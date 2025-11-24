“Where Have I Seen This?”: Test Your Movie Memory With 30 Iconic Props

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost anything can be considered a prop in a movie. The average stapler, an unassuming apple, a dirty broom… You name it, and it’s probably been in front of a movie camera. But this quiz is not about those props. It’s about the ones that are so burned into our memory that just a peek lets us know exactly where it comes from!

You’ll be given 30 of the most iconic movie props, and your job will be to identify which movies they are from. Quite straightforward, right? Then let’s get to it!

Collection of iconic movie props including intricately designed wands displayed on a table with glass potion bottles.

Photo credits: RDNE Stock project