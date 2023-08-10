 Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000 | Bored Panda
Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000
Ignas Vieversys and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Recently, a Taylor Swift fan went viral for claiming he sold fourth-row seats to the pop star’s ‘The Eras Tour’ show for $14,000.

Isaac Jarman, the American behind the viral TikTok, expressed his gratitude to the unnamed concertgoer who shelled out enough money to cover Jarman’s college fees.

“To whoever just bought my Taylor Swift tickets for FOURTEEN THOUSAND dollars, I love you. Thank you for literally paying for my college tuition,” he said on his TikTok, with Swift’s “Cruel Summer” blaring in the background.

He continued: “I hope you enjoy the show so much. I wish I could be there but also 14k is pretty nice too, idk.’

A college student went viral for selling Taylor Swift concert tickets for $14,000

In the viral video, the TikToker explains that the sum pretty much covers his college tuition

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

You can watch the original video down below

@isaacjarman2 Taylor Swift scholarship for real #theerastour #taylorswift #swifttok #swiftie ♬ Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift

Of course, for Swift fans, hearing something like this might not be that shocking. After all, ticket prices for her fully booked performances at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium scheduled for this month ranged from $49 to $449, assuming you acted fast enough to get your hands on them.

Currently, you can find first-night tickets on StubHub for approximately $800 to $11,000 per ticket.

Although some people were upset at the insanity of such prices, most congratulated the college student on his fortunate stroke of luck

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Man Pays Off His College Tuition After Selling Fourth-Row Taylor Swift Tickets For $14,000

Anony Mouse
Anony Mouse
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Idiot tiktokker scalps tickets, shoves entire face into camera to make sure whole internet is paying attention to him."

7
7points
reply
Zizzlestix
Zizzlestix
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Taylor Swift should run for president lol

1
1point
reply
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean... concert tickets in general are getting more and more expensive. It's one of the reasons I stopped going.

1
1point
reply
