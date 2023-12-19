Brooke Schofield Shares Embarrassing Text She Received From Matt Rife After Exposing Comedian

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Rife has seemingly texted Brooke Schofield after she spilled the tea on their past relationship on her podcast, prompting a hilarious response from her.

The 28-year-old comedian, who had reportedly blocked Brooke after she put him on blast on the popular Cancelled podcast with Tana Mongeau for dating multiple women behind her back and body-shaming her, still managed to send her a text message.

Before recording last week’s Cancelled episode, where the Leave Him actress spilled the beans on her brief intimate romance, Brooke said that she had reached out to Matt to make sure that she had her “facts straight”, as per Buzzfeed. This is when she realized for the first time that he had blocked her number.

Matt Rife tried to text Brooke Schofield after she exposed cheating claims and body-shaming comments he had previously made, but she replied with a hilarious comeback

Image credits: Netflix

Image credits: mattrife

This reportedly didn’t stop the comedian from texting Brooke, a small exchange Brooke shared as a screenshot on her Instagram page.

At the end of a carousel of various pictures published last week, the 27-year-old Instagram influencer included an iMessage screenshot showing a text that she had received which reads: “Brooke, this is MR.”

As a response, the podcast co-host sent back a link to “special needs helmets”, the same Matt had used to mock people who criticized him for making misogynistic and domestic abuse jokes in his new Netflix special, Natural Selection.

Last month, Matt posted a link to his “official apology” upon receiving backlash with a link leading to a medical shop website’s page for “special needs helmets”

Image credits: medicaleshop.com

Last month, the comedian posted a link to his “official apology” on his Instagram story. The link led to a medical shop website’s page for “special needs helmets,” prompting people to call out the comedian’s ableism.

As people reacted in amusement to the screenshot, Brooke went on to affirm in the comment section that it was a real exchange.

Image credits: brookeschofield

Image credits: cancelledwithtanamongeau739

One person commented: “There’s no way that’s real can you please confirm that that is indeed real,” to which she replied: “Oh it’s real.”

A separate individual highlighted the fact that Matt had allegedly referred to himself by his initials, to which Brooke quipped: “like he’s JFK.”

As of Tuesday (December 19), Matt has neither confirmed nor denied Brooke’s claims yet.

The screenshot follows Brooke exposing Matt for making degrading comments about women’s genitalia.

Matt received backlash for making misogynistic and domestic abuse jokes in his new Netflix special, Natural Selection

Image credits: mattrife

Image credits: cancelledwithtanamongeau739

In the last Cancelled episode, Brooke stated that she was “still actively seeing” Matt and had spent the night with him hours before he appeared on an episode of the Stiff Socks podcast, run by stand-up comedians Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein, in February.

Brooke recalled: “I was excited to watch it. I was like, ‘I’m going to watch my man on a podcast!’”

But the content creator’s excitement fell short when she heard that upon being asked what his “type” was, Matt replied “blondes with fake tits.”

Brooke posted a photodump on Instagram last week including an iMessage screenshot showing a text that she had received from Matt

Image credits: brookeschofield

Image credits: brookeschofield

Brooke explained to her listeners that she’s a brunette with “f*cking real tits”, as per the HuffPost.

However, the model’s fury and embarrassment only further grew when she heard her ex talking about physical features he doesn’t like in women.

Brooke and her followers poked fun at Matt’s alleged text

Image credits: brookeschofield

She recalled: “He goes on to say that he is disgusted by ‘outie’ vaginas, like, girls who have ‘outie’ vaginas, because ‘It looks like God left the tag on them.’ Now, I’m going to give you guys the ‘Cancelled’ exclusive here, but I, Brooke Schofield, have an ‘outie’ vagina, OK?”

“And so do f*cking two-thirds of America!” she added, confirming that they’d had sex by this point in their relationship.

Brooke further stated: “Imagine how I felt, he literally just went on a podcast and was like, ‘Yeah, I’m f*cking repulsed by this b*tch.’”

People were divided regarding the Brooke-Matt feud

