snap with the hashtag #producer.

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    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    Image credits: Fox Television Network

    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    Image credits: 1983THC

    Alison Sweeney, who played Sami Brady on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives, paid tribute to Muldoon and said she felt lucky” to have worked with him.

    “This is such heartbreaking news. Pat was a rare kind of person—brilliantly talented, endlessly kind, and generous in spirit,” she wrote on X.

    “I was so lucky to have worked with him when I first started at Days, he made me feel at ease right away. He brought his unique charm and humor to work every day. A truly gifted guy, and one who will be profoundly missed.”

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    Actors spoke about sharing the screen with Muldoon over the years

    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    Image credits: Fox Television Network

    18-year-old actor Jake Getman, who acted with Muldoon in the 2016 horror film Little Dead Rotting Hood, also paid tribute to the actor on social media.

    “RIP Patrick Muldoon,” the young actor said.

    “Worked with him when I was 8 on Little Dead Rotting Hood — a great guy and always kept the energy light,” he went on to say, before adding “#gonetoosoon.”

    Fans expressed grief for the actor’s passing, saying, “Oh man. Just rewatched Melrose Place. So sad.”

    “I literally just saw him at comic con this past November,” one said. “I walked by number of times and kept thinking I’d stop at his table, but I never did.”

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    Another wrote, “Wow, I was a huge fan of his throughout both of those shows. May he rest in peace.”

    “Wow just met him last month. RIP. Such a nice guy,” one netizen commented

    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

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    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

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    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

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    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

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    'Melrose Place' Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away Suddenly At 57

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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