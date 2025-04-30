ADVERTISEMENT

An unfortunate part of dating that many women go through is the fact that many men, despite, ostensibly, being adults, need to learn a lot of things that seem like they should be self-evident. The reality is that, sometimes, a partner has to be molded and shaped.

Someone asked “Men, what is something your wife/girlfriend taught you that you use often?” and people shared their best examples. We also got in touch with the woman who shared the post to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts, stories and examples in the comments below.

#1

Couple embracing closely in a dark setting, illustrating connection and being present in their relationship moment. A few really magical ones come to mind:
1. Most people aren’t rude, they’re probably just shy
2. Don’t set yourself on fire to keep others warm. Putting your own needs at the bottom of the list is just masochism and is probably unhealthy.
3. One girlfriend explained to me (at age 19) that she had to learn to accept that during puberty her body was changing… it was as though guys just kinda got bigger, but a girl’s body changes in a profound and different way. I always thought about that whenever I was intimate with another woman’s body - their bodies can change from one week to the next
4. One girlfriend said something to me one night that was kinda funny… we were back at my place and had both had a big day. I was really tired. I explained I was exhausted and couldn’t really do much to make the night fun. She said that it was okay, it’s not as though I am a clown and have to keep her entertained.

Life_Cat_6247 , JD Mason Report

    #2

    Cluttered couch with clothes and blankets scattered, illustrating the importance of being present in everyday moments. A pile of clothes in the corner of the room is not acceptable and there was something called a hamper.

    YonWapp347 , freepik Report

    #3

    Man loading clothes into a washing machine, illustrating practical habits learned from partners to be present in everyday tasks. Check washing instructions before doing laundry.  Except, this totally backfired on me because now I do all of the laundry.

    Right-Ad8261 , Nik Report

    Bored Panda got in touch with the woman who made the post in the first place and she was kind enough to share some more details with us. Naturally, we were curious to learn why she posed this question to the internet in the first place.

    “I’m a single 30 year old female. I’ve had my fair share of failed relationships, and one night I was wondering if I ever made an impact in their lives. So I was just generally curious about little or big things that have stuck with men over the years from a partner,” she shared.

    #4

    A couple having coffee and pastries at a cafe, engaging in a meaningful conversation about being present in relationships. Always pause and think before responding in a serious conversation.

    Huge-Income3313 , mediaphotos Report

    tjleso99 avatar
    Headless Horseman
    Headless Horseman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It's amazing how many thoughts can run through the head within one second, it's time to learn to not run with the first thought.

    #5

    Young man applying skincare cream in bathroom mirror, focusing on self-care and being present habits learned from partners To apply lotion everyday and my skin would feel better.

    KoushunTakami , pedrojgarcia Report

    #6

    Couple shopping together, woman pointing at items in store window, illustrating lessons men learned from partners. To not accept the barest level of quality in literally anything.

    She encourages me to buy nicer clothing, a better computer, etc. not because nice things are important but because I should feel like I deserve nice things.

    I think most men don't have any kind of voice that tells us we deserve good things in our lives.

    Verdukians , freepik Report

    nathanjlewis avatar
    Nathan Lewis
    Nathan Lewis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I have a voice that tells me the cheaper option, more often than not, performs the exact same task

    We were also curious to hear her thoughts on why the post got so many comments. “I think because it shows both perspectives and even showed some married (or dating) couples that we really do learn from each other, even if it’s the small things. Not to mention, they’re now learning about each other just from this thread. Anything to make a strong couple stronger. It truly is the little things.”
    #7

    Man in bathroom drying face with towel, reflecting on lessons about being present learned from his partner. To dry my feet and legs before getting out of the shower, and to lower the toilet seat down after I peed.
    She tricked me by raising it back up after she went at my house and she explained “this is a guys house, so I’ll raise it back up where it goes after I’m done” and then I just automatically started lowering it when I was at her house like some serious reverse psychology was going on there.
    Even my probation officer said “I’ve heard you’ve become quite domesticated😂.

    TailorLife9406 , freepik Report

    #8

    Young man practicing being present while eating a healthy meal in a cozy restaurant with exposed brick walls. To eat slowly and enjoy my meal. I came from a house where if you didn’t eat fast someone else would.

    Early-Big5244 , freepik Report

    angelmomoffour62 avatar
    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    That's so wrong taking food from kids cause they eat slow. Shame on them...

    #9

    Two people holding hands outdoors, symbolizing being present and lessons men learned from their partners. That I'm a cutie patootie, I have embraced that fact now.

