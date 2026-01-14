Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Melissa Gilbert Finally Breaks Silence After Husband Timothy Busfield Surrendered To Police
Melissa Gilbert looking thoughtful indoors, with curly grey hair tied back and wearing a dark jacket and white blouse.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Melissa Gilbert Finally Breaks Silence After Husband Timothy Busfield Surrendered To Police

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
0

26

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa Gilbert broke her silence after her husband, actor Timothy Busfield, surrendered to authorities over allegations involving minors.

The Emmy winner turned himself in but maintained his innocence, saying the allegations against him were “lies.”

“I did not do anything to those little boys,” he said.

RELATED:

    Melissa Gilbert broke her silence as her husband, Timothy Busfield, faces accusations involving minors

    Older man with gray hair and beard wearing a blue shirt and black jacket in an indoor setting discussing Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield.

    Older man with gray hair and beard wearing a blue shirt and black jacket in an indoor setting discussing Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield.

    Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images

    Highlights
    • Melissa Gilbert broke her silence as her husband, Timothy Busfield, faces accusations involving minors.
    • The 'Little House on the Prairie' star was “honoring” the request of Timothy’s lawyers amid the legal process.
    • Timothy called the allegations “horrible” lies that were part of a revenge plot.
    • He turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

    Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    After Timothy Busfield was accused of inappropriately touching two young boys on the set of his TV show, his wife Melissa Gilbert issued a statement and said she “stands with and supports him.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Melissa Gilbert is not making public statements at this time,” a representative for the Little House on the Prairie star told the Daily Mail.

    Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield posing together at a formal event amid police surrender news.

    Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield posing together at a formal event amid police surrender news.

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    “Any purported ‘statements’ circulating online – including AI-generated deepfakes of her ‘breaking her silence’ – should not be treated as coming from her,” the message continued.

    The statement revealed that Melissa was “honoring” the request of Timothy’s lawyers to refrain from speaking publicly amid the legal process.

    Melissa was “honoring” the request of Timothy’s lawyers amid the legal process, her representative said

    Close-up of a man with white hair and beard, appearing in a mugshot related to Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield news.

    Close-up of a man with white hair and beard, appearing in a mugshot related to Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield news.

    Image credits: Metropolitan Detention Center

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actress’s focus remains on “supporting and caring for their very large family” during this period, they added.

    “Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected.”

    Melissa Gilbert looking thoughtful indoors, related to news about husband Timothy Busfield surrendering to police.

    Melissa Gilbert looking thoughtful indoors, related to news about husband Timothy Busfield surrendering to police.

    Image credits: Edify Films Presents

    Comment by Debbie Beko Whitten expressing doubt about truthfulness in a social media post.

    Comment by Debbie Beko Whitten expressing doubt about truthfulness in a social media post.

    Timothy was accused of inappropriately touching two child actors, aged 7 and 8, on the set of the show The Cleaning Lady, which ran from 2022 to 2025.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The West Wing star, who directed and acted in the TV series, was accused of grooming the boys on the studio set and making them call him “Uncle Tim.”

    The complaint said he “would tickle them on the stomach and legs, despite them not liking the tickling.”

    The Emmy winner was accused of grooming the boys on the studio set and making them call him “Uncle Tim”

    Man with beard and blue shirt standing indoors next to a plant, related to Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield news.

    Man with beard and blue shirt standing indoors next to a plant, related to Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield news.

    Image credits: 6ABC Philadelphia

    At the time, the children did not allege any inappropriate touching on set. However, their parents contacted Child Protective Services in 2025 and said their children spoke about being ab*sed by the director from around November 2022 to spring 2024.

    The affidavit referred to the children as VL and SL. It said one of them spoke to a therapist about Timothy touching his “genitalia” and “bottom” on multiple occasions on set.

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

    Comment from Serena Lee Anderson discussing potential motives and waiting for judgment in Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield situation.

    Comment from Serena Lee Anderson discussing potential motives and waiting for judgment in Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Albuquerque PD Officer Marvin Brown described Timothy’s behavior as “classic grooming,” with Melissa buying gifts to make SL “feel special.”

    “He would invite the family to off-set gatherings, with his wife buying Christmas gifts to foster closeness, making SL feel special and dependent-classic grooming to erode boundaries, isolate the victim, and silence suspicions by blending ab*se into normalcy,” he said.

    The complaint said at least one of the boys involved was diagnosed with PTSD after Timothy’s alleged behavior.

    Officials said Melissa would buy gifts to “foster closeness” while Timothy would invite the boys’ family to spend time together off-set

    Melissa Gilbert and husband Timothy Busfield smiling outdoors near a river, autumn trees in the background.

    Melissa Gilbert and husband Timothy Busfield smiling outdoors near a river, autumn trees in the background.

    Image credits: melissagilbertofficial

    Comment by Michelle Rae Brummett asking if Melissa Gilbert was aware or complicit in Timothy Busfield’s police surrender case.

    Comment by Michelle Rae Brummett asking if Melissa Gilbert was aware or complicit in Timothy Busfield’s police surrender case.

    When Marvin interviewed Timothy, the director stated that he had engaged in “playful” contact with the boys on set, but claimed the allegations were part of the parents’ plot for revenge for not inviting the boys back for the final season.

