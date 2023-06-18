ME BY MELIÁ Partners With Inloco Initiative To Host Exclusive Art Exhibition

This showcase will feature over 15 pieces from three of the Inloco artists.

Dubai, UAE, June 2023 – ME BY MELIÁ, the unique personality-led design hotel, is proud to reveal a fresh collaboration with the Inloco Initiative, an esteemed project renowned for its transformative contemporary art. This joint venture is set to stage an exciting new artistic voyage within the hotel’s elegantly designed space. Inloco Initiative’s unique concept revolves around art interventions and the creation of nomadic galleries across various locations in Dubai, embodying the adventurous spirit of artists in search of fresh venues and concepts. The ME Hotel exhibition marks a new opportunity to illuminate contemporary art in an innovative setting.

Starting from June 21 through August 21, 2023, ME BY MELIÁ will unveil the captivating exhibition, Welcome Home / Marhaba al Sah / مرحبا الساع, showcasing the remarkable works of Inloco artists Anton Selone, Filippo Minelli, and Neda Salmanpour. The public will get the chance to engage with these mesmerizing artworks in an intimate setting. The exhibition theme explores the diverse interpretations of ‘home,’ inspiring questions on topics such as nomadism, the relentless quest for home, and the narratives crafted by individuals. It attempts to redefine the concept of home in the modern age, and its relationship with one’s roots, culture, and traditions.

Inloco has meticulously chosen a collection of artworks that reflect the inventive and thought-provoking essence of contemporary art in relation to this subject matter. Anton Celone, a celebrated documentary photographer, captures artists’ creative processes with a vintage Hasselblad film camera, preserving the moment of creation in its authentic setting. Italian artist Filippo Minelli presents several intriguing pieces, including the WTAN A/M series, a blend of physical and digital landscapes that urges viewers to critically consider the artwork’s context. Iranian artist and architect, Neda Salmanpour, explores the contrast between strength and fragility through her series of Sandscapes sculptures, inspired by the properties of sand and the weathering of rocks.

“The exhibition is designed to interact with the very essence of its location,” states Anna Vetoshkina, the curator of the exhibition. “Our artists have contemplated the concept of ‘home,’ placing their works in various spaces. Whether in a hotel lobby, a desert, or a gallery, the thought-provoking creations of Minelli, Selone, and Salmanpour compel us to rethink our notions of home and belonging.”

ME BY MELIÁ, a trend-setting lifestyle brand, ingeniously merges innovative style with local nuances to captivate audiences passionate about contemporary art, design, music, and fashion. Rooted in the European lifestyle, every ME hotel forms a unique bond with its locale, delivering personal, meaningful, and inspirational experiences to guests.

“We are honored to welcome Inloco Initiative and its remarkable artists to our hotel,” said Ayman Saqfelhait, MAM – Director of Sales Marketing – ME Dubai, The Opus by Zaha Hadid. “We are delighted to provide a platform for these talented artists to showcase their work to our guests and the wider public. This collaboration truly embodies our commitment to offering a more personal touch to the guest experience, creating unforgettable moments that fuse art, design, and innovation.” The collaboration between Inloco Initiative and ME BY MELIÁ promises to be a truly unique and unforgettable experience for art enthusiasts, hotel guests, and the local community.

Inloco Initiatives is an international team focused on public and street art. They create interventions in the Middle East and sell resulting artworks. Their recent exhibition, “Useless Palace,” showcased diverse international artists inspired by street art. The nomadic Inloco Art Gallery challenges boundaries, offering thought-provoking experiences for art enthusiasts.

ME Dubai is the first ME by Meliá in the Middle East designed by the late and renowned architect Dame Zaha Hadid. ME Dubai is in the breathtaking The Opus by Omniyat building. The only hotel project where she has personally designed the interiors and exteriors. ME Dubai is situated in the heart of the Burj Khalifa district, one of the city’s most vibrant areas. The Opus building is developed by leading Middle East real estate developer, Omniyat. The property consists of 93 rooms and suites across four floors. The legacy hotel presents Central Cosmo Tapas and Bar as the owned F&B outlet.

