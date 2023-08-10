Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000
Recently, a Taylor Swift fan went viral for claiming he sold fourth-row seats to the pop star’s ‘The Eras Tour’ show for $14,000.
Isaac Jarman, the American behind the viral TikTok, expressed his gratitude to the unnamed concertgoer who shelled out enough money to cover Jarman’s college fees.
“To whoever just bought my Taylor Swift tickets for FOURTEEN THOUSAND dollars, I love you. Thank you for literally paying for my college tuition,” he said on his TikTok, with Swift’s “Cruel Summer” blaring in the background.
He continued: “I hope you enjoy the show so much. I wish I could be there but also 14k is pretty nice too, idk.’
A college student went viral for selling Taylor Swift concert tickets for $14,000
Image credits: taylorswift
Image credits: taylorswift
Image credits: taylorswift
Image credits: Ronald Woan
In the viral video, the TikToker explains that the sum pretty much covers his college tuition
Image credits: isaacjarman2
You can watch the original video down below
@isaacjarman2 Taylor Swift scholarship for real #theerastour #taylorswift #swifttok #swiftie ♬ Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift
Of course, for Swift fans, hearing something like this might not be that shocking. After all, ticket prices for her fully booked performances at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium scheduled for this month ranged from $49 to $449, assuming you acted fast enough to get your hands on them.
Currently, you can find first-night tickets on StubHub for approximately $800 to $11,000 per ticket.
"Idiot tiktokker scalps tickets, shoves entire face into camera to make sure whole internet is paying attention to him."
Taylor Swift should run for president lol
I mean... concert tickets in general are getting more and more expensive. It's one of the reasons I stopped going.
"Idiot tiktokker scalps tickets, shoves entire face into camera to make sure whole internet is paying attention to him."
Taylor Swift should run for president lol
I mean... concert tickets in general are getting more and more expensive. It's one of the reasons I stopped going.