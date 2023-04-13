New Manager Tries To Replace Worker With His Teenage Daughter, So They Ask The Internet For Advice

When you do your very job well, a lot of doors open for you. First of all, you’re likely to be handsomely rewarded for your excellent work. Next, your boss and coworkers respect and depend on you more and more. And finally, you’re likely to feel that what you do serves an important purpose. Now imagine if someone were to aggressively try and take that job away from you.

Redditor u/OVOnug asked the r/antiwork online community for their advice regarding a sensitive workplace matter. They explained how their new manager, who’s only been at the non-profit a few months, wants his teenage daughter to take over the OP’s social media duties—something that they are incredibly good at. You’ll find the full story, as well as the great insights some of the internet users shared, as you scroll down.

When you're good at what you do, you feel elated. Consider how you'd feel if someone were to try and steal your duties

One employee asked for advice on navigating a tough situation at work, concerning a new, extremely rude manager

The worker revealed some more background info about their job

The new manager's cut-throat attitude was surprising, to say the least

The reality is that there will always be competition, no matter if you work at a major international company or a small charity. It’s human nature to compete with others in subtle or more overt ways. However, in a workplace setting, there are certain unwritten rules. Things usually aren’t as cut-throat at non-profits as in, say, megacorporations and financial institutions.

This makes the OP’s new manager’s behavior, where he’s openly trying to push the redditor out of their social media duties, very rude. Even aggressive. Telling someone that they “make enough money” even without their additional duties isn’t how things should be done, anywhere.

The fairest course of action would be for his daughter to apply for a position that has an opening and, if she’s the best candidate around, she can get the job. Alas, that’s not how the real world works. There will always be overly-ambitious individuals who will stop at nothing to gain more power, money, and influence. Meanwhile, nepotism is also something that you can’t fully avoid: like it or not, networks are important, and people are likely to hire or promote the folks they know and like.

Some redditors had some good and practical suggestions for what the author of the post, redditor u/OVOnug, might want to do next. While it’s sometimes fun to daydream about quitting in the most dramatic way possible, it’s clear that the OP really cares about their job, about their director, and about all the people their non-profit is helping. So it makes sense for the OP to push back against their new manager’s Slytherinish behavior without ‘burning it all to the ground.’

It's a good idea to regularly remind your boss of how much you contribute to the company

One redditor, OP_rah420, put it spot-on when they urged the OP to speak to their director and manager in the same meeting. This means that you’re tackling the issue directly and it puts everyone on the same page, so there’s no way to avoid the facts.

Another thing the redditor suggested doing was gathering concrete evidence about how well the non-profit’s social media accounts are doing ever since the OP took over. The fact is that there isn’t a boss on Earth who can be aware of every tiny little detail of what’s going on in their company.

So their employees need to regularly remind them of their achievements and contributions to the business. Checking in with your boss twice a year is one good approach. That way, everything that you’ve accomplished will stay fresh in your boss’ mind, and you won’t have to fight as hard for raises and promotions. Of course, don’t bombard them with every tiny little thing that you do—stand up for yourself, but give them only the most important data and facts.

Frankly, it’s inevitable that you’ll argue with your superiors at some point in your career. That’s why it becomes so important to learn how to interact with your boss. Broadly speaking, you want to be seen as a problem-solver, not just someone who rants and accuses others (even if you’re completely in the right). And you want to find a balance between diplomacy and straightforwardness.

Knowing how to manage your boss is a skill that is bound to take you far

It’s obvious that managers, well, manage people. However, it doesn’t mean that their subordinates are powerless. Knowing how to manage your coworkers well, and communicate with them during times of crisis as well as during your day-to-day workflow, is a useful skill to have, no matter your job title.

During a previous interview with Bored Panda, workplace expert Lynn Taylor, the author of ‘Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant,’ explained the importance of using the CALM approach when dealing with tense situations at work. CALM stands for communicate, anticipate, levity, and manage up.

“It behooves you as the employee to determine the most effective way to interface with your boss. For example, if you’re texting back-and-forth on a sensitive issue, try your best to sit down in a relaxed neutral environment and talk, face-to-face. Make sure you’re communicating on a regular basis so small issues don’t become exaggerated,” she suggested.

According to workplace expert Taylor, timing is everything, so don’t schedule a meeting before lunch (known as the hungry judge effect because hungry people make the easiest decisions available to them), and don’t meet up right after bad news for the company. Meanwhile, the more you’re aware of your boss’ character, the more you’ll be able to steer clear of topics that trigger them.

At the same time, don’t forget that you have the power to cut through the tension and keep the mood light. “The ability to see the big picture, especially with a petty argument, is an invaluable skill in your career arsenal. And it’s the first step in taking the conversation to a more lighthearted place. Humor creates a bond and diffuses conflict,” Taylor told us earlier.

“Having strong emotional intelligence is the key to any conflict, but being a good listener, trying to understand the boss’s approach, and using diplomacy are critical. When your boss (or any human), sees there’s ‘something in it for them,’ only then will you effect change,” she said that managing up is an invaluable skill.

“If you’re a doormat for every boss’s whim, you’ll build resentment, and in the long run conflict will ensue. Managers often respect when employees can say diplomatically that something is not working. As in life, if you don’t set boundaries with your boss, they will continue with negative behavior. The key is in the so-called packaging of what you say… diplomacy is paramount.”

Plenty of internet users had some suggestions for what the employee should do next. Here’s what they had to say