    Whappingtime , Dương Hữu Report

    Naturally, we also wanted to hear her perspective. “I’ve mostly dated blue collar men. So as a female, I've learned how to change my own oil, spark plugs, patch a hole etc. I grew up with a single mother who didn’t know how to do this herself. So partners have shown me how to be more independent and I’ll always be thankful for that,” she shared with Bored Panda.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Man placing a purple trash bag into a bin, demonstrating being present and mindful in everyday household tasks I taught my boyfriend to put a dryer sheet at the bottom of the trash can under the bag. He was amazed that the garbage didn't smell anymore and now does it religiously in every trash can at his place.

    Dreamy08Lady , freepik Report

    tjleso99 avatar
    Headless Horseman
    Headless Horseman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Does it work for diaper pails, asking for several friends and myself. Pfpffpffftptttfft who am I kidding...

    #11

    A couple walking hand in hand on a forest path, embodying the concept to be present in the moment. Sent this post to my husband of 15 years with the comment: "Kinda curious...".

    His response: "Honestly, that I don't have to apologize for existing."

    (Context: His parents were...not easy on him in his youth and always catered to and favored his sisters. He even mentioned he got grounded once for breathing too loud).

    But wow this was the best and saddest compliment from my love ever.

    belvetinerabbit , A. C. Report

    #12

    Man and woman talking outdoors, enjoying coffee and practicing being present during a meaningful conversation. If she tells me about a problem, my job is to listen and empathize. My job is not to solve.

    Admirable-Parking248 , Stockbusters Report

    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Sometimes I need him to solve the problem and I clearly communicate that.

    “There was one comment about a wife who sent this thread to her husband curious about his answer. She went on to say his answer was to never apologize for being himself and then gave some back story of his. His parents made him feel irrelevant compared to his sisters. I think it’s just beautiful growing up from such terrible self esteem from the people who are supposed to love you most, to finding a person who shows you that you do matter to someone.”
    #13

    Man smiling while shopping for shoes, practicing the art of being present during a mindful retail experience. How to buy clothes. It sounds small, but I would always just get the first things that fit well enough; when shopping with her she taught me to only settle once I got something which actually fit me perfectly and which I was happy with. Shopping with her now takes an extra hour or so, but I get stuff which I love wearing as opposed to stuff which is good enough.

    Filibuster_ , Getty Images Report

    #14

    Man preparing tomatoes in the kitchen, demonstrating the importance of being present while cooking and engaging in daily tasks. She taught me how to cook better. I could always cook for myself before, but she really taught me a greater variety of ingredients to cook with. Just really opened up my world.

    JediActorMuppet , freepik Report

    #15

    Man shaving carefully using a straight razor, focusing on being present and mindful during his grooming routine. Conditioner works as shaving cream in a pinch.

    jedadkins , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    She left us with some parting thoughts. “I feel like this thread can be a learning experience for couples of all ages. Talk to each other. Learn about and from each other. We can make this a better place if we all just help each other out, no matter how small it’s still a victory,” she shared.
    #16

    Couple enjoying autumn outdoors, smiling and being present with each other in a loving and joyful moment. To be present and joyful .

    New-Ingenuity-5437 , senivpetro Report

    #17

    Grilled sandwich with corn filling on a plate, highlighting the concept of being present and useful relationship lessons. How to make a grilled cheese sandwich. My ex-wife asked me to make her one once. She watched in horror as I took two pieces of bread put cheese in the middle and then used the microwave.

    jackfaire , Pixzolo Photography Report

    #18

    Couple cooking together in a bright kitchen, sharing a joyful moment focused on being present and connecting. How to cook/season food. She was horrified when I told her I don't like chicken noodles soup because we always have it straight out if the can (usually warmed up). Then she made me homemade soup also using the can, and it's like being sick was worth it just to taste that soup.

    Giraffe_lol , Jimmy Dean Report

    tjleso99 avatar
    Headless Horseman
    Headless Horseman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    OP expanded on the "homemade soup also using the can" with: "Sorry, I meant she used the can but added more veggies and spices in an effort to show me that it can taste good. Though she told me just buying chicken broth is better, then you go from there."

    #19

    Man practicing being present while cracking an egg into a bowl in a well-lit kitchen setting. She taught me how to crack multiple eggs. You get one in each hand and tap them together till one of the shells cracks. The one that is still solid has 'won' the battle and gets to fight a new egg. Makes baking that much better.

    Healthy-Salary-7227 , Vlada Karpovich Report

    #20

    Assorted fresh cuts of meat neatly packaged and displayed, highlighting presence and quality in selection. When you're shopping for meat, use the meat bags (tf are those actually called?) like a glove to grab the meat. So start with your hand all the way inside the bag, grab meat, pull bag over meat. You'll end up never touching it. This is in pursuit of avoiding any raw meat or blood that happens to be in the packaging. If you're not worried about that then snatch it up with your bare hand like a Neanderthal.