    He replaced the twins with a younger child actor for the last season of the show.

    Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield posing together on a staircase in casual and formal attire.

    Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield posing together on a staircase in casual and formal attire.

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    Comment from Norlene Hopkins expressing sympathy for Melissa Gilbert after Timothy Busfield surrendered to police.

    Comment from Norlene Hopkins expressing sympathy for Melissa Gilbert after Timothy Busfield surrendered to police.

    Following the allegations, Timothy said in a video shared by TMZ that he was going to “confront these lies” made against him.

    “They’re horrible,” he said. “They’re all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys and I’m gonna fight it.”

    “I’m gonna fight it with a great team, and I’m gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies,” he added.

    After an arrest warrant was issued, Timothy surrendered to law enforcement and is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County on child s*x ab*se charges.

    His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, at 1:30 p.m. from the county jail.

    Timothy called the allegations “horrible” lies that were part of a revenge plot

    Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield seated during a Connecticut Film Festival interview discussing recent events.

    Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield seated during a Connecticut Film Festival interview discussing recent events.

    Image credits: WSFB 3

    “Tim voluntarily appeared before New Mexico authorities after traveling across the country to confront these false and deeply troubling allegations. He is innocent and is determined to clear his name,” said Timothy’s civil attorney, Stanton “Larry” Stein.

    Christina McGovern, an independent outside investigator who was retained by Warner Bros., released a statement about her own findings.

    “I conducted an independent and thorough investigation of all allegations known to the Studio at the time. Warner Bros. gave me full discretion as to my investigation,” she said.

    After gathering evidence and multiple witness statements, the private investigator said she found no “corroborating evidence” of the director engaging in “inappropriate conduct” or “ever [being] alone with the twins on set.”

    “The claims being made against Tim are completely false, and we will fight this to the end until the truth prevails,” she added.

    “She knew all about it too,” a netizen commented online about Melissa

    Comment by Belinda Avery Hinton discussing accusations, truth, and caution before prosecution in a social media post.

    Comment by Belinda Avery Hinton discussing accusations, truth, and caution before prosecution in a social media post.

    Comment supporting Melissa Gilbert amid Timothy Busfield's surrender to police, highlighting her strength and intelligence.

    Comment supporting Melissa Gilbert amid Timothy Busfield's surrender to police, highlighting her strength and intelligence.

    Comment by Brandy Morrill expressing support for children and trust in the court process after Timothy Busfield's police surrender.

    Comment by Brandy Morrill expressing support for children and trust in the court process after Timothy Busfield's police surrender.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Deb Easterly saying she knew all about it, related to Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield incident.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Deb Easterly saying she knew all about it, related to Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield incident.

    Comment by Donna Fredericksen expressing sympathy after Melissa Gilbert’s husband surrendered to police.

    Comment by Donna Fredericksen expressing sympathy after Melissa Gilbert’s husband surrendered to police.

    Melissa Gilbert responding publicly after husband Timothy Busfield surrendered to police, with a social media comment visible.

    Melissa Gilbert responding publicly after husband Timothy Busfield surrendered to police, with a social media comment visible.

    Comment from Michael Hartley expressing sympathy about Melissa Gilbert after Timothy Busfield's police surrender.

    Comment from Michael Hartley expressing sympathy about Melissa Gilbert after Timothy Busfield's police surrender.

    Comment from Sherry Howard expressing sympathy about her husband’s actions, related to Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield news.

    Comment from Sherry Howard expressing sympathy about her husband’s actions, related to Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield news.

    Comment about the truth coming out and interviewing boys, related to Melissa Gilbert after Timothy Busfield surrendered to police.

    Comment about the truth coming out and interviewing boys, related to Melissa Gilbert after Timothy Busfield surrendered to police.

    Comment by Sherry Levine expressing concern over repeated accusations of s****l misconduct involving a minor.

    Comment by Sherry Levine expressing concern over repeated accusations of s****l misconduct involving a minor.

    Comment from Pamela Claunch discussing husband situation with emojis reacting to the message on social media.

    Comment from Pamela Claunch discussing husband situation with emojis reacting to the message on social media.

    Comment by Shari Cunningham about Melissa Gilbert focusing on her husband's wellbeing after police surrender.

    Comment by Shari Cunningham about Melissa Gilbert focusing on her husband's wellbeing after police surrender.

    Melissa Gilbert speaking publicly after husband Timothy Busfield’s police surrender, addressing recent events and investigations.

    Melissa Gilbert speaking publicly after husband Timothy Busfield’s police surrender, addressing recent events and investigations.

    Comment from Patty Hou questioning supervision of children on set amid Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield news.

    Comment from Patty Hou questioning supervision of children on set amid Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield news.

    Comment by Greg Shannon questioning if she is still pretending to be a victim related to Melissa Gilbert husband Timothy Busfield police case

    Comment by Greg Shannon questioning if she is still pretending to be a victim related to Melissa Gilbert husband Timothy Busfield police case

    Comment by Will Dixon discussing gifts related to Timothy Busfield's alleged victims in an online social media post.

    Comment by Will Dixon discussing gifts related to Timothy Busfield's alleged victims in an online social media post.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    26

    0

    26

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT