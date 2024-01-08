Kind-Hearted Man Saved Over 33 Dogs After XL Bully Dog Ban In England

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of 2023, the UK government passed a new legislation. Selling, breeding, advertising and gifting XL bullies became illegal as of midnight, 31 December, dooming thousands of dogs just because they were born of a certain breed. Luckily, there are people like Sammy Wilkinson, who go to massive efforts to save as many as possible.

England and Wales introduced a ban on XL bully dogs, leaving hundreds of pups in a dire situation

The XL bully ban was proposed after numerous deadly attacks. The statistic is shocking – in 2023 alone, there have been 16 deaths by dog bites recorded. The numbers are astounding, given that in the years between 1991 and 2021 the number of yearly casualties never went above 5.

The sad increase in attacks is blamed on COVID, as during the lockdowns, dog ownership increased by 1.4M. Unfortunately, not everyone chose a responsible breeder or an adorable pup from the shelter. Willing to save a few bucks, people went to illegal breeders who were selling “adorable puppies”.

Often these puppies have a variety of health issues due to inbreeding, poor conditions, and exhausted puppy mill mothers. As soon as the “adorable puppy” turns into a grown dog who misbehaves due to lack of proper training, it gets dumped in a shelter or worse, left somewhere in the streets.

The XL Bully breed type is a variant of the wider American Bully breed type, they are usually larger and more muscular than other bullies.

Irresponsible owners rushed to get rid of their dogs in preparation for the ban. Luckily, there are heroes like Sammy Wilkinson who couldn’t just sit and do nothing

Sammy Wilkinson was one of those opposing the ban. The man from Tipton, West Midlands, who is a dog owner himself, feels passionate about his four-legged friends. He wanted to help as many pups as possible, so in October, he posted an offer on his social media page, offering help.

Soon, he started receiving messages from people who no longer wanted to keep their dogs in preparation for the ban. Not everyone was prepared to take the measures to keep their pets:

Apply for permission;

Take out insurance;

Neuter the dogs;

Pay £92.40 fee ( 117.90 USD).

In addition, dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public.

Sammy noted that a lot of the dogs he was seeing were from owners who bought XL bully dogs during lockdowns because they were seen as a “status dog” rather than a friend or a family member.

He drives over 200 miles from England to Scotland, transporting dogs and giving them a second chance

“A lot of owners have been irresponsible in taking these dogs on in the first place,” Sammy noted and we couldn’t agree more. At least they were responsible enough to reach out to this kind man and ask for his help.

Since that fateful post, 33 dogs got a second chance in Scotland, a country that hasn’t passed a ban. Instead of singing “Auld Lang Syne” and sipping champagne on New Years, this kind-hearted man was driving over 200 miles to save pups. In his Facebook post, he wrote: ”I’m absolutely exhausted and my car is falling apart but you’re not killing these, Rishi Sunak, now it’s a race to the Scottish Border before midnight.”

In the background of the photo, two happy dogs were sitting in the back of his car, excited to begin their new lives.

There are a lot of opponents of the ban, people who choose to open up their home to a grateful pup

To help out, a woman from Blackpool, Lisa Lou Bell, set up a GoFundMe page to support Sammy. She wrote:

“In hope that we can raise some money to help Sammy in saving even more XL bullies. Sammy is currently driving day and night from the Black Country to Scotland, each time taking a group of XL bullies with him and finding them new homes in Scotland. About 30 dogs so far he’s saved and he’s still going!

Sammy will continue to do this for as long as he can. Please, everyone, let’s support him and let’s help save more XL bullies.”

As of today, his GoFundMe has received an astounding £15,256 in donations from dog lovers all over the world.

“They are just like teddy bears, so cuddly and affectionate,” shared Maxine Brown in an interview with Bored Panda. “Any breed can be dangerous if you mistreat them.” Last week, she rescued an adorable XL Bully mix Jack. Miss Brown and her family own three dogs – two American bulldogs and a Staffordshire terrier – so the decision to get another large dog wasn’t easy. “I saw his sad eyes and told my mum ‘We have to get him.’ Dad was adamant, but mum agreed.”

After seeing Jack’s adorable eyes in one of the Facebook groups, they drove over 250 miles from Ayrshire, Scotland to Liverpool, England to get their new family member. “We are lucky to be living in Scotland where our dogs are safe from ridiculous bans.”

When asked how new pup is settling in, she noted that he keeps staring at them with kind eyes, as if saying “Thank you.”

Sammy promises he won’t stop anytime soon and will be saving as many dogs as he can

There are no bad dog breeds, just bad, irresponsible owners. Dogs aren’t a status symbol, or a toy, or a trendy accessory. They are incredibly smart, loyal and loving companions who deserve the best. Instead, many of them get betrayed when things get hard. Fortunately, there are people like Sammy Wilkinson or Maxine Brown who will do anything to ensure dogs live happy and safe lives.

What do you think of the XL bully ban?