    PM-YOUR-LIPS-GIRL , Mariia Ioffe Report

    tjleso99 avatar
    Headless Horseman
    Headless Horseman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Like dog poop. Edit: no, not the snatching it up with your bare hands, you neanderthals. I meant the bag trick.

    #21

    Couple sitting by a window, sharing a moment of connection and mindfulness, illustrating being present in relationships. To stop and think logically before flying off the handle.
    I’m still working on it, but she’s likely saved me from numerous uncomfortable moments due to my temper.

    She’s incredible.

    garagedooropener5150 , Lia Bekyan Report

    tjleso99 avatar
    Headless Horseman
    Headless Horseman
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited)

    It's not often, but I started "pulling down and pinching the air" like the meditation pose. I do it while taking a deep breath and for some reason, somehow, it changes everyones vibes. The physical show of calming myself down seems to make others realize they should do the same. Although I will say that some coworkers and maybe even your boss won't appreciate it if you do it while they have been talking.

    #22

    She taught me to assume the best outcome in any situation, even bad ones. It helps remove or alleviate any possible anxiety, and brings a feeling of calm that keeps me focused and back to reality.
    I observed her doing it for years, but it didn’t really stick with me until I was in my 30s. The rim could fly off the car while we’re driving, and she would already believe we’re going to crash into soft snow without any injuries or pain. It’s great.

    idontgiveaheckinheck Report

    #23

    Couple embracing outdoors, illustrating the importance of being present and lessons men learned from their partners. She taught me to be more decisive.

    - She definitely needs leadership because she’s very trait neurotic. I on the other hand have always been very carefree and unbothered so I rarely had strong opinions about stuff in general.
    - I am very analytical and problem solving comes easy to me. So being able to express an opinion and follow through actually helped me a lot at work.

    SignalSelection3310 , Kenny Eliason Report

    #24

    Couple embracing closely by a window, illustrating the concept of being present in relationships men find useful. Use your tongue to do calligraphy.

    Funkycoal , Alexander Mass Report

    #25

    Couple sitting by large windows, with woman reading and man listening, embodying the concept of be present and connection. That I am lovable, valued and valuable even when I am not providing a service. 

    She taught me this by the negative space created when she left, and I realized I had friends and family and hobbies that fulfilled me, and that I was happier in the company of books and music than alone with her. .

    bts , Toa Heftiba Report

    #26

    Couple sitting closely on a couch, sharing an intimate moment, highlighting the importance of being present in relationships. Patience.

    BrokenJukeBox2004 , A. C. Report

    #27

    Straight razor and comb on a bathroom counter symbolizing grooming habits men learned from their partners to be present. When my husband & I were still dating, and he first found out I use a straight razor on my legs, his reaction was to immediately ask me to shave his face, as if it was the most awesome great idea in the world. He wouldn't take 'no' for an answer.

    It wasn't long before he had his own straight razor & maintenance kit, and now he handles it like a g*****n master of blades.

    funhousefrankenstein , Erik Mclean Report

    #28

    Woman wrapping a towel around her hair in a bright room, symbolizing the lesson to be present and mindful. I taught my bf to wrap his hair after a shower he thought it was magic.

    NoObjective8146 , Anita Austvika Report

    #29

    Car interior with focus on manual gear shift and dashboard controls, conveying the theme be present and mindful. First gf taught me to drive stick. Bad a*s farmers ftw.

    IRLNub , Hoyoun Lee Report

    #30

    Man holding a brown wallet showing hundred dollar bills, symbolizing financial lessons and being present in relationships. How to budget my money, before my partner I was awful with money really did burn a whole in my pocket but she's really taught me the importance of having money in the bank.

    Frodosynthesis4 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    #31

    A man and woman lying on a bed, sharing an intimate moment, showing the importance of being present in relationships. My first gf taught me how to go down on a woman and I use that technique to this day. Shout out.

    ogbigflame , Getty Images Report

    #32

    Empathy, i use it as often as possible.

    YouLearnedNothing Report

    #33

    That you can use your feet like heat sink radiators by sleeping with them outside the sheets. It helps a lot to stabilize my body temperature on those in-between nights when I'm not sure whether I'll be too hot or too cold.

    vellyr Report

    #34

    That I need to clean the hair out of shower when I am done with it.

    monetarydread Report

    #35

    She taught me to negotiate hard even for small things.
    She used to say that is all practice that will pay dividends later. That has helped me in all my business dealings.

    nipev Report

    #36

    To drink water.

