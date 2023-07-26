 This Cat Has Weird Eyebrows Which Make Her Look Like She’s Always Judging You | Bored Panda
This Cat Has Weird Eyebrows Which Make Her Look Like She’s Always Judging You
This Cat Has Weird Eyebrows Which Make Her Look Like She’s Always Judging You

Anduin
Community member

Meet Lilly, a pretty calico cat that has unique facial features. Lilly is a 2-year-old cat who was found by her owner on the streets of New Jersey when she was just 4 months old. Lilly has the craziest and the funniest eyebrows, but it also makes her look like she’s always judging you! Because of her unusual eyebrows, some people think she looks like Cara Delevingne or Eugene Levy.

More info: kingdomofcat.guru

She doesn’t care if anyone feels offended, she won’t hide her disappointment from anyone

This Cat Has Weird Eyebrows Which Make Her Look Like She’s Always Judging You

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

This two-year-old kitty is not afraid and clearly expresses through her eyebrows that is very judgemental. Have a look and you will know!

This Cat Has Weird Eyebrows Which Make Her Look Like She’s Always Judging You

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

Even though she looks crazy sometimes, Lilly is actually a sweet and cuddly cat. She loves to cuddle and follow her owner around. Her favorite thing to do is to sit outside on our porch and watch the birds. She likes that she is the only cat and gets all of the attention.

Here are beautiful photos of Lilly, Scroll down and enjoy!

This Cat Has Weird Eyebrows Which Make Her Look Like She’s Always Judging You

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

If you want to see more of Lilly’s daily chill life, you can check her out on Social Media.

This Cat Has Weird Eyebrows Which Make Her Look Like She’s Always Judging You

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

This Cat Has Weird Eyebrows Which Make Her Look Like She’s Always Judging You

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

This Cat Has Weird Eyebrows Which Make Her Look Like She’s Always Judging You

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

This Cat Has Weird Eyebrows Which Make Her Look Like She’s Always Judging You

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

This Cat Has Weird Eyebrows Which Make Her Look Like She’s Always Judging You

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

Anduin
Anduin
Author, Community member

Just new to BoredPanda, I hope I won't get bore with animal posts!

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

