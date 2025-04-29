“I’m Not A Maid”: Woman Gets Friends Involved In A Plan To Teach BF To Pick Up After Himself

ADVERTISEMENT

Living with someone—even someone you love—can be difficult if that person has a totally different understanding of what “clean” and “tidy” mean.

That seemed to be the case with this redditor and her boyfriend, who believed that his dirty laundry didn’t have to be put in the washing machine. Needless to say, his girlfriend found that quite annoying, but eventually, she came up with a successful way to get him to stop. Scroll down to find the full story of how she did that below.

Living with someone who has a completely different understanding of cleanliness can be difficult

Image credits: ughnowhy (not the actual photo)

This woman couldn’t make peace with her boyfriend’s dirty underwear on the floor

Image credits: GSR-PhotoStudio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TiffAny3733

Moving in together is quite a big milestone in a couple’s relationship

Living with someone who’s not on the same page about chores and cleanliness as you are can be a pain for both; in such situations, one person is unhappy with having to constantly nag the other, while said other is unhappy being constantly nagged. But the heart wants what it wants—people don’t always couple up with those who see eye to eye on everything. And that’s where compromise and teamwork comes into play.

Talking about the challenges that often arise when couples decide to move in together, founder and clinical director of Psychotherapy for Young Women, Claudia Giolitti-Wright, MA, LMFT, emphasized that deciding to share a home with a partner is one of the most important milestones in a relationship, but also, one of the biggest tests.

“While it often symbolizes commitment and deepening intimacy, it also brings a lot of unspoken expectations, habits, and personal differences to the surface,” the expert told The Knot, adding that the best way to navigate the challenges that come with moving in together is intentional communication, flexibility, and a mindset of teamwork.

“Moving in together isn’t about finding the ‘perfect’ way to live; it’s about creating a shared space that reflects both of your needs and values,” Giolitti-Wright noted. “The couples who thrive are the ones who see challenges not as signs of incompatibility, but as opportunities to grow together.”

Some people move in with their partners because it makes financial sense

For many couples, choosing to live under the same roof is part of the natural progression of their relationship. For some, so is marriage; however, nowadays, many couples choose to move in together before they say “I do.” According to Pew Research Center’s data from 2019, roughly half a decade ago already, the share of people who have ever lived with a romantic partner was higher than the share of people who have ever been married.

According to the aforementioned source, most people—as much as 73%—moved in with their partner led by love, and just over 60% did seek companionship or want to make a formal commitment. But nearly 40% moved in together because it made financial sense—a reason that remains as—if not more—relevant to this day.

A 2023 survey carried out by Realtor.com and HarrisX found that as much as 63% of adults who have moved in with a romantic partner admitted that their decision was impacted by finances or logistics. For the majority of them, such a decision seemed to have paid off as much as 70% of respondents shared that they were able to save money by deciding to share a home with their partner.

Though, even when it makes sense financially, moving in together should be motivated by more than that. According to Clare Trapasso, executive news editor at Realtor.com, “While the idea of splitting the rent or mortgage can be very attractive, it’s important to have tough conversations with your partner and think through how living together will work before you take the plunge.”

The OP didn’t share whether or not the couple’s decision to move in together was influenced by financial matters at all. She did, however, open up about the fact that the two had quite a long adjustment period trying to establish certain rules and some common ground, part of which was the dirty underwear matter. Unfortunately, after making promises for days, her boyfriend didn’t change his habits, nor did they find another compromise, so eventually, the OP decided to carry out a plan of petty revenge. And judging by the comments under her post, fellow netizens were quite amused by her problem-solving skills.

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts on the woman’s petty revenge