    Dom2474 Report

    #37

    Skincare. It feels so good to feel my skin breathe.
    Also have to keep her seat clean XD.

    Bear_the_serker Report

    #38

    Using chop sticks, was f*****g clueless with them before i met her.

    JuniorSopranoIsHorny Report

    #39

    Gf 30 years ago got me brushing my teeth in the shower. GAME CHANGER! I'll never go back to the sink again.

    BluesRambler Report

    #40

    Value the time you have with the people that you love. Dont take a minute for granted.

    smkndnks Report

    #41

    Give them time.

    It's never enough, but give the two of you time, as much as possible, whenever possible.

    kneesh0e Report

    #42

    Where we live, in the summer you can hold your hand up to the horizon, count how many full hands stacked before reaching the sun.  Each hand is approx one hour until the sun sets.  Each finger is approx 15mins.  It's not exact but it's d**n close. 


    I taught this to my husband when we first met and he thought it was some kinda crazy.  Now I see him doing it relatively frequently.

    UndecidedTace Report

    #43

    How to braid hair. All boy household except for mom, and she had the curliest hair ever and kept it short. Mine is curly too, but I also cut it short. Long, straight hair, which she has, and basically everything that went along with it, was pretty much a total mystery to me before. Now I’m an expert 😎🤣.

    YellojD Report

    #44

    My wife has taught me that there are times she needs me to be her husband and partner. There are other times she needs me to be her friend.

    One requires me to listen and offer advice so we can work through whatever together. The other is just to listen and respond with "you're not the b***h, *she's the b***h*".

    jigglywigglydigaby Report

    #45

    Assume positive intent, my wife is a saint.

    Alexander_the_What Report

    #46

    How she likes to be pleasured.

    JamesSmith1200 Report

    #47

    To garggle salt water when I have a sour troath. Its magic.

    dislob3 Report

    #48

    How to be more hygienic. I used to think I was doing good enough until she told me otherwise.

    Simple_Feedback_5873 Report

    #49

    Peeling garlic by smashing it with the broad side of the knife. I am a 3 star chef now.

    valain Report

    #50

    When dealing with a child, if you give them a little control back in decision making it makes controlling them easier when they don’t want to do things. This has helped me as a parent, but even more so as a doctor for kids. My wife is a genius.

    Boogersnsnot Report

    #51

    Don't try to guess. Ask.

    piotheman Report

    #52

    Just asked my husband. He said, “You taught me feelings.” He’s the best.

    imnartist Report

    #53

    How to cook rice.

    Potential-Radio-475 Report

    #54

    To check before buying something…and to save some money! It has reduced the spending and got us saving a lot of money in no time!

    JamesTheBrowser Report

    #55

    My last girlfriend taught me the difference between body spray and deodorant lol.

    ZDM_Twolip Report

    #56

    Lube.

    Hung_Texan9 Report

    #57

    To not try to solve every problem they tell me about. It took a while but I eventually learned that women like to tell you about their problems for no reason and if you try to solve them, they get mad. They don’t want you to fix everything (or anything really).

    Ltimbo Report

    #58

    To say the following

    My bad.

    I'm sorry

    I'm wrong

    No I was not thinking.

    HVAC_instructor Report

    #59

    The value of holding my tongue ... even if it's important enough to say, it doesn't need to be said in the heat of the moment.

    _ianisalifestyle_ Report

    #60

    Tax filing.

    OkThatWasMyFace Report

    #61

    How to fold a fitted sheet.

    Legal_Delay_7264 Report

    #62

    *wiping front to back.

    Sensical_Hogwash Report

    #63

    According to my (f) partner (m), how to appreciate the little things. Sunsets, a fire on a cold day, a tasty homemade meal, etc.

    Noname_McNoface Report

    #64

    Sunscreen.

    2bi1kenobi Report

    #65

    Don't ask your kid what they want for a snack, just put something in front of them. That's pretty much it.

    delta_niner-5150 Report

    #66

    Ex-wife. Don’t be stuck in your ways. She was right.

    Txindeed1 Report

    #67

    Technically an ex girlfriend, but she taught me a trick to close chips bags pretty much airtight without using any clip. It's a bit hard to explain but you use the air pressure of the bag to keep its own fold pressed closed.

    rutgersemp Report

    #68

    If I turn the duvet cover inside out, insert my hands to the corners and then grab the corners of the duvet pulling it through it’s a hell of a lot easier than trying to shove a duvet into a case.

    QoQz Report

    #69

    If I'm feeling bad, I don't have to feel bad about feeling bad.

    RudeVegetable Report

    #70

    How to chop an onion.

    Happyhubby Report

