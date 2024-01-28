Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Man Replaces What He Loses”: Guy Demands $700 For A Lost Coat When He Bought It For $100
Family, Relationships

“Man Replaces What He Loses”: Guy Demands $700 For A Lost Coat When He Bought It For $100

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though most mornings, we throw on our outfits haphazardly, we all have that one piece of clothing that we absolutely love and plan to pass on to the following generations. Whether it’s an old rock band t-shirt or a patch denim jacket, it’s no longer just a part of your wardrobe; it’s a part of you and your legacy.

For redditor SouthRatio7410, it was a cashmere wool coat, which he proudly scored for $100 on clearance. But when he realized that his fiancée lent it to his brother-in-law and he lost it, he demanded generous compensation. The family disagreed, shaming him for wanting to make a profit. Upset with his loss, he turned to the “AITAH” subreddit, asking if what he did was wrong.

There are many rules to clothes-borrowing, like not damaging the item and returning it on time

Image credits: emre keshavarz (not the actual photo)

So when BIL blatantly lost a borrowed coat, its owner billed him $700

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SouthRatio7410

Before borrowing clothes people should be aware of the etiquette behind it

Borrowing something to wear is a great option if a person wants to save money or has last-minute plans. But as new research suggests, 13% of people admitted to taking a garment without asking first, and one in five never gave it back.

Whether you’re the lender or lendee, sticking to certain etiquette rules will ensure everyone gets the most from the situation and that no one is being taken advantage of.

The first obvious rule is to always ask first. It doesn’t matter what the item is or how close you are to its owner; the best approach is to politely ask for permission (no exceptions!).

Clothing rental app creator Eshita Kabra-Davies advises setting a deadline for when the item should be returned. A person might let them keep it for a few months, or they might need it for a specific occasion relatively soon. Monitoring the time will help keep track of the garment, and it’ll be easier to remind the friend about giving it back if they forget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sentimental or precious clothing pieces should be off-limits. Kabra-Davies encourages lenders to think of the worst-case scenario before handing something over. If the thought of losing the item is unbearable, it’s probably best not to share it. She wouldn’t give extremely valuable accessories like watches, real jewelry, or things that can’t be replaced, like a vintage nightdress or family heirlooms.

It should also be a given that the borrowed clothes should come in the same condition they left the owner. That said, specific materials require different care, so some may expect clothing items to be washed, while others may prefer to take them to a dry cleaner they trust, especially if it’s a special piece. In such cases, making it clear in what condition the item should be returned will prevent ruined clothes.

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

Still, mishaps like spilled wine or lost coats happen

Even when one does everything right – mishaps like spilled wine or lost coats happen. The only way to approach this is to be honest and take responsibility for the damage. On the other hand, the lender has every right to be upset if the piece comes back destroyed or just vanishes.

In such cases, Kabra-Davies suggests finding a resolution that they find appropriate and fair before committing to lending. Depending on the piece’s value, a suffering party can ask to cover the costs of the cleaning or repairing services.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the item is never to be seen again, sometimes it can be hard to repurchase the same one. Then, the wrongdoer can offer dinner or purchase a store’s gift card in exchange for it. But if the borrower couldn’t afford the piece in the first place, they may be too embarrassed to admit ruining it. Having a conversation about it, understanding their situation, and not pushing for quick compensation can solve the problem.

Those who don’t feel comfortable sharing their valuables or have too much anxiety about letting bad things happen to them can always say no. Denying something can be difficult, but it’s important to not give in to the pressure and be consistent. After all, it’s up to the person to decide what is best for them and their belongings.

Image credits: Jeff Tumale (not the actual photo)

Commenters crowned him as being right

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Although a few people were on the BIL’s side

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

Austeja Zokaite
Austeja Zokaite
Austeja Zokaite
Austeja Zokaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Austeja Zokaite is a junior writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, she is interested in all aspects of language. Eating pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea is where you'll find her most of the time. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of her most favorite things.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda