Brooke Schofield, the co-host of the popular Cancelled with Tana Mongeau podcast, spilt the beans on her brief intimate romance with Matt Rife.

On Tuesday’s episode (December 12), Brooke shed light on her short-lived relationship with the 28-year-old comedian, who she claimed played with her emotions and slept with other women while they dated.

She also slammed Matt for making degrading comments about women’s genitalia.

Approximately 47 minutes into the episode, the Leave Him actress stated that she was “still actively seeing” Matt and had spent the night with him hours before he appeared on an episode of the Stiff Socks podcast, run by stand-up comedians Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein, in February.

Brooke Schofield slammed Matt Rife whilst on the podcast she co-hosts with Tana Mongeau after he had body-shamed women’s genitalia on the Stiff Socks podcast

Brooke recalled: “I was excited to watch it. I was like, ‘I’m going to watch my man on a podcast!’”

But the 27-year-old Instagram influencer’s excitement fell short when she heard that upon being asked what his “type” was, Matt replied “blondes with fake tits.”

Brooke explained to her listeners that she’s brunette with “f*cking real tits”, as per the HuffPost.

However, the model’s fury and embarrassment only further grew when she heard her ex talking about physical features he doesn’t like in women.

She recalled: “He goes on to say that he is disgusted by ‘outie’ vaginas, like, girls who have ‘outie’ vaginas, because ‘It looks like God left the tag on them.’ Now, I’m going to give you guys the ‘Cancelled’ exclusive here, but I, Brooke Schofield, have an ‘outie’ vagina, OK?”

“And so do f*cking two-thirds of America!” she added, confirming that they’d had sex by this point in their relationship.

Brooke further stated: “Imagine how I felt, he literally just went on a podcast and was like, ‘Yeah, I’m f*cking repulsed by this b*tch.’”

Brooke shed light on her short-lived relationship with Matt, who she claimed played with her emotions and slept with other women while they dated

According to Medical News Today, the visible part of the vagina consists of the outer lips (labia major) and the inner lips (labia minora). Some people may refer to their vagina as being either an “innie” or an “outie.” However, these are not recognized medical terms.

These particular terms may be misleading, however, as they refer to the external genitalia or the vulva, not the vagina. The distinction between the vagina and vulva is similar to that of the mouth and lips.

The National Vulvodynia Association defines the vulva as the outside of the female genitalia that helps protect the sexual organs, vagina, and urinary opening from infection. The external genitalia consists of many parts, including the labia majora, mons pubis, labia minora, clitoris, and vestibule.

A 2017 study showed that 56% of vulvas have visible labia minora. This suggests that it is just as common to have visible labia, or an outie vagina, as it is to have hidden labia or an innie vagina.

In other words: there is absolutely nothing “disgusting” about an “outie”.

Image credits: CANCELLED with Tana Mongeau

In the Stiff Socks episode in question, Matt discussed his vulva preferences about 56 minutes into the episode, as per the HuffPost.

He said: “Am I supposed to f*ck you or thumb wrestle you? I don’t love a giant clit. I don’t want to look down and feel like God left the tag on you… I don’t want your pussy to look like the gum from ‘Sausage Party.’”

“Imagine how I felt, he literally just went on a podcast and was like, ‘Yeah, I’m f*cking repulsed by this b*tch,’” Brooke told Tana on their podcast

Image credits: CANCELLED with Tana Mongeau

The clitoris is the female erogenous organ capable of erection under sexual stimulation; it is therefore not the same as the vulva the comedian was attempting to review.

Earlier in the Cancelled podcast episode, Brooke confessed her initial feelings for Matt when they began seeing each other earlier this year.

She said: “I wouldn’t say he was my ex or anything because it wasn’t like this serious relationship, but it wasn’t just hooking up with him — I really liked him.”

You can watch the episode of Tana and Brooke’s Cancelled podcast below:

Brooke continued: “He was the one initiating the conversations that were like: ‘I haven’t felt this way about anybody in so long,’ and just, like… I mean, to anyone with common sense, it’s love-bombing, but I had, at that point, lost all of my marbles.”

Brooke went on to explain that although the two were physically intimate, the comedian began to ghost her after a while before ending their relationship in a “respectful” way, according to the HuffPost.



The revelations come after the comedian encountered criticism for a domestic violence joke he made as part of his Netflix comedy special

Image credits: Netflix

Brooke further admitted that although Matt had made derogatory comments about her body on a podcast, she had felt compelled to defend him because of the way he broke things off with her.

She said: “I really do gauge how I feel about a man based on how he handles [a breakup]. He was so sweet to me and nice to me, and he hit all the points, and he made me feel good about it so I just respect him.”

Brooke had previously defended the comedian against the backlash he had received for his Netflix special, Natural Selection.

“Am I supposed to f*ck you or thumb wrestle you? I don’t love a giant clit,” Matt said on the Stiff Socks podcast

Image credits: mattrife

In the stand-up show, which was released on the streaming platform last month, Matt is seen opening with a segment about Washington DC, the place where the special was filmed, and the differences between “ratchet” Baltimore and “beautiful” Maryland.

He says: “I’ve only been to Baltimore one time, and the hostess who seats you had a black eye.”

“A full black eye. It wasn’t like, ‘What happened?’ It was pretty obvious what happened.

“But we couldn’t get over, like, this is the face of the company? This is who you have greeting people?

“And my boy, who I was with, was like, ‘Yeah, I feel bad for her, man, I feel like they should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face.’

“And I was like, ‘Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye.’”

Whilst some audience members gasped in shock, the 28-year-old comedian continued: “Testing the water, seeing if y’all are going to be fun or not.

“I figured we start the show with domestic violence, the rest of the show should be pretty smooth sailing. Of course, I felt bad for her.

“She should have had her protection crystals, you know what I mean?”

Matt goes on to engage in a lengthy segment focused on “crystal girls” and women who attribute their “poor decision-making skills” to astrology.

Image credits: Stiff Socks

Brooke also claimed that she was part of a WhatsApp group of women who had all dated Matt at the same time.

She accused the comedian of “love-bombing” her when the pair were dating, Unilad reported.

According to Verywell Mind, love-bombing is a tactic in which someone “bombs” you with extreme displays of attention and affection with the intent to manipulate you. Although being showered with “love” can seem positive at the beginning of a romantic relationship, love-bombing can lead to gaslighting and abuse.

Earlier in the Cancelled podcast episode, Brooke said she confessed her initial feelings for Matt when they began seeing each other earlier this year

Image credits: CANCELLED with Tana Mongeau

As per Unilad, Brooke said she saw a TikTok video from a woman also claiming to have dated the comedian, and that the timelines seemed questionable.

After contacting the woman, she was reportedly added to a WhatsApp chat with other women who claimed to have dated Matt.

Brooke explained: “There were timelines, there were Venn diagrams, we were comparing notes. I’m telling you, Tana, for a man who doesn’t have time, this man had the most time.”

Many women came in support of Brooke