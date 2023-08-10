Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Recently, a Taylor Swift fan went viral for claiming he sold fourth-row seats to the pop star’s ‘The Eras Tour’ show for $14,000.

Isaac Jarman, the American behind the viral TikTok, expressed his gratitude to the unnamed concertgoer who shelled out enough money to cover Jarman’s college fees.

“To whoever just bought my Taylor Swift tickets for FOURTEEN THOUSAND dollars, I love you. Thank you for literally paying for my college tuition,” he said on his TikTok, with Swift’s “Cruel Summer” blaring in the background.

He continued: “I hope you enjoy the show so much. I wish I could be there but also 14k is pretty nice too, idk.’

A college student went viral for selling Taylor Swift concert tickets for $14,000

Image credits: taylorswift



Image credits: taylorswift

Image credits: taylorswift

Image credits: Ronald Woan

In the viral video, the TikToker explains that the sum pretty much covers his college tuition

Image credits: isaacjarman2

You can watch the original video down below

Of course, for Swift fans, hearing something like this might not be that shocking. After all, ticket prices for her fully booked performances at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium scheduled for this month ranged from $49 to $449, assuming you acted fast enough to get your hands on them.

Currently, you can find first-night tickets on StubHub for approximately $800 to $11,000 per ticket.

Although some people were upset at the insanity of such prices, most congratulated the college student on his fortunate stroke of luck